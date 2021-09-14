Tipsheet: Rising Razorbacks make Drinkwitz's challenge even greater

Shehan Jeyarajah , CBSSports.com : “If this is a preview of the Longhorns' entrance to the SEC, Texas might want to reconsider. Against an Arkansas team picked sixth in the SEC West – and which struggled mightily against Rice a week ago – Texas was totally outclassed. Arkansas rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-21 victory over the Longhorns. Quarterback Hudson Card was benched after just 15 pass attempts. It was a total butt-kicking for a team that thought it might be able to push for national contention. Unfortunately, beating a Sun Belt team in Week 1 was just that: beating a Sun Belt team.”

Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “The Pac-12's playoff drought is nearing an end. Oregon is playoff bound. The Ducks marched into Ohio Stadium without its two best defensive players, bullied Ohio State for more than three quarters and held on on for a 35-28 victory in front of one of the rowdiest environments in the country. In an era of elite quarterbacks picking up big road wins, the Ducks instead leaned on an overbearing offensive line and fantastic pass rush to bat one of the nation's elite. How Oregon was able to push and shove the Buckeyes, even without first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux rushing CJ Stroud, is remarkable. It also shows Oregon hasn't played its best game of the season yet, which should concern Pac-12 rivals. That's good news for the Oregon faithful. Senior quarterback Anthony Brown still isn't equipped to lead a fourth-quarter comeback through the air, and though he wasn't asked to win the game Saturday, he still made strong throws to hold off the surging Buckeyes in the fourth quarter. If the receivers stop dropping cases and Brown (17 of 35 for 236 yards and two touchdowns) gains more confidence in his arm, the Ducks should win their remaining games and cruise into the four-team playoff.”