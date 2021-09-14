Tipsheet: Rising Razorbacks make Drinkwitz's challenge even greater

College football is back and as crazy as ever. About half the teams with serious College Football Playoff hopes have already lost, highlighted by Ohio State's failure at home to Oregon.
We’ve already seen a high-profile coaching change, with USC giving Clay Helton the short haircut.
Mike Norvell’s coaching star dimmed at Florida State after the Seminoles lost to, ahem, Jacksonville State on a last-second 59-yard TD pass. You may recall that Norvell was a coach that Mizzou fans lusted over while he was piling up victories at Memphis.
And how about that number Arkansas did on Texas?
After engineering their looming move to the Southeastern Conference, the Longhorns proved they aren’t ready for the sport’s biggest stage while taking a 40-21 beating from the Razorbacks.
The Longhorns allowed 333 yards rushing on one side of the ball and they failed to clear the line of scrimmage on 42 percent of their runs from the other side. This physical abuse came at the hands of a team picked to finish sixth on its side of the league.
"Welcome to the SEC, I guess," Razorbacks linebacker Hayden Henry said.
That drubbing gave Mizzou fans something else to fret about, since the Tigers have struggled along both lines during their 1-1 start and their Nov. 26 game against Arkansas could pivotal to their bowl hopes.
Also, Missouri and Arkansas could be aligned with Oklahoma and Texas in the new-look SEC down the road. A Razorbacks revival could make this conference even tougher for coach Eli Drinkwitz and Co., if that is even possible.
The Razorbacks have cracked the Top 25 for the first time in 2016 and they appear to be climbing under head coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom, the former Missouri head coach.
Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hinton had this take on the breakthrough victory:
No previous experience as a head coach at the college level. No previous experience as a coordinator at the college level. Approaching 60 years old after nearly three decades as a journeyman position coach. Maybe a little rough around the edges as a public figure. Nobody’s idea of a home run or a big splash, or even the first choice for the job. For a job like Arkansas — a program whose previous six hires since joining the SEC brought a combined 49 years of head-coaching experience with them, as well as a national championship (Danny Ford), multiple appearances in the Rose Bowl (Bret Bielema), and a stint in the NFL (Bobby Petrino) — probably not the second or third choice either. As an SEC head coach, went the joke, Pittman is a heck of an offensive line coach.
Only a dozen games into his tenure, though, it’s Arkansas’ fans laughing. If Pittman’s first season, a 3-7 finish amid the chaos of the pandemic, was a wobbly step out of the dark ages, Saturday’s 40-21 romp over Texas was a bold stride into the light. It was more than an upset over a ranked opponent, an old rival, or a national brand. (Although it was all of those things.) It was a blowout, a celebration, a milestone. It was a statement: After 4 years at the bottom of the SEC West, the Razorbacks’ doormat days are over.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what else folks have been writing about college football:
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Two top-10 teams lost on Saturday. The Pac-12 rose from the ashes of so many years of misery to make an emphatic statement on a national stage. Nick Saban lambasted his Alabama team for a 48-14 win. Texas is already 0-1 in SEC play. Week 2 had all the hallmarks of a great day of college football, and yet, like a Tennessee coaching search, it's sort of amazing it didn't end with even more chaos. To be sure, Oregon delivered a seismic shift to the 2021 College Football Playoff picture. With the Ducks' 35-28 win over Ohio State, the Pac-12 has a genuine contender -- and maybe more than one. Arizona State is cruising along and UCLA already owns a marquee nonconference win, too. (Pay no attention to Washington and USC and Utah and . . . hey, it's a glass-half-full league.) In previous years, the Pac-12 was already an afterthought by Week 3. But in 2021, the league is like a pair of denim shorts -- something we made fun of for much of the past 15 years, now suddenly cool again. While the Pac-12 celebrates, the Big Ten is reeling. Its three highest-ranked teams in the preseason -- Ohio State, Wisconsin and Indiana -- already have losses.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “The first two weeks have brought us a tidal wave of big games, crazy finishes, surprises and the type of absolute nonsense that only college football can provide. They have also created a bit of a shake-up. The teams ranked third (Clemson), fourth (Ohio State), seventh (Iowa State) and 10th (North Carolina) in the preseason AP poll all have already lost games, while preseason No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 9 Notre Dame have had to eke out four down-to-the-wire wins among them, all against unranked foes. Of the teams that started out between 12th and 21st, only three remain unbeaten. And we're only two weeks in! Granted, Alabama looks as dominant as ever so far, and the Georgia defense looks downright ruthless. They are an easy 1-2 in the country. But while we may know who is filling the roles of president and vice president, so to speak, lots of cabinet positions are up for grabs.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “If this is a preview of the Longhorns' entrance to the SEC, Texas might want to reconsider. Against an Arkansas team picked sixth in the SEC West – and which struggled mightily against Rice a week ago – Texas was totally outclassed. Arkansas rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-21 victory over the Longhorns. Quarterback Hudson Card was benched after just 15 pass attempts. It was a total butt-kicking for a team that thought it might be able to push for national contention. Unfortunately, beating a Sun Belt team in Week 1 was just that: beating a Sun Belt team.”
Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “The Pac-12's playoff drought is nearing an end. Oregon is playoff bound. The Ducks marched into Ohio Stadium without its two best defensive players, bullied Ohio State for more than three quarters and held on on for a 35-28 victory in front of one of the rowdiest environments in the country. In an era of elite quarterbacks picking up big road wins, the Ducks instead leaned on an overbearing offensive line and fantastic pass rush to bat one of the nation's elite. How Oregon was able to push and shove the Buckeyes, even without first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux rushing CJ Stroud, is remarkable. It also shows Oregon hasn't played its best game of the season yet, which should concern Pac-12 rivals. That's good news for the Oregon faithful. Senior quarterback Anthony Brown still isn't equipped to lead a fourth-quarter comeback through the air, and though he wasn't asked to win the game Saturday, he still made strong throws to hold off the surging Buckeyes in the fourth quarter. If the receivers stop dropping cases and Brown (17 of 35 for 236 yards and two touchdowns) gains more confidence in his arm, the Ducks should win their remaining games and cruise into the four-team playoff.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “This loss didn’t extinguish the postseason hopes of Ohio State. But it magnified the defensive issues – first exposed by giving up 31 points at Minnesota – that could ultimately douse those hopes. The Big Ten is still winnable, but for a team that fancies itself a national title contender there’s a defensive sieve that needs to be clogged.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “While Oregon’s win at Ohio State was immeasurable for the conference, the remaining results from Saturday left more questions than answered. Washington’s offense looked inept at Michigan, Utah host at home to hated in-state rival BYU, Arizona was clubbed at home by San Diego State and Colorado missed a golden opportunity by losing to Texas A&M. Oh and … After Oregon’s win, the next biggest conference win was by Stanford. The problem for the conference is that it came at USC, and in convincing fashion. Just as with Texas, many thought this was going to be a turn-around season for the Trojans, but their performance on Saturday night proved that the program will likely have to wait a bit longer to become nationally relevant.”
MEGAPHONE
"We're a new coaching staff. We're a new scheme. You know that the natural knee-jerk reaction is the sky is falling, we've got to change everything. We've got a system, we've got coaches that have withstood the test of time and will rely on that, and the players will continue to buy into that. And in the end, we will reap the benefits of that, so we're going to stay the course, but we definitely have to fix the errors that occurred."