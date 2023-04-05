MLB.com surveyed big league executives to see which rookie they believed would have the biggest impact in 2023: Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker or Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Volpe won going away – getting 15 of the 20 votes – due his fielding ability at a premium position and Walker’s potential growing pains after skipping over Triple-A baseball.

Walker is a year younger than Volpe and still developing as a hitter. Big league executives love Walker's upside, but they wonder how much longer it will take him to realize his full potential.

Here were some of the anonymous executive assessments of Walker:

“Walker can really hit, but he’s rough in the outfield and the Cards do a good job rotating guys around a bit, so it might diminish his overall impact if he’s only playing five days a week.”

“Walker's raw power is extremely impressive but I have some concerns about potential swing-and-miss and chase in his swing at the major league level.”

“Walker’s approach -- high chase, high whiff, low walk -- puts him at risk for performing poorly and being optioned.”

“I see him on a path to NL Rookie of the Year with offensive impact. I trust the Cardinals will deploy him in a way that will help him acclimate.”

“Walker’s strikeout percentage is a bit concerning. But he hits the ball so hard.”

“Walker’s upside is obviously through the roof, but there could be some growing pains -- especially vs. right-handed pitchers -- with the jump from Double-A. That said, I think he’ll slug enough to combat any struggles and will end up with a solid offensive line. He also looks comfortable in right field.”

So far Walker has held up fine, except for a few rough moments in right field. The power will come in time. But how will he handle his first significant slump at this level?

It will be interesting to watch him continue his development while adjusting to big league competition.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com “As one of baseball's flagship franchises, the Cardinals have been rock-solid for decades. Their 25-year W/162 has been above 81 every year since 1934. That long-term measurement climbed to 89.6 after last season's 93 victories, putting the Redbirds at their highest total in this measure since the mid-1960s. Yet, as with the Yankees, the bar is awfully high for this franchise. St. Louis has made the playoffs four years in a row. Over the past three of those, the Cardinals have played just six total postseason games. Finding October success is where it's at for the 2023 Redbirds.”

Andrew Mearns, Baseball Prospectus: “Yeah, Austin Riley hit one 473 feet and Ozzie Albies went yard as well, but there’s something scary about Acuña when he has nearly everything working. All that success came even after Willson Contreras threw him out stealing, too! But (Ronald) Acuña (Jr.) still wowed and declared in the postgame that this year, he was feeling ‘100% healthy’ and ‘not battling any pain.’ If that’s the case, then best of luck to the poor fellas who have to face him.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The shift ban, larger bases and a limit on throws to first - the two other seismic changes accompanying the pitch clock this season - will take far longer for clubs to adjust. It's going to take a minute for the intended and unintended consequences of these changes to be known and, consequently, for clubs to construct their rosters around them. But some teams are already built for it - such as the Orioles. They turned Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins loose against the Boston Red Sox and they responded with four and three stolen bases in the first two games at Fenway Park. Mateo and Mullins were 2-3 in steals last year (35 and 34, respectively), trailing only Miami's Jon Berti, who had 41. Someone will easily swipe 50 this year. And we wonder if Kenny Lofton can be lured out of retirement.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The league home run rate is indeed up in the early going this season. It's up quite a bit compared to the last two years, and thus far the homer rate is roughly the same as the early days of the 2019 season, a year in which all sorts of home run records were broken . . . Home runs are up league-wide. Why is that? There are many potential reasons. It's been unseasonably warm in the Northeast, for example. This was also the first normal spring training in quite some time. Last spring was truncated by the owners' lockout and the spring before that featured a condensed schedule amid the pandemic, so it could just be that hitters entered this season more prepared. There are also the new rules. The pitch timer forces pitchers to work more quickly and perhaps that leads to worse execution and thus more home runs. Infield shifts hurt left-handed pull hitters the most. With extreme shifts banned, those pull heavy lefties are encouraged to pull the ball even more. Is it a coincidence Joey Gallo has three home runs already?”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “(Sandy) Alcantara, by far, had more groundballs hit into shifts than any pitcher in baseball in 2022, with 166; only seven other pitchers were above 100. I still think he’ll be a really good pitcher, but I expect his platoon splits will rise farther than ZiPS does, and before remaining confident he’s in ultra-elite territory, I want to make sure that the changeups that lefties facing Alcantara drive into the ground aren’t sneaking through at high rates.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “When you have the third-largest payroll in baseball ($247.889 million), the biggest stars and publicly declare it’s World Series or bust, then yes, losing the first two games at home against the Colorado Rockies qualifies as an opening-weekend nightmare. (The Padres) managed just three runs, 11 hits and went 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position in their first two games.”

Thomas Harrigan, Baseball Reference: “Edwin Díaz became a folk hero at Citi Field in 2022, trotting in to the majestic sounds of ‘Narco’ by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet and dominating his overmatched opponents with a mix of 100 mph fastballs and electric sliders. But the trumpets were silenced when Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon during Puerto Rico’s celebration after defeating the Dominican Republic in pool play at the World Baseball Classic. The injury will likely keep Díaz out for the entire season, leaving the Mets without their All-Star closer in the first year of his five-year, $102 million contract, a record for a relief pitcher. Díaz’s presence is impossible to replace, but (David) Robertson could at least give the Mets a reliable ninth-inning option to close out games. The right-hander has extensive experience in the role, racking up 158 career saves -- including one in the Mets’ Opening Day win over the Marlins. He also knows what it’s like to replace a premier closer in New York, having succeeded the legendary Mariano Rivera as the Yankees’ ninth-inning man in 2014.”

MEGAPHONE

“We're swinging it well, we're defending it well and we're pitching it well. I think when we can control those things, we're going to be a tough team to beat.”

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen, on his team’s fast start.