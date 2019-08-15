The Cardinals exploited a soft spot in their schedule to win five consecutive games against the terrible Pirates and Royals.
Meanwhile, the Cubs extended their road woes by losing four of their last five games at Cincinnati and Philadelphia. While doing so, they also raised questions about the quality of their starting rotation.
Just like that, the Cardinals moved a percentage point ahead of the Cubs atop the National League Central. The Cardinals have two games in hand. As for the wild card chase, seven teams are within 5½ games of each other fighting it out for slots in the play-in game.
The Cubs allowed 30 runs in those four losses, springing leaks in both their rotation and their bullpen. In the previous series, Cardinals killer Kyle Hendricks allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings during a 10-1 loss at Cincinnati.
Cole Hamels got just six outs Wednesday against the Phillies and allowed his former team to score eight runs. He has allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in just five innings over his past two outings. Not good!
"You can't keep putting up games like I've done the last two games," Hamels told reporters after that fiasco. "That's not the person that I am, and those aren't the expectations that I hold on myself. The game of baseball is fickle, and you just have to constantly make adjustments and constantly try to be better."
So he has some work to do. Hamels is still trying to get his mechanics sorted out after recovering from an oblique injury.
"It's just understanding why I'm getting these types of results out there, why the pitches are coming out the way that they are, and then just really correcting it," he said. "Things just don't feel right. It's just getting back to the right type of extension and release point, and everything will kind of follow."
The poor outings from Hendricks and Hamels came not long after Jon Lester allowed 11 runs (nine earned) in an 11-4 loss to Oakland. Lester has a 10.93 ERA in three starts this month.
"I guess we're both competing for who can suck the most," Hamels said. "We don't expect to put up these type of numbers, especially every five days. These are the types of numbers you might put up once a season."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Sam Miller, ESPN.com: " In October, the percentage of pitches faster than 95 mph just about doubles (better pitching staffs, more innings going to the best pitchers on the staff, more innings thrown in relief). The Dodgers are hitting .305/.398/.563 against such pitches, the best slash line in baseball. They have the second-best contact rate on those pitches, and they have the lowest chase rate. The Astros have a good contact rate but so-so chase rate and terrible slash line, and the Yankees have a great slash line but a so-so contact rate and terrible chase rate. When I've looked in the past, this has appeared to be a real skill for hitters -- not just a fluke split that swings wildly from year to year -- so I'm taking this one at face value: I think the Dodgers' offense is ready to hit October pitching in a way that no other team's is."
Isaac Levy-Rubinett, The Ringer: "138 separate batters have combined for 226 strikeouts against (Gerrit) Cole, who is putting up a season for the ages, and this age in particular. As strikeouts proliferate throughout the league, he has mowed down more batters than anyone, and his punch-out prowess has reached historic levels. Two-thirds of the way through the season, Cole is mounting a formidable challenge to the legendary Randy Johnson for the most prolific K/9 rate of all time. In 2001, the Big Unit punched out 372 batters (and one bird) and recorded the highest K/9 in league history, at 13.41. This year, Cole is nipping at his heels: During his July 22 start against Oakland, Cole became the second-fastest pitcher (after Johnson in 2001) to eclipse the 200-strikeout mark, having needed just 133 1/3 innings to get there. In that outing, he struck out 11 over seven innings to bring his season K/9 up to the record-setting pace of 13.5. In his three starts since, Cole has pitched well—recording three wins and a 1.80 ERA over 20 innings—but his K/9 has dipped to 12.98, which would be the fourth-highest rate of all time, just behind Chris Sale, who has struck out 13.18 batters per nine innings this season but struggled otherwise. With another big game or two, starting Tuesday, when he’s scheduled to take the mound against the White Sox, Cole could vault right back to the top of the leaderboard."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Let’s be honest, it will take divine intervention for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros not to have a 2017 World Series sequel. The Dodgers have shown since opening day they clearly are the best team in the National League, and really no one else is close. The Astros have demonstrated since the trade deadline that they are the best team in the American League, and have a handful of aces to make everyone else ends up folding. Still, this is baseball, and sometimes things are written in the stars, like a Kirk Gibson home run or a Mookie Wilson ground ball."
Connor Grossman, SI.com: "Every NL wild-card contender is flawed. A weird week could see the seven-team slog flip upside down. So let's get weird, shall we? The Mets have no business being in the race, yet here they are, two games out of the second spot and my pick to win the first wild-card. As for the final slot, the Giants will ride Madison Bumgarner, Jeff Samardzija and a rested (and recovered) Johnny Cueto to the second wild-card like it's 2016 all over again. Mets-Giants, deGrom v. Bumgarner and no Conor Gillaspie. Even if the odds are slim—what baseball fan wouldn't want to watch that?"
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "The Wild Card Game is available as a fallback should the Indians not win the AL Central -- Cleveland currently has a 1 1/2-game lead for the top wild-card spot -- but no one wants to settle for the Wild Card Game. The Indians want to win the division for the fourth straight year and avoid that winner-take-all contest. Amazingly, the Indians have made this run without Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco. Kluber has not pitched since a comebacker broke his forearm on May 1, and Carrasco has been out since May 30. He was recently diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. Also, Cleveland traded away Trevor Bauer at the deadline. You're not supposed to lose guys like Kluber and Carrasco, then trade away Bauer, and still storm up the standings. And yet, the Indians have done it. There is good news though. Kluber started a minor-league rehab assignment last week and he threw four innings and 60 pitches in a Double-A game on Tuesday night."
MEGAPHONE
"He's healthy. My perspective, delivery-wise, he's really off. ... But he is healthy, and I do anticipate you're going to see much better performances."
Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on Hamels' recent struggles.