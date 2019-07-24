While the Cardinals were winning three consecutive games, the Chicago Cubs ran their losing streak to three games and let their National League Central lead to shrink to a mere half-game.
MLB .com notes that the Cubs have lost 18 of their last 29 road games, 10 of them by one run. So that team needs better clutch hitting and more help for the bullpen.
"These last couple of games we scored four runs both games," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "It's frustrating in a sense but we do have to be more offensively."
So, yes, the Cubs are shopping hard.
"Overall, guys are excited about what's going to happen," Cubs reliever Brad Brach told ESPN.com. "The organization has made it clear that they want to add pieces to help us win."
But by losing at back-to-back games at San Francisco, the Cubs also kept the Giants in the wild card chase and potentially curtailed that team's interest in selling off assets before the July 31 trade deadline.
Remember, this season is the last hurrah for manager Bruce Bochy. Why not let him ride it out with Madison Bumgarner and Co.?
The Giants are a fired up bunch right now, especially after rallying to beat the Cubs 5-4 in the 13th inning on Pablo Sandoval's walk-off homer. That was their 17th victory in 20 games.
“I feel like everybody knew we were going to win,” Bumgarner told reporters afterward. “It was just, when is it going to happen? This is probably the best stretch I’ve ever been a part of.”
Added Sandoval: “We’re on a roll. We try to do our best out there. We want to win games and go out there and fight every inning.”
Writing for ESPN.com, Jesse Rogers offered this take on the Cubs' talent quest:
"A wide net."
That's how one executive described the first-place Chicago Cubs ' search for help with the trade deadline just a week away. In past years, the team's July needs were very specific -- think closer Aroldis Chapman in 2016 -- but this time around, there are a few more holes to fill.
It isn't a stretch to think that the Cubs could use a front- or back-end right-handed and left-handed reliever and both a bench bat and a starting one to slot near the top of the order. If they can get any combination of the above, they'll be a little closer to a complete team. Right now, the parts are better than the sum. They need help . . .
The conversations are ongoing. While names such as Nicholas Castellanos, Eric Sogard and those lefty Giants relievers (Will Smith and Tony Watson) have been discussed, the 'wide net' includes many more players not yet ready for public consumption. Don't forget that the names that leak usually do for a reason: to drum up business for the sellers. As in most years, the Cubs are ready to pounce but won't push the envelope and mortgage the farm simply because there probably isn't a single player who can push them over the top like Chapman did.
Here is what else is shaking as the trade deadline nears:
Richard Justice, MLB.com: "No team has anything close to the dynamics swirling around it that the Giants do, and no team has overachieved the way this one has . . . While logic says new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi should proceed with the reconstruction he was hired to oversee, he’s as much a fan as the rest of us."
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: "July has provided little, if any, clarity in standings rendered opaque with mediocrity. Of the 15 teams in the National League, 12 are on pace to win between 74 and 86 games. When one team struggles and starts to look like a seller (Pittsburgh), another goes on a run and plays itself out of that designation (San Francisco). The lack of clear sellers has emboldened them to ask for strong returns. Buyers are waiting for prices to come down, fearful of overpaying. The ever-shifting market -- players available one day may not be the next and vice versa -- makes it especially difficult to read. Grinding it to a halt even more is that some of the best available players are not slated to hit free agency this winter. It's quite the security blanket: Sellers can compare offers now to what they believe they can get this offseason and hold out for the right package."
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "The NL, if you haven’t noticed, is all jammed up right now. There are currently nine teams within six games of two wild-card berths. Which means that teams are facing a tough decision here, and for some, it’s coming sooner than they’d probably prefer. If you’re, say, Arizona, 2 1/2 games back, it would likely be ideal to see if you have a little more breathing room in a few weeks and settle on a strategy then. But you can’t do that! You have to make up your mind now. There are two basic strategies to consider, then. A club can be a little gutsier than it would have been with a later waiver trade deadline; it can decide to buy more and buy sooner. Or it can be more conservative. Considering that many clubs seem to value prospects more highly than ever now… it stands to reason that they’re only more likely to be cautious about dealing them. But you never know. There are always surprises at the deadline. Now, they’ll just all be in July."
MEGAPHONE
“He’s looking to do all he can do to help us win. That’s all he’s thinking about. That’s all you can. Every year, you go through this. It’s never going to change when you get to this point. There will be rumors, especially where we were a month ago. Regardless, it’s not something you have any control over, and that’s what makes him so good. You’ve seen that focus and concentration in the postseason, you’ve seen in during the season. That’s what makes him so special.”
Bochy, to reporters on Bumgarner.