Tipsheet: Roberts, Cash rose to the leadership challenge during pandemic

The 2020 baseball season was unlike anything we've seen before. Hopefully we never see another pandemic like this one.
Field managers had their hands full keeping their teams together. Those who guided their squads into the 16-team playoff bracket, like Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, deserve extra credit.
The World Series managers – Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers – deserve standing ovations for guiding their players through the tubulance.
To get this far is about far more than the standard Xs and Os of our National Pastime. This success is about far more than pitching changes, lineup adjustments and fielding shifts.
It’s about leadership and fostering a strong team atmosphere that withstood the COVID-19 stress.
That’s why Roberts was so emotional after his team rallied past the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. His players had enough left in their tank to win three straight do-or-die games.
“I try to stay more even-keeled emotionally, I guess, when I’m not yelling and cheering,” Roberts said Sunday night. “I preface this by saying the job’s not done, and we all understand that. But I think that, to start with the pandemic and a lot of things going on, guys not with their families, and all the social injustices, it’s been a lot of sacrifices from guys. Guys were uncomfortable, but still to kind of buy in to the Dodgers and what we’re doing to win baseball games, to make such a difficult year in some instances positive, and a championship year for the Dodgers and the city of Los Angeles.
“We had our backs against the wall, and had to win three games in a row against a very good ball club. There was a lot of things that had to happen, and we did it. I don’t know, it just kind of all came together, and I was just really happy for our guys.”
Cash felt the same way, of course. His squad played the scrappy underdog role while finally putting away the villainous Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
“It’s a special feeling,” Cash said Saturday. “I don’t know that I’ve had many better other than getting married and having three kids. It’s a special group to be a part of.”
Former Rays general manager Andrew Freidman is now the president of baseball operations for the Dodgers. He has admired Cash’s work from afar.
“I think Kevin Cash does a tremendous job of just continuously putting his players in the best position to succeed, so I think there are a lot of similarities and it will be really interesting going up against them,” Friedman said Monday.
“Obviously, over the years, I’ve watched them play a lot. Kevin Cash came to the Rays after I left, but it’s been really fun watching him manage games and just the relationships he has with his players and the trust and the culture that is in place. I think that, more often than not, leads to success, and it’s been fun watching them do what they’ve done.”
Here is what folks are writing about the World Series:
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “It truly just feels like this is their year. I mean, how can it not after that NLCS comeback? L.A. took home its eighth consecutive postseason berth and it's now moving on to its third World Series berth in four years. You can sense that every player on the team understands the pressure they're under to finally break through for a title. They've seriously stepped it up. Both L.A. and Tampa boast the complete package with stacked lineups and a deep, talented pitching staff. The Rays bullpen could certainly give the Dodgers a challenge, but I expect their lineup to come through. The Dodgers were the best team in baseball during the regular season (MLB's best record at 43-17 and best run differential at +136) and I expect them to cement their title as the best team in baseball in 2020 when they beat the Rays in six games. Soon, it'll be time to party like it's 1988.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The Tampa Bay Rays, a franchise Dodgers president Andrew Friedman helped raise, are next. They are good, too. Just Saturday afternoon, in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series, they’d shaken free of a summer that had asked so much of anyone willing to take it on. If you could be absolutely sure leaving home in the middle of July against pandemic headwinds for 3 ½ months was the way to the World Series, then, sure, you show up and take your tests and FaceTime with your family and keep your distance and play ball in parks that echoed. But, just as the Rays had to play themselves back into the ALCS after being up three games to none, the Dodgers had to play themselves back into the NLCS after being down three games to one, and it’s exhausting. It’s exhausting to win 40 games in a 60-game season, as the Rays had, and then wonder if it could end badly, or to win 43 games in the same summer and then, as [Mookie] Betts described the early part of the week, ‘Seems like we were being handled a little bit early on.’ It’s a lot to carry, maybe. A lot to endure. In the bubble, there’s nowhere to go except inward.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “There is a lot of intrigue about the Andrew Friedman-built Dodgers coming up against his original team in the Rays, built by an iteration of the front office for which he helped set the template. In some ways, that justifies the heavy favorite's status Los Angeles is likely to enjoy. After all, you take everything the Rays do to get an edge, transplant it to L.A. and combine it with the massive resources of the Dodgers. Just one example from back when teams got to have fans in attendance: You can take any three recent Rays season attendance totals, add them together and it's less than the typical one-season attendance count at Dodger Stadium. You see the difference in resources when it comes to the star power on the Dodgers and the payroll that the likes of Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw command. However, the equalizer in this mismatch of resources can be found in the respective bullpens. Think of the issues the Dodgers have had lately when it comes to sketching out the end of their games, as the closer/non-closer status of Kenley Jansen has taken on soap operatic proportions. The Rays, on the other hand, have several closers, and all of them are comfortable getting more than three outs, if needed. And they have that plethora of options not because [Peter] Fairbanks or [Nick] Anderson or Diego Castillo aren't good enough to be a ninth-inning saves guy. It's because they all are.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Of the many attributes assigned to the Dodgers in the inevitable emptiness of recent seasons, ‘scrappy’ has not been one of them. Fairly or not, the team with eight straight division titles but still no World Series championship since 1988 has been labeled as underachievers, overthinkers, and playoff disasters waiting to happen. One glance at social media reveals another whole spectrum of nouns altogether. With their resources, their payroll and those beyond-white home uniforms glistening in the Southern California sun, the Dodgers give the appearance of being about as blue collar as a Hollywood movie mogul in the back seat of a limo with wine properly chilled. Such was the case especially this season, when the Dodgers treated the regular season as calisthenics and still won the National League West by six games. There are many ways to win a National League pennant. But because of their upper-crust pedigree, the Dodgers won it in the very best possible way for them. Accustomed to playing from out front, they won it by coming from behind. They became the first NL team to win a postseason series by coming back from deficits of two games to none and three games to one.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: "To watch the 2020 American League champions play is to understand what perfection looks like. This isn’t to say the Tampa Bay Rays are perfect, and that’s part of what makes them special. They’re hitting barely .200 as a team this postseason, and they are scoring a little over four runs per game. They’ve won playoff games by scores of 2-1 (twice), 3-1 and 4-2. Here’s the beauty of that secret sauce: The Rays understand who they are and how they have to do things. Tampa Bay is 9-5 this postseason and 18-7 since Sept. 17 because its pitching and defense are so good that nothing else matters.”
MEGAPHONE
“One thing that gets a little bit overlooked is his ability to create an environment where guys are going to play their best baseball, and I think that’s what you’ve seen this year.”
Rays infielder Joey Wendle, on Cash
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!