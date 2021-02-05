Tipsheet: Rockies earn national riidicule after giving away Arenado

This was a very good week for the Cardinals, who added a marquee player at a discount. They didn’t have to trade much to land Nolan Arenado and his old team, the Colorado Rockies, kicked in significant money to help the Cardinals’ cash flow issues.
This was a very good week for Arenado, who escaped an unhappy scenario and got a fresh start for a franchise ready to retool around him during the years to come. He not only kept his opt-out clause, he got a second opt-out – plus additional financial security if he decides to stick around.
This was a good week for former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, who landed with the Milwaukee Brewers with a solid two-year, $9 million contract. And now that the Cardinals have added Arenado, the team’s decision to let Wong go makes more sense to all involved.
This is also a good week for Dexter Fowler, whom the Cardinal will pay to play for the Anaheim Angels this season. He will reunite with his former Chicago Cubs manager, Joe Maddon. Fowler will play close to his Las Vegas home and he will avoid spending the 2021 season getting phased out of the Cardinals lineup as Dead Money Walking. That's a great outcome for one of the sport's good guys.
But this was a bad week for Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, who drew the ire of fans and the ridicule of national media types for letting the Arenado relationship sour before making this terrible trade.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The only thing the Rockies have going for them as they trade Nolan Arenado, the franchise’s best player of the 2010s and its presumed best player of the 2020s, is that Cleveland traded Francisco Lindor last month, so Colorado’s deal isn’t the most depraved of the winter. But unless you’re a Cardinals fan—in which case, congratulations on adding a superstar—it’s hard to find any other silver lining. Just two years after signing Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million extension, the Rockies retreated and shipped him to St. Louis in exchange for swingman Austin Gomber and four lightly touted prospects. The Rockies are also reportedly sending the Cardinals about $50 million as part of the deal—meaning they’re paying big bucks to get rid of their best player. How did MLB wind up in such a place that this kind of business is commonplace? It’s difficult to overstate just how much production Arenado has given the Rockies, the only MLB team he’s ever known. Since 2014, his second year in the league, he ranks third among all position players in Baseball-Reference WAR, behind only Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There were no laughs, zero smiles and an abundance of misery in the Rockies’ Zoom. The Cardinals’ was filled with joy and promise. Man, what a difference a player makes. The Cardinals spent the morning talking about their World Series dreams with the acquisition of Arenado, while the Rockies spent theirs answering questions on why anyone would ever want to play in Colorado after watching a superstar plead to be traded. The Rockies blamed Arenado for wanting out just nine months after signing his franchise-record contact, saying he’s the one responsible for the breakup.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The owner of the Colorado Rockies, who has been the grand overseer of the franchise’s return to expansion times, Zoomed through the team’s post-Nolan Arenado presser by admitting: A) That the Rockies never should have let second baseman DJ LeMahieu get away, and wished they could have that one back. B) That the Arenado deal, which has been roundly savaged as the acme of stupidity, was one he thought about undoing a dozen times (‘There were times in the last couple weeks that this Cardinals deal didn’t make sense’), and described himself as ‘anguished’ over it, but eventually agreed to as an act of ‘closure.’ C) That he hasn’t thought of firing the monumentally disastrous general manager Jeff Bridich, but that he has ‘thought about firing myself.’ D) That in a response to a question about whether he would consider selling the Rockies, responded in the worst open-ended way possible: ‘You’d like that, wouldn’t you?’ I mean, Jerry Jones would need months to be this introspective, pouty, whiny, and belligerent all at once. Monfort did it in 20 minutes, which for someone who doesn’t speak in public that often is an impressive show.”
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: “It’s possible to imagine a version of this press conference that centered on moving forward: building a new future for the team, explaining how the failures that led here had been identified and would not be repeated, that sort of thing. But to the extent that there was any coherent theme here—and there wasn’t much—it was one of delusion. Particularly for Monfort, the connective tissue of his answers was that everything was fine, the team should be able to win and this was just one more thing to move past. It worked only if you ignored all the recent history and relevant context.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “In return for arguably the best player the franchise has had for as sustained a period as Arenado provided his brilliance, the Rockies bring back one established major-leaguer, a swingman, and four prospects, none of whom appeared on the Cardinals' Top 10 prospect list. Gomber pitched 28 innings in 2020, starting four of 14 appearances and posting a shiny 1.86 ERA. It would be beneath me to imply Dick Monfort is looking for the brightest bauble to stick on his pile of crap, but I’ll point out expecting a recurrence would be foolish on anyone’s part, given the 27-year-old’s moderate 22.7 percent strikeout rate and well below-moderate 12.6 percent walk rate. A 3.98 DRA still means a pitcher 18 percent better than league average, but even if Gomber moves to the rotation, it’s hard to see more than a two-win pitcher in the profile as it currently rests. He has five years of team control remaining, but then, Arenado had six.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals were in a tight spot before the Arenado acquisition. Assuming Kolten Wong would not have returned, Tommy Edman would've been in line for primary duty at second base. That would likely mean that Matt Carpenter -- in steep decline with the bat and the glove -- would be the regular at third base. Plug in Arenado instead, and it's no exaggeration to say the Cardinals can be five games better than they would've been. I think the Cubs' offense will bounce back in 2021, but the rotation is just too decimated. This trade pushed the Cardinals to strong favorites in the NL Central.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “While Nolan Arenado might have fallen behind Matt Chapman in the third base defense hierarchy, Wong reigns supreme at second. For three straight years, he’s won the Fielding Bible award at second base. Every advanced defensive metric sees him as the best fielder in the game over the past three years . . . When he’s at the plate, Wong gets to roughly average offensive value with one simple trick: he controls the non-contact portion of the game. Over the last three years, he’s struck out 173 times, or 15% of his non-IBB plate appearances. He’s walked, or been hit by a pitch, 120 times in those non-IBB plate appearances, or 10.4% . . . No surprises here: an average hitter with premium defense works out to a better-than-average player on the whole. That explains why Wong commanded a premium over the swath of similar second base types who hit the market this offseason. Tommy La Stella, Cesar Hernandez, and Jurickson Profar all signed deals with annual values between $5 million and $7 million. Wong is getting $9 million annually, though he did surrender a club option ($8 million for 2023) to seal the deal.”
MEGAPHONE
“When we look back at Matt Holliday. We traded him [to the Athletics in a deal that brought productive Rockies Carlos González and Huston Street] after the ’08 season, and Willy Taveras left. It provided an opportunity for players like Dexter Fowler, Seth Smith, Ryan Spilborghs to take the next step in their careers. When we traded Troy [Tulowitzki], we were fortunate at that time that Trevor Story was positioned well to take advantage of that. We didn’t know that he was going to shoot out of the gate like he did at the Major League level. Now is the opportunity for other kids. Were confident that we have talented guys. Now it’s up to them to grab the opportunity and run with it.”