Tipsheet: Rockies earn national riidicule after giving away Arenado

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The owner of the Colorado Rockies, who has been the grand overseer of the franchise’s return to expansion times, Zoomed through the team’s post-Nolan Arenado presser by admitting: A) That the Rockies never should have let second baseman DJ LeMahieu get away, and wished they could have that one back. B) That the Arenado deal, which has been roundly savaged as the acme of stupidity, was one he thought about undoing a dozen times (‘There were times in the last couple weeks that this Cardinals deal didn’t make sense’), and described himself as ‘anguished’ over it, but eventually agreed to as an act of ‘closure.’ C) That he hasn’t thought of firing the monumentally disastrous general manager Jeff Bridich, but that he has ‘thought about firing myself.’ D) That in a response to a question about whether he would consider selling the Rockies, responded in the worst open-ended way possible: ‘You’d like that, wouldn’t you?’ I mean, Jerry Jones would need months to be this introspective, pouty, whiny, and belligerent all at once. Monfort did it in 20 minutes, which for someone who doesn’t speak in public that often is an impressive show.”