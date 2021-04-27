Tipsheet: Rockies GM Bridich pays the price for Arenado giveaway

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Yes, we had April baseball again after missing it last year and it has been glorious. It's also been crazy. Just look at the standings right now. The Mariners are in playoff position. So are the Giants. The Yankees and Braves are three games below .500. The Twins are a whopping six games under. The Royals have the best record in the American League! Perhaps the craziest division of all has been the NL East, though, home to what very well could be the most competitive playoff race in all of baseball. At present, the Mets sit at the top, but they are only one game over .500. The last-place Nationals are only two games out. It's been quite a ride already. The Mets had eight postponements before they played their ninth game. They have generally looked like one of the better teams in the National League, but they also went to Wrigley Field this past week and got their teeth kicked in. In a three-game series, they were swept and outscored 23-8 by the Cubs. The Phillies won their first four games and were sitting 5-1 exactly one week into the season. They've gone 5-10 since and just lost a series to the lowly Rockies. Sunday, they only managed two runs in Coors Field and those were both Bryce Harper solo home runs. The Marlins have been the streakiest team in baseball. They started the season 1-6. Then they won six of their next seven games and had evened things up at 7-7. They've since lost five of seven. The Braves started by losing their first four games. Then they won four in a row and looked back on track. Then they lost four more in a row. Then they won five of seven and looked back on track. Then they embarrassed themselves on Sunday by losing both ends of a doubleheader and nearly getting no-hit for the day. They got one hit in Game 1 and zero in Game 2. The Nationals had a delayed start to the season, like the Mets, and won in dramatic fashion on their opening day. They then lost five straight. They gone 7-6 since and might have settled in as a .500ish true talent team? They might be worse than that, as injuries and poor performance have ravaged the pitching staff and the lineup is pretty unimpressive, especially with Juan Soto on the injured list. I think right now you have to say the Mets are the best team, but do they inspire a ton of confidence in being a reliable spot for consistent, winning baseball? Ask Mets fans that question.”