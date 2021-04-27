Tipsheet: Rockies GM Bridich pays the price for Arenado giveaway

Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich is unemployed today and for good reason.
He traded superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals for pitcher Austin Gomber and some middling prospects.
He also threw in $51 million to offset the financial hit for the Cardinals, helping owner Bill DeWitt Jr. manage his cash flow in the wake of massive revenue losses during the pandemic.
That was remarklable generosity from a struggling franchise toward a perennial contender. Of course, fans in Denver weren't in such a giving mood so Bridich had to go.
He exited his post Monday with the Rockies floundering in their post-Arenado era. Ultimately that trade – and everything that led up to it – forced him to move along for the team’s good and his own well-being.
That heist was a masterstroke for Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. The giveaway was the last of many, many Bridich blunders.
USA Today notes that the Rockies spent $281.5 on their last 17 free agents. Collectively, those costly additions produced a negative 2.7 Wins Above Replacement.
Meanwhile elite second baseman DJ LeMahieu exited as a free agent and star shortstop Trevor Story is approaching free agency without a new deal.
The team will likely trade him as a rental player this summer since he would be stupid to re-sign with this messed-up organization.
The Rockies must fare better in that swap than they did with the Arenado trade because they have done a poor job of drafting and developing prospects. Bridich has left the franchise with one of the worst talent pipelines in the industry.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres spending huge dollars in their quest for National League West superiority, the Rockies and their fans are doomed to years of relentless suffering.
Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale offered this summation:
Bridich’s tenure, even with all of the free-agent busts, the trade of popular star Troy Tulowitzki, and his .466 winning percentage (493-566), will be defined by the ugly Arenado breakup.
This is one of the greatest players in Rockies history, perhaps headed to the Hall of Fame one day with his eight Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards and four All-Star appearances. He loved Colorado and Colorado loved him back with the two agreeing to an eight-year, $260 million contract extension in February 2019.
Just nine months later, Arenado wanted out, believing Bridich lied when he promised he’d build a team around him.
The Rockies went from a 91-71 win team in 2018 to a 71-win team the next, with their $106 million in bullpen expenditures blowing up in their face.
Arenado criticized the front office in the final weeks of the 2019 season. Bridich ridiculed Arenado in a private meeting after the year. The two never spoke again.
The Rockies fans sided with Arenado. Bridich held his ground. And Monfort made the decision which one had to go.
Incredibly, both are now gone in a matter of three months.
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Yes, we had April baseball again after missing it last year and it has been glorious. It's also been crazy. Just look at the standings right now. The Mariners are in playoff position. So are the Giants. The Yankees and Braves are three games below .500. The Twins are a whopping six games under. The Royals have the best record in the American League! Perhaps the craziest division of all has been the NL East, though, home to what very well could be the most competitive playoff race in all of baseball. At present, the Mets sit at the top, but they are only one game over .500. The last-place Nationals are only two games out. It's been quite a ride already. The Mets had eight postponements before they played their ninth game. They have generally looked like one of the better teams in the National League, but they also went to Wrigley Field this past week and got their teeth kicked in. In a three-game series, they were swept and outscored 23-8 by the Cubs. The Phillies won their first four games and were sitting 5-1 exactly one week into the season. They've gone 5-10 since and just lost a series to the lowly Rockies. Sunday, they only managed two runs in Coors Field and those were both Bryce Harper solo home runs. The Marlins have been the streakiest team in baseball. They started the season 1-6. Then they won six of their next seven games and had evened things up at 7-7. They've since lost five of seven. The Braves started by losing their first four games. Then they won four in a row and looked back on track. Then they lost four more in a row. Then they won five of seven and looked back on track. Then they embarrassed themselves on Sunday by losing both ends of a doubleheader and nearly getting no-hit for the day. They got one hit in Game 1 and zero in Game 2. The Nationals had a delayed start to the season, like the Mets, and won in dramatic fashion on their opening day. They then lost five straight. They gone 7-6 since and might have settled in as a .500ish true talent team? They might be worse than that, as injuries and poor performance have ravaged the pitching staff and the lineup is pretty unimpressive, especially with Juan Soto on the injured list. I think right now you have to say the Mets are the best team, but do they inspire a ton of confidence in being a reliable spot for consistent, winning baseball? Ask Mets fans that question.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Braves' one hit in a doubleheader set a record for futility. The 1992 Indians recorded two hits in a doubleheader against the Red Sox on April 12. Here's the really fun fact about that one: Cleveland won the first game 2-1 without a hit. Boston's Matt Young pitched eight hitless innings (not an official no-hitter!) but allowed a run in the first inning when Kenny Lofton walked, stole second and third and scored on a ground ball error, and another in the third on two walks and two ground ball outs. The last team to get one or fewer hits in two consecutive games was Cleveland in June 2014, when Felix Hernandez and Fernando Rodney of the Mariners pitched a one-hitter on June 29 and then Dan Haren and two Dodgers relievers combined for a one-hitter the next day.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “If you have Yankee Fatigue, boy, has this been the season for you (so far). The Yankees’ difficulty in developing their own stars is matched only by their difficulty in keeping players healthy. It’s a dangerous combo that leads to desperate recycling of the post-prime likes of Jay Bruce (who got off to a bad start and decided to retire) and Rougned Odor, and it has left the Yankees with a team that has been far too reliant on the long ball and Gerrit Cole. My general belief on these matters is that the minute non-Yankee fans start doing cartwheels is typically when the Bronx Bombers awaken, and that still feels inevitable here. However, it is worth noting that opponents have recognized a weakness. Yankees hitters entered Monday having only seen four-seamers 31.4% of the time this season – their lowest percentage since at least 2008. The Yanks haven’t succeeded at the little things -- moving runners over, baserunning, defense. And actually, come to think of it, those are big things, especially for a team in World Series or bust mode.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “Bryce Harper’s career-defining tenure in Philadelphia has been haunted by the hot-take-turned-stale that he might be overrated from before he even signed the historic 13-year, $330 million contract. The player version of a place so popular that nobody goes there anymore, Harper went from potential face of the game to seemingly overexposed (and implicitly, under-deserving) sometime between his 22-year-old MVP season in 2015 and his disappointingly mediocre first season in South Philly. But since 2019, Harper has been … good? Like, really good! Especially lately. His OPS+ puts him in the top five in baseball right now (and Mike Trout’s atop the leaderboard, so you know it’s a good stat). That’s better than Mookie Betts or Shohei Ohtani or Jazz Chisholm, who are all off to hot starts of their own. Twenty-eight years old and in his 10th big-league season, Harper isn’t the best player in baseball and he’s no longer the hot new thing. His flashiness feels a little corny now (relatable late 20s experience) and his brashness has been tempered by the team’s place in the standings. But he also has a lot of time left — he’ll be finding new ways to wear his love for the Phanatic on his sleeve … or cleats … or headband into the 2030s — to be a big part of Phillies teams that should eventually finish over .500. Harper’s fade from the national conversation didn’t actually track with a downturn in ability. Don’t look now, but he’s actually panning out pretty damn well as a player worth building a franchise around. It’s the rest of the structure that’s been shaky.”