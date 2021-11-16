Tipsheet: Rodriguez's signing with Tigers signals high free-agent pitching prices

This week Cardinals gained a clearer idea of what adding an established mid-level starting pitching help will cost in this marketplace.
It will cost a lot.
Many teams are looking for pitching help. Many also-rans seem ready to spend real money after taking beatings in the 2021 campaign.
The Tigers moved aggressively to sign free-agent starter Eduardo Rodriguez away from the Boston Red Sox for $77 million over five years – with an opt-out cause after Year 2 of the deal.
Rodriguez went 13-8 with a 4.74 earned-run average. While that might not scream “upgrade” to casual fans, several factors made him attractive to bidders:
- He is one of the better lefties on the market.
- He just had the best strikeout-to-walk ratio (185 strikeouts against 47 walks in 157 2/3 innings) and the best strikes rate of his career.
- He had the 25th highest ground ball rate among starting pitchers.
- Opponents' batting average on balls put in play was .363 against him in 2021. That, combined with his ground-ball rate, suggests he was the victim of bad luck and bad fielding.
- His Fielding Independent Pitching average was 3.32, tied for 12th-best in the majors among all starting pitchers with at least 150 innings.
- His expected ERA was just 3.52. The difference between that and his actual ERA was the third highest in the majors
Writing for ESPN.com, Buster Olney had this take on Rodriguez:
In the Tigers' internal discussions, they talked about how Rodriguez is likely right in his prime. He is the youngest of the premier free-agent starters, and some front-office types have also noted that, because he missed significant time with a knee injury before missing all of the 2020 with a COVID-related illness, he hasn't racked up a lot of innings, even for his age -- a factor that sources say Detroit discussed as it launched its pursuit of the left-hander.
They talked about how he has increased his strikeouts and decreased his walks -- his strikeout-to-walk rate last season was 3.94, the best of his career -- and they talked about the soft contact he generates because of his competence in throwing off-speed pitches, and of the numbers that reflect a heightened ability to put hitters away when he's ahead in the count. The Tigers talked internally about Rodriguez's pitch mix, and how it might be enhanced.
And the Tigers, like other teams, talked about the metrics that suggest that Rodriguez pitched better than his results indicate.
All of this sounds like a guy who would have fit the Cardinals’ rotation nicely. But are the Cardinals willing to pay such premium for mid-level help?
We’ll find out as the market unfolds.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while Missouri basketball fans begin making other plans for the rest of the season:
- If the Tigers were utterly defenseless against pint-sized Kansas City guard Evan Gilyard II, how can they expect to hold up against four-star players in Southeastern Conference play?
- Did the Illini turn the ball over three more times to Marquette while heading to their bus Monday night?
- Can playmaker Scott Perunovich finesse his way into the Blues’ defensive mix for the rest of the season?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is folks are writing about the Hot Stove League:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Teams essentially suggested players have a choice: Sign before the lockout or wait until February, when most everyone expects the labor discord to end, and have fun navigating the frenzy of signings and trades that will ensue. Agents for some of the highest-profile free agents this winter, in the meantime, inverted the posture: If you want a player, step up financially, because the February stampede is going to be so different, so unfamiliar, that it's worth paying more for certainty now than having to overpay or be left empty-handed on the eve of the season. The fallout is a sense that Corey Seager, the magnificent Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop, and Marcus Semien, the dynamic Toronto infielder, are increasingly likely to sign before Dec. 1, executives interested in the players told ESPN. Both are clients of Scott Boras, who two winter meetings ago fetched more than $800 million guaranteed for Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon over three days. With the rhetoric that the sides treated this week like that time of year, teams and players making surgical free-agent strikes -- even on projected nine-figure deals -- feels like more of a possibility, though not a certainty, than it did even a week ago. It's not just Boras' clients, either. The starting pitching market, sources said, is expected to have multiple big-name pitchers get pre-lockout deals.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Yankees signaled their intentions to acquire a shortstop when they moved Gleyber Torres to second base in August, and played third baseman Gio Urshela at short the rest of the season. Improving the defense will be a priority, though offense is not to be overlooked. New York finished 10th in the American League in runs scored even though Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton stayed healthy and were excellent . . . It's a good offseason to need a shortstop and have money to spend. Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are the top two free agents on the market and either would represent a massive upgrade for the Yankees, as would the second-tier free agent shortstops (Javier Baez, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story). GM Brian Cashman met with Correa's and Seager's agents at the GM Meetings last week and said he plans to speak to the representatives for all the top free agent shortstops.”
Anthony Franco, MLBTradeRumors.com: “The Tigers’ biggest spending days came during the tenure of late owner Mike Ilitch. The franchise drastically reduced payroll after he passed away and left primary control of the team to his son Christopher Ilitch. Detroit has been amidst a massive rebuild for essentially all of the latter’s ownership tenure, however, and Ilitch suggested in August that he’d be prepared to spend for ‘high-impact’ players. Rodríguez certainly qualifies, and it’s generally expected the Tigers will be among the primary suitors in this offseason’s star-studded free agent shortstop class as well. Indeed, the Detroit front office has had at least cursory conversations with representatives for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Trevor Story, among others.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The deal is a no-brainer for Rodriguez, who now joins a rising team on a deal that likely met the upper end of the range of expectations his representatives had in place before the free-agency period started -- especially since Rodriguez was extended a qualifying offer by the Red Sox, meaning signing him would cost some extra draft-pick compensation. The Tigers will now forfeit a pick to the Red Sox that will fall somewhere after the Competitive Balance Round B in the next draft, pending alterations to that process via the ongoing CBA negotiations. You have to give the Tigers credit for being bold, targeting the pitcher they wanted and getting a jump on the winter. The only real criticism would come in the form of opportunity cost. And given the scarcity of the kind of pitcher the Tigers needed -- an established, durable, still-young veteran -- they are probably on safe ground there as well. All in all, it's a nice start for what is shaping up to be an exciting offseason for the Tigers and their fans.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Cubs have been signaling, both publicly and privately, that they intend to spend money this winter. Seager would provide a face to their new-look roster while also giving their lineup a much-needed boost. That Seager may have to eventually slide off shortstop seems like less of a problem for a team in transition than it was for, say, the Dodgers.”
MEGAPHONE
“Since I joined the major leagues, the team has not been winning and we didn't have much prospect of going beyond the regular season. So in the latter half of the season, psychologically it was more stressful.”
Shohei Ohtani, on life with the lowly Los Angeles Angels, during a Q&A session with the Japan National Press Club.