Tipsheet: Rolen's Hall of Fame candidacy gains momentum

Now that former Cardinals outfielder Larry Walker has reached the Baseball Hall of Fame – squeezing in on his last year on the ballot -- it’s time to ponder the chances of another alumnus of the team: third baseman Scott Rolen.
Had he stayed healthy, there would be no doubt about his credentials. But injuries cut into Rolen’s late-career production kept him from posting bigger counting numbers favored by old-school voters.
The former member of the MV3 received 35.3 percent of the vote this time around, which puts him on target to get to the needed 75 percent later in his voting period.
Rolen appears to be gaining momentum and with the support of some influential pundits. His remarkable defense and ferocious competitiveness made him of the most respected players of his era.
Here is what folks have been writing about his candidacy:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “In his third year on the ballot, Rolen took a big leap, from 17.2 percent to 35.3 percent. That's no guarantee of future election, but it puts him on the right path, and the relative dearth of strong candidates in upcoming years should help his vote total continue to mount. Rolen is a stathead favorite, thanks to his 70.2 career WAR that ranks him ninth all time among third basemen, a total heavily boosted by his defensive metrics. (He also won eight Gold Gloves, so it's not like the numbers don't match the reputation.) He had just one top-10 finish in MVP voting, and I wonder if the current crop of in-their-prime third basemen, such as Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon, could actually hurt Rolen's chance.”
Andrew Simon, MLB.com: “Perhaps nobody benefited more from four players getting elected to the Hall a year ago than third baseman Scott Rolen. In his first two rounds on the ballot, he had gotten 10.2 percent and 17.2 percent of the vote, creating more concern about falling off (by getting less than 5 percent) than hope about his future prospects. But a less-clogged ballot did wonders for Rolen in 2020, as voters who had not found room for him previously, due to the 10-vote maximum, were finally able to fit him in . . . By more than doubling his vote percentage by jumping all the way to 35.3% in his third year of eligibility, Rolen appears well situated to continue his climb in 2021.”
Scott Boeck, USA Today: “He was two-way player – a defensive wizard with respectable offensive credentials. On defense – both by traditional statistics and advanced measurement – he was one of the best third basemen of his generation, winning eight Gold Gloves. Offensively, his home run (316) and RBI (1,287) totals rank in the top 15 all-time among third basemen . . . Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger . . . Among third basemen, only Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10) have more Gold Gloves than Rolen. By advanced metrics, Rolen has the ninth best WAR (70.2, Wins Above Replacement) among third basemen in the history of the game. Seven of the eight players with a higher WAR are already enshrined in Cooperstown. Adrian Beltre, a sure-bet Hall of Famer, is not eligible until 2024.”
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: “Rolen is one of the most stoic, strong-minded players I have ever covered, but some notable spats during his playing career — first with the Phillies (which led to his trade to the Cardinals) and then with Tony La Russa — occasionally distracted from the greatness of his performance. The five-year waiting period between a player’s retirement and Hall of Fame eligibility provides distance from such squabbles, allowing for a greater appreciation of Rolen’s game. Simply put, he was one of the best ever at third base, an under-represented position in Cooperstown All those great plays you see at third today from Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Matt Chapman? Rolen was the same type of defender, and his athleticism was astonishing for a player listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. He would have the fewest hits of any modern Hall of Fame third baseman — 2,077, or 157 fewer than Mike Schmidt.”
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “He was the 1997 Rookie of the Year and won one Silver Slugger. While an excellent hitter — he had a .364 career OBP and an OPS+ of 122 — the strength of his Hall case comes from a defensive-heavy component of his WAR, which places him among the top-10 all-time third basemen. Of that group, only Adirán Beltré is not in the Hall of Fame already, and he will be eventually. Rolen is a Hall of Famer in my book.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “He never led the league in anything of note. That's not a Hall of Fame requirement, though, and I've come around on Rolen. He was also a five-tool guy (did you know he had 10 or more steals five times?) and rates incredibly well in the all-around stat family. Among third basemen, he's 10th in JAWS behind nine Hall of Famers (OK, eight, but Adrian Beltre is gonna get in easily) and ahead of the average Hall of Famer. In terms of the somewhat inane ‘did he feel like a Hall of Famer when he was playing?’ question, I'm not 100 percent sure.”
Jayson Stark, The Athletic: “I was still working in Philadelphia when Rolen showed up in 1996. You know what it feels like to watch Nolan Arenado make magic at third base now? That’s what it was like watching Rolen then. There wasn’t a ball hit to the left side of the infield that he didn’t think he could catch. And he was usually right, even if he had to steamroll the nearest shortstop, third-base coach or umpire to catch it. He played third base with a ferocity and athleticism I hadn’t ever seen. It took a while for Sports Info Solutions’ Defensive Runs Saved to arrive as a stat to measure all this. But in Rolen’s first seven healthy seasons after DRS became a thing, he racked up 108 runs saved. Just for comparison’s sake, Arenado had 117 DRS in his first seven seasons. Close enough for you? . . . It’s the offensive side of Rolen’s game that you just don’t hear enough about. But this was a guy who once rolled out eight straight seasons with an OPS of .846 or better (and at least 490 plate appearances). You know how many other third basemen have ever had a streak that long? That would be none. Ever.”
MEGAPHONE
“He didn’t need a computer to break down the game. He knew the game. That’s how sharp he was. At times, sometimes you’d see him look aloof, like he didn’t know what was going on. He knew what was going on every minute of that game.”
Former big league outfielder Ellis Burks, to MLB.com on Walker.