Tipsheet: Rolen's Hall of Fame candidacy gains momentum

Matt Snyder , CBSSports.com : “He never led the league in anything of note. That's not a Hall of Fame requirement, though, and I've come around on Rolen. He was also a five-tool guy (did you know he had 10 or more steals five times?) and rates incredibly well in the all-around stat family. Among third basemen, he's 10 th in JAWS behind nine Hall of Famers (OK, eight, but Adrian Beltre is gonna get in easily) and ahead of the average Hall of Famer. In terms of the somewhat inane ‘did he feel like a Hall of Famer when he was playing?’ question, I'm not 100 percent sure.”

Jayson Stark, The Athletic: “I was still working in Philadelphia when Rolen showed up in 1996. You know what it feels like to watch Nolan Arenado make magic at third base now? That’s what it was like watching Rolen then. There wasn’t a ball hit to the left side of the infield that he didn’t think he could catch. And he was usually right, even if he had to steamroll the nearest shortstop, third-base coach or umpire to catch it. He played third base with a ferocity and athleticism I hadn’t ever seen. It took a while for Sports Info Solutions’ Defensive Runs Saved to arrive as a stat to measure all this. But in Rolen’s first seven healthy seasons after DRS became a thing, he racked up 108 runs saved. Just for comparison’s sake, Arenado had 117 DRS in his first seven seasons. Close enough for you? . . . It’s the offensive side of Rolen’s game that you just don’t hear enough about. But this was a guy who once rolled out eight straight seasons with an OPS of .846 or better (and at least 490 plate appearances). You know how many other third basemen have ever had a streak that long? That would be none. Ever.”