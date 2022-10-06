Tipsheet: Royals fire Matheny after suffering massive regression

At least the Kansas City Royals didn’t let Mike Matheny twist in the wind.

Executive vice president/general manager J.J. Picollo gave Matheny the short haircut after the team’s regular season finale. Pitching coach Cal Eldred also got clipped and wholesale change is expected throughout the baseball operation.

The Royals staggered to a 65-97 finish this season, when they were supposed to take a big step forward with their young talent. That failure prompted owner John Sherman to fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, the man who hired Matheny, and promote Picollo late in the season.

At that point Matheny became a Dead Manager Walking.

Listen, the man did a nice job in St. Louis. He posted a 591-474 record in St. Louis and won the 2013 pennant. Many fans were glad when the Cardinals fired him, but Matheny’s .555 winning percentage set a high bar for his successors.

That pennant looks good on his resume as well. It's not the franchise has been winning them left and right.

So what went wrong in K.C.?

After winning an unlikely World Championship in 2015, the Royals played .500 ball for two seasons under manager Ned Yost before embarking on a painful rebuild.

They lost 207 games during the 2018 and ’19 seasons. Matheny, who spent a year as a special assistant to Moore, took over in 2020 and was charged with leading the rebuilding team to relevance.

The Royals accumulated many prospects through their tank-and-rebuild adventure. They starting seeing some progress with the young hitters this season, with Bobby Witt Jr. leading the way.

But MLB.com notes that most of Kansas City’s pitching prospects failed to progress, including Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic and Jonathan Heasley. The Royals allowed the most runs in the American League and finished with a 4.70 ERA, fourth-worst in the majors.

And some of the same issues which plagued Matheny here arose on Missouri’s West Coast. Writing for MLB.com, Anne Rogers noted that “his presence was intense, several sources indicated to MLB.com, and some players felt they couldn't be themselves around him.”

That sounds somewhat familiar.

So the Royals regressed badly this season, leaving Matheny with an ugly 165-219 record for his tenure.

“Managing the Royals has been a true privilege,” Matheny said in a statement released by the club. “I’m thankful to so many, primarily Dayton Moore and the coaches and players I’ve worked with. I would like to thank Mr. John Sherman and the ownership group for the opportunity to manage their team, and everyone involved in this great organization. I came to the Royals knowing it was an organization of excellence and care, and was shown that care every single day. Royals fans should be excited about this group of players, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow.”

The Royals join the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox as teams looking for a new manager.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “Sixty-two was, as much as it was anything else, a reprieve. A bunch of guys have hit 62 home runs in a season, but no one has ever gotten stuck on 61 for an entire week, and Aaron Judge might’ve been remembered for that. The gap between 60 and 61 had been even longer, but Judge had still looked locked in then: he was taking walks and making solid contact and generally being avoided by pitchers. This mini-drought, he was visibly pressing: swinging and missing at balls out of his wheelhouse, and puffing out his cheeks on putouts in just the slightest public acknowledgement that he was frustrated. It’d been six days since 61. It felt like much longer, the time dilated by all the live look-ins, all the promises that this guy or that guy needed to get on to get Judge another plate appearance in this inning or that game. It all added up to a hyperawareness. At all times, it was impossible to not know where Judge was, when he was coming up, and how many home runs he was stuck on. With two games left in the regular season, it was looking entirely plausible that he’d be the guy who got stuck. Tuesday night in Texas, he got one. Sixty-two.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “What happened in the subsequent minutes and hours -- and what will continue in the coming days, weeks, months, years -- did not ruin that tableau. But the discourse over the meaning of the number, of what 62 actually represents, takes that little slice of baseball heaven and drags it through a forest of intellectual dishonesty and plants it in a graveyard of ahistorical flimflam. There are opinions, and there are facts, and when adjudicating history, only the latter matter. So here are two incontrovertible facts. Aaron Judge on Tuesday passed Roger Maris for the single-season home run record by an American League player, a mark that stood for 61 years. Barry Bonds is the single-season home run record holder in Major League Baseball with 73. Now, there are layers to these facts, and the trouble begins when the true believers refuse to admit that many things can be true at once. It is a fact that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs. It is also a fact that 73 balls he hit flew over the fence in 2001. One colors the other. It does not -- it cannot -- erase it. Because the moment moral superiority supersedes fact, history becomes illegitimate. Sometimes it's difficult to grapple with the ugliness of history, and yet what is baseball if not sodden with ugliness? Owners conspired to keep Black players out of the game until 1947. The records set before then remain records despite that sad fact. However much it might call into question the authenticity of accomplishments, history does not include a delete button. Trying to diminish history opens up a Pandora's box with which advocates seldom want to grapple. Roger Maris Jr.'s presence at the games leading up to Judge's tying of his father's record meant enough to Judge that he recognized it in his postgame news conference Tuesday. Left unsaid was any mention of Maris bloviating that ‘baseball should consider making two separate home run records’ -- one for PED users and one for ‘clean’ players, as if he or anyone else knows the body chemistry of a ballplayer.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Sixty-two home runs is neat, and I’m glad he got there. A 16-homer lead on the field is spectacular, the stuff that only long-forgotten icons of the game have ever even dreamed of. But putting together an offensive season that blows away the rest of the league to this degree, at a time when his peers are as good as they are? Goodness gracious. We probably won’t see another season like Aaron Judge’s 2022 in our lifetimes. Let’s appreciate it.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The AL MVP race is a race for third place. Judge is going to win, [Shoehei] Ohtani is going to finish second, and it's a wide open race for third. That's not some super secret insider information. It's just pretty clear at this point Judge will beat out Ohtani for the award given his home run total and possible Triple Crown. I can't say for certain it will be unanimous but I do think it will be a lopsided win. Even voters who revere Ohtani will have a hard time voting for him over Judge. In our voting, Alvarez is ahead of the pack for third place, but I wouldn't bet the farm on the real voting playing out exactly that way.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Aaron Judge has captured our attention the way Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa did in 1998. He has baseball historians debating where his season ranks among the greatest in baseball history. He took us back to 1961, the year Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s record with 61 home runs. It was the most ever hit in American League history – until Judge sent his 62nd home run Tuesday night into the stands at Globe Life Field. Now, we await to see whether there will be another record in his future. We’re of course talking about his next contract. Judge bet on himself, gambling big, calling the New York Yankees’ bluff, when he rejected their seven-year, $213.5 million offer on opening day. Even with the sport now openly embracing the gambling industry, it may be the most profitable bet in baseball history. Judge has put on a show for the ages, producing perhaps the finest Yankees’ season since the days of Ruth and Lou Gehrig a century ago, eclipsing even Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle, and, yes, Maris. So what’s a person worth who is the face of baseball, playing in the media capital of the world, for the most historic franchise in all of sports, producing the greatest season since Ruth. We talking $300 million or $400 million? $500 million? The imagination runs, right up until you start talking to owners, baseball executives and agents, who specialize in the cold-hearted business of the game. Judge will naturally strike it rich, but he won’t become the highest-paid outfielder in history, surpassing Mookie Betts’ 12-year, $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, or Mike Trout’s 10-year, $360 million extension with the Angels in 2019.”

MEGAPHONE

“We lost 97 games. To sit back and say that our roster is where we need it to be would be incorrect. We have to be deeper in areas. We have to get guys to develop. It’s a combination of roster management, guys getting better and our coaches having healthy conversations. But pretty pointed conversations. It’s a combination of those things that have to come together in the offseason. We have work to do.”

Piccolo, on the state of his team.