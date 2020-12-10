Tipsheet: Royals open vault, buy upgrades for Matheny

R.J. Anderson , CBSSports.com : “The expectation around the league is that the Cubs will hire Diamondbacks executive Jared Porter as their next general manager. When and if Porter takes over, he'll likely commence a reset that could see the Cubs move on from most of their core pieces over the next 12 to 18 months. That process may include parting ways with right-handers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks . Darvish, who finished second in Cy Young Award voting, is guaranteed $60 million over the next three seasons; Hendricks, meanwhile, is set to make at least $43.5 million through the 2023 season, with a vesting option for 2024 that could see him rake in closer to $60 million. Both are intelligent, above-average starters who go about their business in different ways, and who are likely to draw interest if and when they're made available.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The Francisco Lindor trade rumors have been more reliable than any train the last five years, arriving and departing on schedule every November, before the return trip leading up to the July 31 deadline. Because Lindor is a superstar and turned down the Indians' initial overture of $100 million in the spring of 2017, the assumption in the industry has long been that yes, there will be a day when Cleveland will cash in on the shortstop it drafted eighth overall in 2011. The Indians talked with other teams in past years, choosing to keep Lindor and continue their general domination of the AL Central. But with Lindor now a year removed from free agency, a trade now finally seems inevitable, much in the way a Mookie Betts deal did at the outset of last offseason. By all accounts from sources around baseball, the Indians are prepared to listen, aggressively. Cleveland needs to recoup value for Lindor before he walks away, just as it did with CC Sabathia (swapped for Michael Brantley), Cliff Lee (Carlos Carrasco), and Trevor Bauer (Franmil Reyes). And any parent of a college student stuck at home during the pandemic understands the dynamic that seems to be in play increasingly with Lindor and the Indians: It's probably time for him to move on and get on with the rest of his baseball life. Everyone understands he's not going to spend the rest of his career boxed into a small-market budget, given the major competitive sacrifices the Indians would have to make to keep him, considering the monster contract he'll sign in the next 13 months. (Baseball officials and agents loosely guess he'll get something less than the $365 million Betts signed for in July, but far more than any free agent gets this winter, because Lindor is a five-tool elite shortstop).”