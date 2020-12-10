Tipsheet: Royals open vault, buy upgrades for Matheny

The Kansas City Royals are rebuilding under manager Mike Matheny, but they are refusing to tank.
They just signed free-agent slugger Carlos Santana to a two-year, $17.5 million contract. Earlier new owner John Sherman gave the green light for pitcher Mike Minor’s two-year, $18 million contract. And the team also added outfielder Michael Taylor for $1.75 million next season.
The Royals also locked in nearly all their arbitration-eligible players, including slugger Jorge Soler (for $8.05 million) and pitcher Brad Keller (for $3.35 million).
Unlike the Cardinals, who remain in a holding pattern, the Royals are setting out to upgrade their team this winter.
“I've said many times, 'free agency is a flawed way to build your team,'" Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "That's why this offseason we've tried to do it from the top down. We've tried to add some guys that had a little more impact. Two-year deals, we have a little more flexibility in 2022 than we have in 2021, just because of the economics of the game, but financially we're in a position to add a little more money, a little more flexibility in the payroll.”
The addition of Santana was interesting because of his age (34) and the fact he struggled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting just .199 with a .699 on-base plus slugging percentage.
But he does draw a lot of walks -- and two years ago he hit .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs in Cleveland.
"He was one of the primary targets for us when we began to make offseason plans," Moore said. "You know, once we began our season, we started talking mid-to-late July on players that would potentially fit for us. Carlos' name was at the forefront of that based on the opportunity that we perceived that would perhaps present itself for us -- middle of the order, switch hitter, highly professional. Winning-type player."
There was some earlier talk about moving Hunter Dozier to first base, but those plans changed.
“Right now, Hunter is obviously going to play some third and outfield,” Moore said. “There will be times when Hunter plays some first base as well. We’ll continue to utilize Hunter’s versatility. He is such a team player, and he's extremely athletic and willing to move around the diamond.”
Here is what folks are writing about the Hot Stove League:
Ben Clemens, Fangraphs: “There’s a lot to like about Carlos Santana the player. He’s a low-variance bat at a price that makes sense, particularly for a team without much else going on in the first base department. Despite those positive characteristics, though, I don’t quite get the fit in Kansas City. He’s theoretically a useful piece, but the timeline feels all wrong, and they’re not at a place where adding a few wins to their 2021 total figures to be useful.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The expectation around the league is that the Cubs will hire Diamondbacks executive Jared Porter as their next general manager. When and if Porter takes over, he'll likely commence a reset that could see the Cubs move on from most of their core pieces over the next 12 to 18 months. That process may include parting ways with right-handers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. Darvish, who finished second in Cy Young Award voting, is guaranteed $60 million over the next three seasons; Hendricks, meanwhile, is set to make at least $43.5 million through the 2023 season, with a vesting option for 2024 that could see him rake in closer to $60 million. Both are intelligent, above-average starters who go about their business in different ways, and who are likely to draw interest if and when they're made available.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The Francisco Lindor trade rumors have been more reliable than any train the last five years, arriving and departing on schedule every November, before the return trip leading up to the July 31 deadline. Because Lindor is a superstar and turned down the Indians' initial overture of $100 million in the spring of 2017, the assumption in the industry has long been that yes, there will be a day when Cleveland will cash in on the shortstop it drafted eighth overall in 2011. The Indians talked with other teams in past years, choosing to keep Lindor and continue their general domination of the AL Central. But with Lindor now a year removed from free agency, a trade now finally seems inevitable, much in the way a Mookie Betts deal did at the outset of last offseason. By all accounts from sources around baseball, the Indians are prepared to listen, aggressively. Cleveland needs to recoup value for Lindor before he walks away, just as it did with CC Sabathia (swapped for Michael Brantley), Cliff Lee (Carlos Carrasco), and Trevor Bauer (Franmil Reyes). And any parent of a college student stuck at home during the pandemic understands the dynamic that seems to be in play increasingly with Lindor and the Indians: It's probably time for him to move on and get on with the rest of his baseball life. Everyone understands he's not going to spend the rest of his career boxed into a small-market budget, given the major competitive sacrifices the Indians would have to make to keep him, considering the monster contract he'll sign in the next 13 months. (Baseball officials and agents loosely guess he'll get something less than the $365 million Betts signed for in July, but far more than any free agent gets this winter, because Lindor is a five-tool elite shortstop).”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “By trading [Raisel] Iglesias and non-tendering Archie Bradley, the Reds have saved somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 million in 2021 salary commitments by parting with two relievers who were a year away from free agency. If they reinvest those savings in more long-term solutions, that's a good thing. If they simply made those moves in order to trim payroll -- which seems to be the case for most middle-America teams -- then certainly not.”
Scott Boeck, USA Today: “The Angels already made a move for a Reds pitcher when they acquired Raisel Iglesias in a trade. Why not add [Trevor] Bauer too? The Angels made a big splash last winter by signing free agent Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal. And it's pretty clear the Angels are in need of starting pitchers.”
Matt Kelly, MLB.com: “It would be tempting to say the White Sox are already wrapping up a successful offseason. They added a top-10 starting pitcher by trading for Lance Lynn and filled their right-field hole by agreeing to terms with Adam Eaton, according to a source. Add one top-shelf reliever (Liam Hendriks? Brad Hand?) to replace free agent Alex Colomé, and general manager Rick Hahn could wake up Christmas morning having crossed off the three biggest items on his shopping list. But … why should the White Sox stop there? Truth be told, there’s one more acquisition that could place the South Siders firmly in the American League Central driver’s seat. That last big piece? George Springer. The Lynn trade made this precocious White Sox team even more exciting on paper, giving them three top-10 finishers in this year’s AL Cy Young Award vote, the reigning AL MVP (José Abreu), a super-prodigy who finished runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year voting (Luis Robert), another prodigious slugger to grow alongside him (Eloy Jiménez) and a top-five catcher (Yasmani Grandal). We haven’t even mentioned stars like Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada and Michael Kopech.”
“We have admired Carlos for a long time within this division. We have watched him develop and mature into a productive hitter, a winning-type player. Very grateful he can be part of our organization. He fits in extremely well with our lineup and our players.”
Moore, on Santana.
