Tipsheet: Royals' pitching youth creates big challenge for Matheny

Getting young pitchers over the hump is one of the biggest challenges in all of sports, right up there with developing a young quarterback.

The Cardinals have had some success with this with Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Jordan Hicks between their injuries, but it’s hard. This season, for instance, Johan Oviedo, Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson all suffered poor starts at Triple-A Memphis.

But at least they took their lumps in the minors, away from the spotlight.

The Kansas City Royals suffered a 17-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians that featured young hurlers Kris Bubic, Jackson Kowar and Brady Singer combining to yield 16 earned runs.

Kowar returned to Triple-A for more seasoning after that fiasco.

“All in all, it’s just the execution,” Royals manager Mike Matheny told reporters. “His stuff is really good. How can we help him execute that better? Improve on his execution of everything. When he does that, his stuff’s too good to get hit on a consistent basis.”

This is a reminder that pitching is an art form. Measurable talent is great, but what can a young pro do with it?

“You look at Jackson’s stuff, you realize, 'Man, it’s good,'” Matheny said. “If he can control those counts -- but then, it’s not just controlling counts because he had some favorable counts yesterday he got hurt on, so it’s execution of the secondary stuff outside of the strike zone. … He’ll get there. He was trying to over-effort it, in terms of strike-to-ball, instead of executing location. He tried to throw it harder and nastier, and those are the ones that hurt him.”

Carlos Hernandez, 25, allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings Monday.

“Time and time again, their stuff isn’t going to be effective when you’re fighting back and all of a sudden, you go from a 3-0 or 3-1 count, the more pitches they see, the higher likelihood they’re going to be able to do something with it,” Matheny said. “It comes back down to the same message.”

Such are the challenges of pitching at the highest level. While elite infield prospect Bobby Witt Jr. looks ready to star right out of the box, pitchers seldom find the transition so smooth.

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Craig Goldstein offered this take on the Royals:

Never before has a single team trotted out three first-round draft picks, from the same draft class (!), inserted them into the same game and… surrendered 16 earned runs. What’s the opposite of ‘good?’ Bad? Was that ‘bad,’ up there? It’s fair to say that common wisdom is that this is not the Royals year. Not yet.

Both Kansas City and Detroit made some notable decisions, with the latter splurging on Eduardo Rodriguez and Javier Báez and promoting Spencer Torkelson, while the former…brought back an aged Zack Greinke and promoted a youthful Bobby Witt Jr. There’s a difference there.

Still, it’s a year early for both squads in all likelihood, and possibly more than that for Kansas City if they can’t get their bevy of former first-round arms to function properly. I don’t mean to make too much out of a single game for this trio (plus Daniel Lynch, their fourth 2018 first-round arm who has yet to appear), but it’s also not like this is the only game they’ve struggled.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Young Witt’s first hit was an RBI double that gave the Royals the go-ahead run in what turned out to be a 3-1 victory over the Guardians on Thursday. With that, he became the only player in the modern era to have his first career hit be a go-ahead extra-base hit in the eighth inning or later on Opening Day. Witt is the top-ranked prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline in an absurdly talented crop of prospects currently or soon to be flooding the big leagues -- and, in particular, the American League. He’s got the bloodline (his dad was a Major League pitcher for 16 years), the bat (he had a .290/.361/.575 slash and 33 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last year) and the briskness (he also swiped 29 bags) to impact this league for a long time. He’s also a heck of a defender, as evidenced by the jaw-dropping, run-saving play he made in the 10th inning of Saturday’s win. So, no, Kansas Citians should not be shy about celebrating their new third baseman.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Brewers' talented trio gave up 13 earned runs on 13 hits with 10 walks in 12 2/3 innings. That's a 9.23 ERA and 1.82 WHIP. Last season, they combined for a 2.59 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. They were facing a Cubs team that most don't expect to contend, too. I'd still go with this mostly being a small-sample fluke. None of them had very good command, at least not compared to the elite-level bar they've set for themselves. The defense didn't help them much either (though there was only one error, there were several botched plays that were ruled hits during the series). I also think the Cubs showed a renewed approach at the plate and looked better than advertised. Basically, it was just a lot of little things adding up. I wouldn't be discouraged with the collectively poor effort from (Corbin) Burnes, (Brandon) Woodruff and (Freddy) Peralta. All three will have great seasons.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Everything that happens in the first weekend of the season is a statistical blip. Remember last year, when the Orioles went to Fenway and swept the Red Sox? Baltimore eventually lost 110 games, and the Sox went to the ALCS. It’s all noise. But some pieces of noise are funnier than others. On Thursday, Yu Darvish—himself no stranger to April no-hit bids—kept the Diamondbacks hitless for six innings. Manager Bob Melvin lifted Darvish for Tim Hill in the seventh, and Hill allowed a single to the first batter he faced. Arizona eventually came back to win on a Seth Beer walk-off grand slam, apparently on National Beer Day. (Or so they say—any day can be National Beer Day if you want it badly enough.) No matter, because the next night, Sean Manaea threw seven no-hit innings. Once again, Melvin called for Hill, and once again Hill allowed a single to the first batter he faced. The Padres became the first team in modern MLB history to pull two different starters from no-hit bids of at least six innings and fewer than 100 pitches—not only in consecutive games, but over the course of an entire season.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “You can distribute the protagonists of their dynasty around the league – George Springer to Toronto, Carlos Correa to Minnesota – and still, nothing changes in Houston. The Astros’ dismantling of the Angels over three of four games was an early sign that the machine will just keep rolling, even if All-Stars and nefarious means of achievement are taken away. Behold Jeremy Peña, who was rarely spoken of as Correa’s replacement because it was presumed the Astros would go big to replace Correa or even bring him back. Instead, the job went to Peña, seemingly by default, but the rookie was smooth in his first weekend on the job. Pena homered Friday and had three hits Sunday, all while playing a steady and plenty competent shortstop. Meanwhile, old pal Justin Verlander looked a lot like his old self in losing a Saturday duel to Noah Syndergaard, two days after Framber Valdez proved more than worthy of an opening-day assignment. Deep lineup? On a day Yuli Gurriel was out on paternity leave, their best hitter, Kyle Tucker, batted sixth. Yeah, they can still bang with the best of them.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “(Keston) Hiura had a very strong spring training, going 11-for-28 with seven extra-base hits, including four homers. Now, that alone wouldn’t be enough to sway me, but the fact remains that Hiura has at least played well in the majors in the past; it’s very easy to forget given his recent struggles, but he hit .303/.368/.570 for a half-season in 2019. I don’t expect him to become Juan Soto or anything, but if he can just get his contact rate back into the low-60% range instead of the low-50s, I think his power potential still plays.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “At some point, as the sport continued to churn out young talent at breakneck speed, Mike Trout became part of the old guard. He's 30 now, and a father, and the 2022 season is his 12th in the major leagues. But there's no firm proof that Trout isn't still the very best player in the sport. While (Shohei) Ohtani cruised to the 2021 AL MVP award, Trout was sidelined by a calf injury that was more serious than expected and robbed him of the last four-plus months of the season. Before suffering that injury on May 17, Trout was batting .333/.466/.624. He feels fully healthy now and arrived in spring training focusing on his first-step reads in an effort to remain an everyday center fielder. Trout has been basically an average center fielder over the past three years, based on outs above average, but he has the athleticism to be better. If he can bolster his defense, and play in more than 140 games for the first time since 2016, he'll give Ohtani more competition than anyone.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m just disappointed because I think I’ve been vocal about — I want to be a Yankee for life, and bring a championship back to New York. I want to do it for the fans here. This is home for me, and not getting it done right now stings, but I’ve got a job to do on the field and I’ve got to shift my focus to that now and go play some ball.”

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, on his looming free agency.

