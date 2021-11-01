Tipsheet: Ruthless College football competition claims legendary TCU coach

Erick Smith , USA Today: “It's time to start getting real about the situation for the Bearcats. Yes, they're No. 2 in the polls and that's important to remember. Besides a win at Notre Dame, there isn't much to the resume, however. Given the situation, it wouldn't be a surprise to see any combination of Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State ahead of Cincinnati in Tuesday's first reveal. You could even make the argument that Oklahoma since the move to Caleb Williams at quarterback has been more impressive than the Bearcats in October. Should the committee not mirror the polls, the easy argument is going to be that it is biased against Group of Five teams. That's too simplistic. There's a lot working against Cincinnati. It has faced two teams with winning records and play in a conference significantly weaker than its competitors. Its last two wins against Navy and Tulane, who have combined for three victories, have been unimpressive. That's all going to be factored by the committee and the result is probably not going to be in its favor.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Here’s the thing about Jim Harbaugh and his time at Michigan – he doesn’t lose to bad teams. 2021 Michigan State is a great team. Throw out everything that happened in 2020 – that was a weird aberration of the season in just about every way. Before that – and this year, too – Michigan always beat the mediocre under Harbaugh and only lost to the elite of the elite. Again, outside of 2020, Harbaugh’s only loss to a team that didn’t finish with ten wins was the wild walk-off 14-13 night game at Iowa in 2016. It’s been easy for too many to forget that losing was a regular occurrence at Michigan before Harbaugh showed up. Despite all the bluster and hype and fan hoo-ha, dogging any Michigan coach for losing to Ohio State right now isn’t really fair. However … The Michigan head coach really can’t lose to Michigan State. The Michigan head coach just lost to Michigan State. Again. Michigan fans might not like it, but they get it when it comes to Ohio State. But lose to ‘little brother’ and there’s a big, big problem. What Michigan and Harbaugh can’t blow off about 2020 was how a bad Spartan team won 27-24. Excuses – fair or not – don’t matter when the score check is now Mel Tucker 2, Jim Harbaugh 0. And that’s really where this all should be right now. The media narrative is about Harbaugh losing to another great team – I just did the same thing – when it’s the other guy and the other team that’s the real story now. The Michigan State 37-33 win over the Wolverines was one of the best games of the year – Oklahoma-Texas was better, but that’s for another day. Both teams played well, both teams deserved to win, and both teams are still deep in the Big Ten title chase with Ohio State still on the respective slates.”