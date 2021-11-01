Tipsheet: Ruthless College football competition claims legendary TCU coach

You probably don’t need any more proof that major college football is a harsh business.
But here goes: TCU cashiered iconic coach Gary Patterson Sunday.
For now former SIU Carbondale coach (and later athletic director) Jerry Kill is running things on an interim basis. But TCU will aim high while replacing Patterson, who led the school to national prominence during his storied two-decade run.
Let’s review his accomplishments:
- Posted a 181-79 record at TCU.
- Led the Horned Frogs to a 13-0 season in 2010 and a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin.
- Won six conference titles in three different leagues: Conference USA, Mountain West and Big 12.
- Won seven of 10 games against Texas after joining the Big 12.
- Won 11 of 17 bowl games, including the 2018 Cheez-it Bowl.
- Earned six Top-10 finishes, including two Top-5 finishes, in the Associated Press poll.
- Won multiple national Coach of the Year award for the 2009 and 2014 seasons.
- Finished 11-3 in 2017 and defeated Stanford in the Alamo Bowl.
“The story of Gary Patterson and the rise in the fortunes of the TCU football program over the last 20 years is clearly one of the most remarkable in the history of college football. We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community,” athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement Sunday night. “Under his leadership, TCU has become a nationally recognized brand name in football and in collegiate athletics.”
Alas, Patterson became a victim of that remarkable success. He inspired boosters to invest staggering sums in the long-struggling TCU program to make it a force.
And those same boosters became restless when the Horned Frogs hit a lull after the ’17 season, going 21-22 into this season.
So their struggles this season – 3-5 overall, 1-4 in league play, player frustrations boiling over on the field – prompted Donati to send Patterson packing.
Such is life at the Power 5 level. Writing for ESPN.com, Adam Rittenberg summed things up:
In April 2016, TCU unveiled a statue of Gary Patterson, the coach who made the program into one of the most consistent and respected in college football.
Unfortunately for Patterson, even a statue doesn't guarantee success and a perfect exit. Since the statue went up, the Horned Frogs have eclipsed seven wins just once (2017). A consistent Big 12 contender that nearly made the first College Football Playoff undoubtedly backslid. This season has brought more losses and angst, especially for Patterson, who blasted SMU for what happened following TCU's loss to the Mustangs last month, and called out a Medium.com post on why he should be fired. Patterson is undeniably a Hall of Fame coach, but he seemed increasingly frustrated with the current climate in college football.
The candidates to replace him include names familiar to Missouri fans who followed the school’s coaching searches: SMU coach Sonny Dykes, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, Utah State coach Blake Anderson, Louisiana coach Billy Napier, Nevada coach Jay Norvell, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
You may recall that former Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wanted hire Anderson out of Arkansas State before higher-ups intervened. That power play led to Eli Drinkwitz coming to Boone County.
Here is Rittenberg’s update on Anderson, whose stock continues to rise:
While Texas Tech could not hire the Utah State coach twice in a row, TCU might want to consider Anderson for its vacancy. Anderson, 52, won consistently at Arkansas State but never quite enough to land a Power 5 job. His impressive first season at Utah State, which includes an opening win over Washington State and a 4-1 start to Mountain West play, could help him get on the radar at TCU. Anderson played at Baylor and Sam Houston State, made an in-state stop early in his coaching career at Howard Payne University, and has recruited Texas for a long time. He's 57-39 overall as an FBS coach.
The TCU search likely starts with Dykes, who will leverage Texas Tech's interest and the support of SMU's well-heeled boosters into a huge contract wherever he settles.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here’s what folks have been writing about college football:
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Week 9 was the final chance for the top tier teams in the sport to make their respective cases ahead of the first reveal of the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night, and a few teams were in the spotlight more than others. No. 5 Ohio State needed a string of late field goals to outlast No. 20 Penn State in one of the more surprising matchups of the weekend. No. 8 Michigan State, meanwhile, used a massive effort from star running back Kenneth Walker III to top in-state rival No. 6 Michigan and create a legitimate playoff case. Elsewhere, one of the SEC's signature programs jumped on a young upstart and ended a dark-horse Heisman case. The list of unbeatens fell by two. And, perhaps surprisingly, the ACC has an overwhelming new favorite after No. 17 Pitt fell. Eight new teams joined the pile of ranked teams to lose, with five of them falling to unranked opponents (with two ranked teams currently in action at time of writing). Now more than ever, surviving and advancing will be rewarded.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “Finishing the regular season with a loss isn't just normal, it's expected -- even of College Football Playoff semifinalists, as 17 of the past 28 playoff teams finished the regular season with one loss. So no, Michigan isn’t isn't out of it after Saturday's loss at Michigan State. Oregon still has a chance in spite of its bad loss to Stanford earlier this year, and Ohio State can make a case after its loss to Oregon on Sept. 11. The list goes on -- and it's time for the College Football Playoff selection committee to sort it out. When the group meets this week in Grapevine, Texas, to determine its first of six rankings, which will be released Tuesday, how it regards the one-loss contenders will be very revealing about what is valued this fall. Does Oregon's head-to-head win over Ohio State put the Ducks ahead, or has the Buckeyes' improvement and win against Penn State now outweigh that? How high is Alabama after what was one of the most shocking upsets of the first half of the season? How many one-loss teams, if any, are ranked ahead of undefeated Cincinnati?”
Erick Smith, USA Today: “It's time to start getting real about the situation for the Bearcats. Yes, they're No. 2 in the polls and that's important to remember. Besides a win at Notre Dame, there isn't much to the resume, however. Given the situation, it wouldn't be a surprise to see any combination of Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State ahead of Cincinnati in Tuesday's first reveal. You could even make the argument that Oklahoma since the move to Caleb Williams at quarterback has been more impressive than the Bearcats in October. Should the committee not mirror the polls, the easy argument is going to be that it is biased against Group of Five teams. That's too simplistic. There's a lot working against Cincinnati. It has faced two teams with winning records and play in a conference significantly weaker than its competitors. Its last two wins against Navy and Tulane, who have combined for three victories, have been unimpressive. That's all going to be factored by the committee and the result is probably not going to be in its favor.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Here’s the thing about Jim Harbaugh and his time at Michigan – he doesn’t lose to bad teams. 2021 Michigan State is a great team. Throw out everything that happened in 2020 – that was a weird aberration of the season in just about every way. Before that – and this year, too – Michigan always beat the mediocre under Harbaugh and only lost to the elite of the elite. Again, outside of 2020, Harbaugh’s only loss to a team that didn’t finish with ten wins was the wild walk-off 14-13 night game at Iowa in 2016. It’s been easy for too many to forget that losing was a regular occurrence at Michigan before Harbaugh showed up. Despite all the bluster and hype and fan hoo-ha, dogging any Michigan coach for losing to Ohio State right now isn’t really fair. However … The Michigan head coach really can’t lose to Michigan State. The Michigan head coach just lost to Michigan State. Again. Michigan fans might not like it, but they get it when it comes to Ohio State. But lose to ‘little brother’ and there’s a big, big problem. What Michigan and Harbaugh can’t blow off about 2020 was how a bad Spartan team won 27-24. Excuses – fair or not – don’t matter when the score check is now Mel Tucker 2, Jim Harbaugh 0. And that’s really where this all should be right now. The media narrative is about Harbaugh losing to another great team – I just did the same thing – when it’s the other guy and the other team that’s the real story now. The Michigan State 37-33 win over the Wolverines was one of the best games of the year – Oklahoma-Texas was better, but that’s for another day. Both teams played well, both teams deserved to win, and both teams are still deep in the Big Ten title chase with Ohio State still on the respective slates.”