Tipsheet: Ruthless SEC competition has LSU's Orgeron on hot seat

There is no mercy in the SEC, no margin for error. Sustaining any level of success from year to year requires Herculean effort.
Just ask LSU coach Ed Orgeron.
His once-mighty Tigers are 3-2 heading into a tough game at Kentucky. After that, they host powerful Florida and travel to Ole Miss and (gulp) Alabama.
It’s not hard to imagine the season getting away from them. So, yes, Orgeron is feeling some major heat.
"Ultimately I'm responsible for the performance of the team," Orgeron told reporters on Monday. "I always will be responsible."
Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz is under fire for his seeming indecisiveness with play-calling.
“Jake is trying to do a tremendous job,” Orgeron said. “I believe in him. There are just a few things we need to get fixed.”
Offensive line coach Brad Davis is under scrutiny with his unit unable to muster much of a run push. But such issues always falls back on the head coach, since he hand picks his staff.
"I get asked questions and they may sound like I'm trying to point the finger," Orgeron said. "You know me and everybody knows me. That's not me. I'm going to take full responsibility for everything that happens in this program."
Writing for Rivals.com, Mike Farrell argued that folks should get off Orgeron’s back:
Let’s get real. LSU struggled last season and have been off this year but the loss of talent from the 2019 national title team was epic and it’s a little too soon to say Ed Orgeron should be gone. Aside from Alabama, the SEC West is all over the map with teams like LSU, Texas A&M and others playing up and down football.
Orgeron should not be on the hot seat as he has more national titles than anyone not named Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney in the country and this is still a young team in many areas.
But Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com figures Orgeron is toast:
I don't think it's going to happen this week, but the only thing I could think of as I watched Auburn come back to beat LSU in Death Valley on Saturday night is that it's only a matter of time for Orgeron. It hasn't even been two years since Orgeron and the 2019 Tigers put together one of the most impressive performances of any college football team in history, but it sure feels like a long time ago. Coach O seems destined for the same fate as Gene Chizik at Auburn.
Such is the pressure coaches sign up for when they step onto college football’s biggest stage.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “There's going to be new blood this postseason in the College Football Playoff. That seems obvious five weeks into season, particularly when you look at the new College Football Power Rankings. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia have dominated the game (combined 319-point winning margin) and are seemingly headed for a collision course in the SEC Championship Game. After that? Take your pick. Cincinnati has set itself up for the first Group of Five playoff berth if everything falls its way. The Big Ten could grab one of the other spots with four teams still undefeated. That will change this week when Penn State travels to Iowa. Oklahoma has been criticized -- mostly for not being Oklahoma -- but if it gets past Texas this week, OU has to be considered. Meanwhile, the ACC and Pac-12 may be eliminated ... unless you think Wake Forest (5-0) is going to make a run or some door is going to open for Oregon after the Pac-12's best chance was upset at Stanford.”
Chris Low, ESPN.com: “But don't blame Alabama and Georgia or any of the College Football Playoff regulars each year for the sport allegedly becoming dull. Blame those conferences that aren't carrying their weight. Here we are (again) not even at the midway point of October, and the Pac-12 appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff. Oregon's overtime loss to Stanford on Saturday was crushing for the league, and there are no unbeatens left in the Alliance's ‘West Coast division.’ Sure, the sport is more fun when USC is elite, and for that matter, even just relevant. But the onus is on everybody else to catch up. Let's not forget that the goal when we went down the playoff road was to get the best four teams in and not the best four teams from each part of the country. Who knows? Maybe there will be some new blood this year. If Cincinnati goes unbeaten and doesn't get in, it's safe to say a Group of 5 team will never make the playoff in a four-team format.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Iowa’s surge into the top five and Iowa City looming as the center of the sport’s universe next week is indicative of a new reality in a college football season that’s unfolding like a giraffe on roller skates. After Alabama and Georgia, who have solidified themselves atop the sport, a kaleidoscope of possibilities exists. With Oregon losing in overtime at Stanford and falling out of the No. 3 spot and a top-five team guaranteed to lose next week, the sport’s red carpet is getting surrounded by fresh faces. Come on down, playoff newbies. Cincinnati? BYU? Penn State? Wake Forest? Michigan? Michigan State? Kentucky? Oklahoma State? Coastal Carolina? (Sorry, Arkansas, you were here until about 12:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.)”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Cincinnati did what it had to do. We’ll absolutely argue about whether or not the Bearcat schedule and overall body of work will be worthy of the final four – if the team goes unscathed – but it went on the road and beat Indiana, and it went on the road to beat a Notre Dame team coming off the buzz of the win over Wisconsin. The Bearcats didn’t run all that well, but they got the hard yards when needed against the great Notre Dame defensive front. Desmond Ridder wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t throw any picks and he hit the downfield throws the Irish couldn’t connect on. There were two turnovers, and the problems on third down will be a big deal if there really is an important showdown at some point, but they held up once the Irish had a little momentum in the second half, the American Athletic Conference lines held up, and the program proved it could win a game like this with everyone watching and all the pressure on its shoulders. Give it a few days to breathe. Let the program enjoy the moment, and then the CFP spotlight is on.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The SEC might be the best conference, but for now, the Big Ten is the deepest. That's going to sort itself out quickly, with several key conference games featuring the remaining unbeaten teams. Penn State and Iowa took important steps forward this week -- both making a case for inclusion in the top four -- and now they'll settle it on the field. Iowa hosts Penn State on Saturday, ensuring one of the unbeatens will suffer its first loss of the season. While it's not a divisional game, the winner will emerge as the Big Ten's front-runner for the CFP. Penn State also travels to Ohio State this month, making October a season-defining stretch for the Nittany Lions. Remember the Buckeyes? Ohio State faded into the national shadows following its loss to Oregon, but the Buckeyes have quietly found an offensive groove against unheralded opponents over the past three weeks. It's exactly what Ohio State needed schedule-wise to build some confidence and get back on track when nobody was looking.”
MEGAPHONE
"Either you're elite or you're not. There's no gray area."
Georgia coach Kirby Smart.