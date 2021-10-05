Tipsheet: Ruthless SEC competition has LSU's Orgeron on hot seat

Dennis Dodd , CBSSports.com : “There's going to be new blood this postseason in the College Football Playoff. That seems obvious five weeks into season, particularly when you look at the new College Football Power Rankings. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia have dominated the game (combined 319-point winning margin) and are seemingly headed for a collision course in the SEC Championship Game. After that? Take your pick. Cincinnati has set itself up for the first Group of Five playoff berth if everything falls its way. The Big Ten could grab one of the other spots with four teams still undefeated. That will change this week when Penn State travels to Iowa. Oklahoma has been criticized -- mostly for not being Oklahoma -- but if it gets past Texas this week, OU has to be considered. Meanwhile, the ACC and Pac-12 may be eliminated ... unless you think Wake Forest (5-0) is going to make a run or some door is going to open for Oregon after the Pac-12's best chance was upset at Stanford.”

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “But don't blame Alabama and Georgia or any of the College Football Playoff regulars each year for the sport allegedly becoming dull. Blame those conferences that aren't carrying their weight. Here we are (again) not even at the midway point of October, and the Pac-12 appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff. Oregon's overtime loss to Stanford on Saturday was crushing for the league, and there are no unbeatens left in the Alliance's ‘West Coast division.’ Sure, the sport is more fun when USC is elite, and for that matter, even just relevant. But the onus is on everybody else to catch up. Let's not forget that the goal when we went down the playoff road was to get the best four teams in and not the best four teams from each part of the country. Who knows? Maybe there will be some new blood this year. If Cincinnati goes unbeaten and doesn't get in, it's safe to say a Group of 5 team will never make the playoff in a four-team format.”