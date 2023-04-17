While his former teammates on the Blues scatter to the wind after missing the playoffs, Ryan O’Reilly will be front and center when the Toronto Maple Leafs start their postseason quest.

Once again the Leafs must open the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning juggernaut. Leafs fans are frantic because their team has not won a playoff round since 2004.

O’Reilly has been practicing on the No. 2 forward line flanked by William Nylander and John Tavares, who slid over from center to accommodate him.

“He's got a skill-set to be able to play with those guys offensively, but obviously defensively he's able to take on a lot of the load there,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe explained to reporters. “He makes it so you can play that line against anybody and I liked the chemistry that they had together in their time together.”

Also, O’Reilly has been working with the top power-play unit, bumping Nylander down to the No. 2 unit where he can take the lead role.

“We have a huge sample over multiple years with Willy with that [top] group and we can go back to that at any time,” Keefe said. “I do think O'Reilly's brought a lot to that group in the short time that he's been there. The power play's done well and sort of got new life into it when we made that switch and I think Willy's played better since we've made that switch too so all those kind of things don't have me feeling like I need to go back to it here quite yet.”

While the Blues head into the offseason wondering how they can rebuild their winning culture, O’Reilly, their former captain, has brought his Stanley Cup experience and leadership ability for a team desperate to enjoy postseason success.

“On the ice, he brings so many things and does so many things in all areas of the game and gives us such extra depth and flexibility in the lineup,” Keefe said. “There's a lot to like about it. The biggest thing is how he's come in and how comfortable he is in himself. But, also, he's very aware of his surroundings and how to fit in and how to help people get better while still focusing on himself.”

And . . .

“He's got such a confidence about him that it helps keep our group calm,” Keefe said. “He's a very talkative guy. He's probably the most talkative guy on our bench. I think that's important particularly a season removed from Jason Spezza.”

And . .

“He's a very selfless guy,” Keefe said. “We sat some guys the other night and we were going to put an assistant captain's 'A' on him and he didn't want it. 'I don't need that. You can give that to someone else.' It’s the type of guy that he is.”

Here is what folks are writing about the NHL playoffs:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The Lightning have been to the Stanley Cup Final for three straight seasons, winning back-to-back Cups before falling to the Colorado Avalanche last postseason. Has roster attrition finally caught up with coach Jon Cooper's squad? Tampa is still coping with the losses of defenseman Ryan McDonaugh (traded to Nashville) and clutch forward Ondrej Palat (signed with New Jersey). But the Lightning still have a foundation of Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and especially Andrei Vasilevskiy. Which means they have a chance in any series. But time comes for every champion. Just ask Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin as they watch the playoffs from home this spring.”

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “Sorry, Panthers fans. Somebody had to face the best regular-season team in NHL history, and you drew the bad end of the straw. It’s a battle of the past two Presidents’ Trophy winners, but two teams that went in completely different directions. The Bruins started the season hot and managed to maintain that momentum, setting NHL single-season records with record 65 wins and 135 points. From the get-go, the Bruins had this ‘Last Dance’ energy, especially with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci nearing the ends of their careers. For all we know, this could be it for them, and perhaps the last truly special year for a franchise that was among the best over the past 15 seasons. And if that’s actually the case, they’ve thrown everything at making this work. They’re not going to want that go to waste. The Panthers squeaked in on the final week of the regular season, fighting back after falling into the bottom 10 in the standings a few months ago. Whether it be inconsistent goaltending, dealing with injuries to key players or a group just struggling to be cohesive, it was far from an ideal campaign for a team that dominated the regular season a year ago.”

Ken Wiebe, Sportsnet: “Make no mistake, (Nathan) MacKinnon and (Mikko) Rantanen are tough to handle for an opponent, whether they’re playing together and dominating or are on separate lines in an effort to spread out the offensive wealth. Much of the core group remains intact, though the departure of Nazem Kadri as a free agent to the Calgary Flames could be felt as the stakes get higher. That’s why the emergence of JT Compher - who posted a career-high 52 points this season (smashing his previous best of 33 set in 2021-22) while providing dependable two-way play - is so important. As is the contribution made by forward Evan Rodrigues, who bet on himself on a one-year deal for $2 million on Sept. 12 before delivering 16 goals and 39 points in 63 games to finish eighth in team scoring. The other big difference for the Avalanche is in goal, where the organization chose to move on from Darcy Kuemper and made a trade for Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. That was another deft move by MacFarland, as Georgiev posted numbers that warrant attention for Vezina voters looking to round out their respective ballots after the front-runners. Georgiev finished third in the NHL in starts (62), just behind Connor Hellebuyck (64) of the Winnipeg Jets and Juuse Saros (63) of the Nashville Predators, while posting a 2.53 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and finishing ninth in the NHL among goals saved above expected (21.9), according to MoneyPuck.”

Ryan S. Clark, ESPN.com: “Losing your leading scorer for the final full month of the regular season is usually a blow for a team trying to snag a playoff spot. For the Wild, they overcame Kirill Kaprisov's absence, clinching a playoff spot by going 8-3-2 following his injury and making a push to win the Central Division title. The time without Kaprizov showed the Wild can find scoring in other places while continuing to trust a goaltending tandem in Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson that has allowed them to remain a factor in every game . . . Can they continue to score? In the time without Kaprizov, the Wild were averaging 3.71 goals per game, and that was good enough for eighth in the NHL over that period of time. Now it's a matter of whether or not they can keep it going. Especially upon considering the Wild enter this year's postseason as one of the two-lowest scoring teams in the field.”

Dimitri Filipovic, EP Rinkside: “From March 1 on, the Oilers finished up the regular season with an 18-2-1 record and a plus-37 goal differential, both of which represent league bests. That success can largely be traced back to Mattias Ekholm's arrival, and it's truly hard to overstate what kind of impact he's had on everyone involved. With him on the ice at 5-on-5, Edmonton is outscoring opponents 31-10, the high-danger chances are 106-62 in their favor, and they're controlling 62 percent of the expected goals. He's personally scored four goals and added eight assists in those minutes, but the influence his presence has had extends well beyond that. Ekholm is such an efficient defender, with and without the puck. Whether it's by expertly going back to retrieve the puck deep in his own zone to help kickstart the breakout, or by cleaning things up in front of his own net, he's essentially overseeing that every part of the operation runs smoothly now. There's an added sense of calmness and security when he's out there that's technically difficult to quantify directly but also helps explain why the on-ice numbers are as sparkling as they have been.”

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com: “The Kraken hadn't made the playoffs in their first season in the League, finishing 30th (27-49-6; 60 points), a disappointment to a fan base that had elevated expectations after watching the Vegas Golden Knights rocket to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017-18, their inaugural campaign. Instead, it took until Year No. 2 and a record turnaround -- the largest improvements in wins (19) and points (40) for a team from its first to its second season in NHL history -- for the Kraken (46-28-8; 100 points) to find themselves adding extra games to the schedule, rolling out the red carpet for the vaunted playoffs.”

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “The Golden Knights had their struggles earlier this year, but they finished the regular-season 16-3-3. They earned the top spot in the Western Conference and home ice advantage in the process. And that’s important, as their 25 home wins this season were the third-best total in the conference. Vegas didn’t do anything especially well – their goals-against average of 2.74 was 11th-best in the league, while their 3.26 goals-for per game average was 14th-best – but, in their first season under coach Bruce Cassidy, they found ways to win far more often than not. The biggest question about Vegas is who their starting goaltender will be. The Golden Knights played five different goalies this season – Laurent Brossoit, Adin Hill, Logan Thompson, and trade deadline acquisition Jonathan Quick – but as the playoffs loomed, Brossoit (7-0-3 in 11 appearances) was the likeliest to start Game 1 against the Jets. Quick has been reborn after struggling greatly with the Kings, but Cassidy will turn to him if Brossoit loses his way.”

MEGAPHONE

“For us, it's not just about getting to the playoffs. It's what we need to do when we get there to have success and that takes practice and that takes commitment. And so, in winning last year, our guys proved that they could get there and now we want them to get there again.”

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar.