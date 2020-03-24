Tipsheet: Sale's injury justifies DeWitt's aversion to big pitching contracts

Tom Verducci, SI.com: “This breakdown came with multiple warning signs, especially over the past three years as Sale withered physically. It was during that time that the Red Sox gave him a five-year, $145 million—a contract that begins only this year and, when you think about how Boston was motivated to get under the luxury tax threshold this year, helped push Mookie Betts out of Boston. It is yet another reminder that investing in pitchers, especially outlier throwers, is riskier than playing the stock market . . . Sales always was a risk because of his body type, his mechanics and the sheer force he put into not just pitching but trying to strike out hitters. From 2012-18, Sale threw the sixth most pitches and struck out the second most batters. Last year he reached 2,000 strikeouts faster than any pitcher in history. He was so successful, who would dare change him? . . . The truth is likely that Sale hasn’t been right for a long time. But as one of the game’s fiercest competitors, he kept doing his level best to push through. In his prime Sale was a wonder to behold. Like outliers such as Tim Lincecum, Kerry Wood and Dontrelle Willis, there was no one quite like him. Sale had elite velocity, a sweeping breaking ball, a stealth changeup and a slingshot delivery with those flying elbows. Listed at 6-foot-6 and just 180 pounds, Sale seemed to jump at hitters. There was no poetry in his delivery. It was violent and forceful, as if he was spring-loaded. Every pitch seemed an act of defiance, filled with purpose and the urgent intent of a cornered man.”