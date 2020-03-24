Tipsheet: Sale's injury justifies DeWitt's aversion to big pitching contracts

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. has never been comfortable lavishing massive long-term contracts on pitchers.
He didn’t need an analytics staff generating volumes of risk aversion data to convince him of this — although he has had that team of numbers-crunchers in place for some time.
DeWitt has been a baseball guy his whole life, so he understands that pitchers almost inevitably suffer shoulder and arm injuries. The act of throwing a baseball takes a toll on the body.
He has seen considerable carnage on his watch, and we’re not just talking about Alex Reyes’ broken body of work.
Most hurlers make it back in one form or another after repairs, but not before getting paid to undergo months or even years of rehabilitation. In any given year there is dead, er, injured money on the payroll with sidelined pitchers.
The more a team pays a pitcher, the bigger the chance it takes.
The Cardinals dodged a bullet when the Boston Red Sox committed $217 million over seven years while outbidding them for David Price. Citing a special opportunity to land a unique talent, DeWitt and Co. had stepped out of character to make a big push for Price in free agency.
Price had middling success (albeit with some postseason heroics) in Boston before the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in a costly contract dump.
The Cardinals got a scare this spring when Miles Mikolas’ arm started barking again just as his generous four-year, $68 million contract kicked in. For now, he appears on pace to pitch this season . . . if there is a season.
But elsewhere in the majors, Chris Sale (Red Sox), Luis Severino (Yankees), Tyler Beede (Giants), Joey Wentz (Tigers) and Andres Munoz (Padres) have needed Tommy John surgery after their elbows gave out. And all of that happened before pitchers began working full tilt in exhibition play.
Sale’s surgery was most noteworthy in the industry because it came before his contract extension kicked in. Here is what folks have been writing about that:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “This breakdown came with multiple warning signs, especially over the past three years as Sale withered physically. It was during that time that the Red Sox gave him a five-year, $145 million—a contract that begins only this year and, when you think about how Boston was motivated to get under the luxury tax threshold this year, helped push Mookie Betts out of Boston. It is yet another reminder that investing in pitchers, especially outlier throwers, is riskier than playing the stock market . . . Sales always was a risk because of his body type, his mechanics and the sheer force he put into not just pitching but trying to strike out hitters. From 2012-18, Sale threw the sixth most pitches and struck out the second most batters. Last year he reached 2,000 strikeouts faster than any pitcher in history. He was so successful, who would dare change him? . . . The truth is likely that Sale hasn’t been right for a long time. But as one of the game’s fiercest competitors, he kept doing his level best to push through. In his prime Sale was a wonder to behold. Like outliers such as Tim Lincecum, Kerry Wood and Dontrelle Willis, there was no one quite like him. Sale had elite velocity, a sweeping breaking ball, a stealth changeup and a slingshot delivery with those flying elbows. Listed at 6-foot-6 and just 180 pounds, Sale seemed to jump at hitters. There was no poetry in his delivery. It was violent and forceful, as if he was spring-loaded. Every pitch seemed an act of defiance, filled with purpose and the urgent intent of a cornered man.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “After watching Sale struggle the way he did as he bounced from injury to injury, though, it’s almost a relief to know that something, specifically, is wrong and can be fixed, even if he’ll be out of action for a long time as a result. It’s also worth remembering that it’s something of a biomechanical miracle that Sale went as far into his career as he did without suffering a major injury. Conventional wisdom is that durable starting pitchers usually fall into one of two camps: big, beefy dudes like Gerrit Cole, and lithe, springy, athletic guys like Zack Greinke or Jacob deGrom. Either way, they tend to move fluidly and generate power without too much visible effort. At 6-foot-6, Sale has ideal length for a starting pitcher, but his 180-pound frame is so gaunt it’s a little surprising that he has any muscles or tendons to strain. Not to mention his delivery is about as ergonomic as falling down a flight of stairs.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Tommy John surgeries peaks in spring training, and intuitively, that makes sense. Pitchers ramp up their throwing in February and March, and inevitably some do too much, too soon . . . In Sale's case, this injury dates back to last season. He never looked quite right last year — Sale was missing quite a bit of velocity early last season — and he missed the final six weeks of 2019 with elbow inflammation. There was some thought he'd need Tommy John surgery late last year, but that wasn't the case. Instead, he attempted to rehab the injury, and apparently it didn't take.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “If Sale continued to put off surgery that increasingly seemed inevitable for another couple of months, then he might not only lose his 2020 season, but also all of 2021. By having the surgery now, Sale could be back on the mound sometime next year, following a Tommy John recovery time that is typically 12 to 15 months (assuming his rehabilitation goes according to plan). Sale could be back on a mound next spring, and given his competitiveness, he might be pushing to be part of Boston's Opening Day roster — and generate production in Year 2 of his five-year, $145 million extension. The timing of the surgery, with the aim to have Sale back in the rotation in 2021, also better fits the Red Sox's trajectory. Since Boston won the 2018 World Series, it has allowed free agents Craig Kimbrel and Rick Porcello to walk away; fired David Dombrowski, its head of baseball ops, and replaced him with Chaim Bloom; parted ways (at least temporarily) with manager Alex Cora after Cora was linked to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal; and traded its best player, Mookie Betts, while attaching David Price to the deal. This was likely to be a rebuilding year for the Red Sox anyway, in a season in which the division rival Yankees and Rays might dominate the AL East, and the absence of Sale this year would probably change nothing. Boston might be in better position to contend in 2021, with its payroll in order, with its roster likely augmented by winter acquisitions, and now with the scheduled return of Sale to the mound.”
MEGAPHONE
“I look at the Red Sox right now. I don’t look at them as a real playoff contender. They traded away Mookie Betts, they traded away David Price. So I looked at it and thought if they were going to win this year, they were going to need 32-33 starts out of Sale, and he was going to have to be an ace. David Price was going to have to give them 30 starts and be very good. Eduardo Rodriguez was going to have to duplicate what he did last year. Nate Eovaldi was going to have to make at least 28 starts and be good enough. That was a lot of ifs.”
• Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips, on MLB Radio, noting the good timing of Sale’s surgery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!