Tipsheet: Saturday's events underscore Mizzou's SEC challenge

Pete Fituak , College Football News: “It’s hardly over for Alabama. There’s a whole lot of stuff to work out – it keeps getting lost in the narrative that the team lost an incredible amount of NFL talent – but this game doesn’t really matter as long as the Tide can win out. Of course there’s no safety net now, and Georgia is looming in the SEC Championship even if there’s a clean run through the rest of the regular season, but we’ve seen this before. The 2015 team lost to Ole Miss and went on to win the national title. The 2014 team lost to the Rebels, too, and got to the College Football Playoff. The 2011 and 2012 teams were able to win the national championship despite a misfire, too. Texas A&M now has a shot to go on a run. It has a trip to Missouri next, then home games against South Carolina and Auburn before a tough SEC finishing kick with road games at Ole Miss and LSU. But for now, A&M pulled up out of a nosedive of a season with a fantastic win.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “While Georgia has established itself as a clear No. 1, and it's probably at least safe to assume the Big Ten champion will finish in the top four this year, the other two spots could be quite a debate if there is only one deserving SEC team this fall. Oklahoma is still undefeated following its thrilling come-from-behind win against Texas. With BYU losing at home to unranked Boise State, Cincinnati is clearly the best remaining team from outside a Power 5 conference. Michigan and Michigan State are still undefeated but have to play each other, and Ohio State is looking like one of the best one-loss teams in the country. Which is why Oregon's win over Ohio State is still one of the best in the country, so don't eliminate the struggling Ducks just yet. This is why the selection committee doesn't even begin to try and sort all this out until Nov. 2. There's still plenty of time and opportunities for Alabama and other one-loss teams to impress the committee. Alabama has not lost consecutive games since the end of the 2013 season. The last time Alabama lost consecutive regular-season games was in 2007, Nick Saban's first season. The Tide travel to unranked Mississippi State on Saturday, and should be favored to win, but they end the season with tricky games against Arkansas and at rival Auburn.”