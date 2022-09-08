Tipsheet: Scherzer heads back to IL as Mets try to hold off Braves

Our Town’s Max Scherzer is 38 years old. He has pitched more than 2,600 regular season innings.

He has pitched through all manner of physical ailments while establishing himself as one of the toughest and most fierce competitors of his era.

This is the guy you want on the mound for a really big game. Unfortunately, he's only human.

Scherzer, who is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA, missed seven weeks due to an oblique strain earlier this season. He is back on the injured list with more general soreness on his left side.

“I don't have one specific spot that you can point to where that hurts,” Scherzer told reporters. “It's just general fatigue on the whole left side.”

That's what happens as you get older. This time Scherzer hopes to miss only two starts.

“That's the first and foremost thing -- this is not a significant injury,” Scherzer said. “This is more that I'm going to miss one start -- we knew that -- and then once the ball's out of my court, the team's gotta do what they gotta do for roster moves.”

These injuries remind us of the inherent risk a team teaks by throwing large money at a high-mileage pitcher. That’s the sort of risk that Bill DeWitt Jr. has declined to take while owning the Cardinals.

The big-market Mets have no such reservations. The team committed $130 million over three years to Scherzer hoping he could be the difference-maker in their title quest.

For much of the season billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen got the results he sought from his huge payroll. Then the team went into a tailspin.

The Mets pulled out of it Wednesday by sweeping the tanking Pittsburgh Pirates by the combined score of 15-1. But their lead over the streaking Atlanta Braves in the National League East is down to one-half game.

The Braves have won seven straight games with a late surge that is threatening to knock the Mets into the wild card round. So this is a most inopportune time for Scherzer to miss time.

The Mets have had their one-two pitching punch of Scherzer and injury-plagued Jacob deGrom together for just a short time this season. But where manager Buck Showalter really needs them in the postseason, where they could give New York a massive edge.

“I think the idea is to get it resolved so that (Scherzer) can finish the season strong and be ready for whatever the season holds for us,” Showalter said.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The Braves have been the best team in baseball for three months and a week. Between what they came into the season with, including Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson, and Ronald Acuna, and the additions of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, and Vaughn Grissom, they have become the team that we all thought the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, and Houston Astros were destined to be. Now it is a group of five, and maybe not even that many given the way the two New York sides have become ordinary or, in the Yankees’ case, worse. And now Atlanta has arrived, dead even with the Mets for the first time all year, and the smart money suggests that they will soon pull away and finally be noticed for who they really are: the scariest team in the game, for the second autumn in a row. Plus, they close the regular season with three against the Miami Marlins, who even more quietly have been the ghastliest one, averaging barely two runs per game since the end of July and 1.3 runs over their last nine. In a field of awful teams, of which there are easily nine, the Marlins may end up as the worst of them all.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Every contender has injuries and, frankly, with their resources, the Yankees should be better able to overcome injuries than just about any other team. And they have overcome their injuries. Despite their recent efforts, they remain in first place in the AL East and have postseason odds at or near 100 percent per FanGraphs and SportsLine. That all said, every team is at its best when their players are healthy, and getting healthy would go a long way toward helping the Yankees right the ship. They traded Jordan Montgomery and three Triple-A pitching prospects (JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Hyden Wesneski) at the deadline and that apparently angered the baseball gods. Feel good about your pitching depth do you? Well, the Yankees have placed five pitchers on the injured list since the trade deadline . . . (Nestor) Cortes and (Aroldis) Chapman could return as soon as later this week. Abreu and Effross are a little further behind. Others, namely setup men Michael King and Chad Green, are done for the season. The Yankees will get Luis Severino back later this month. He's been out with a lat strain since July and is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment. Pitching reinforcements are coming.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "Home runs are down again, to just 1.07 per team game after peaking at 1.39 in the juiced-ball season of 2019. It’s the lowest home run rate since 2015, when teams managed 1.01 per game. Yet the leaguewide batting average that year was .254, just before shifts became even more prevalent and everyone from sluggers to slap-hitting infielders realized selling out for power was where the production – and the highest pay – could be found. This year? The leaguewide batting average is .243, a 3% drop from ’15 and a depth not reached since 1967, Yet (Aaron) Judge is outkicking the competition in every facet. He’s going to top 60 home runs in a year nobody in the AL will hit more than 40, all while batting .302 and getting on base at a .403 clip. His adjusted OPS of 204 is more than 100% better than the league average and would be the highest mark since Bonds’ 263 in 2004. In fact, Bonds and McGwire are the lone players to top 200 in adjusted OPS since George Brett’s 203 mark in 1980.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “While Dylan Cease was chasing a no-hitter and Aaron Judge was homering in three straight games, Shohei Ohtani enhanced his own cases for the AL Cy Young and MVP awards. On Saturday, he threw eight innings of one-run ball against the Astros in a game that the Angels won in 12 innings, continuing his dominance of the AL West leaders. On Monday, he homered twice and drove in three runs in a 10–0 rout of Detroit, running his totals to five homers, 10 RBIs, and a .414/.469/1.000 line in a seven-game span against the Blue Jays, Yankees, Astros, and Tigers (oh my!) . . . the Angels even went 5–2 in those games. A year after winning the AL MVP award for his unprecedented wire-to-wire excellence both as a pitcher and a designated hitter, Ohtani has continued to thrive in both contexts. But where he didn’t get any attention when it came to the 2021 Cy Young race, this season, he’s pitched his way into the picture.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Yeah, dismiss (Tony Gonsolin’s) win-loss record if you want. I don't want to hear it. Yes, he has had run support and fielding support and now he's injured with forearm soreness. But the dude is 16-1, his ERA is 2.10 and he has held batters to a .169 average. He's 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA against the Padres in two starts and he's 1-0 with an 0.77 ERA against the Braves in two starts and he kept the Mets scoreless in his one start against them ... what more do you want? Still not buying it? Think he's a fluke? His career ERA is now 2.49, thank you very much. The Dodgers lose Walker Buehler to Tommy John surgery and simply create another star.”

Marc Nomandin, Baseball Prospectus: “The Blue Jays have spent 2022 meandering. The year started out well enough with a 14-8 April, but they haven’t posted a monthly record better than two games over .500 since, and a 13-14 August record where they were outscored by 12 runs hasn’t helped matters. August was also about the only month where those calendar-based splits made any sense: the Jays both scored and allowed 89 runs in their best month, April, were 14-12 in May while once again matching runs scored to allowed, and then somehow did no better than that in either of June (15-13) and July (14-12) despite improved run differentials of +31 and +30. The good news for Toronto, however, is that this nonsensical play that has made it unclear whether the Jays are actually any good or not hasn’t actually managed to answer that question either definitively or negatively just yet. So, while the team is something of a disappointment, they’re also a disappointment with a hold on a Wild Card spot, and now a firmer one at that following two wins on Labor Day against the team that’s closest to overtaking them.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re very much still in this thing. When you have a trip like this, it doesn’t feel good at this time of year when you know you are in it and you know you have a chance, but we’re going to leave today, we’re going to wake up tomorrow, and we’re going to be right in the middle of this thing.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on his reeling team’s 2-5 road trip.