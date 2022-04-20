Tipsheet: Scherzer leads charge as Mets return to relevance

Maybe, just maybe, the New York Mets are finally emerging from their haze of organizational dysfunction.

They swept the San Francisco Giants 5-4 and 3-1 Tuesday to improve to 9-3. They have built an early 3 ½-game lead in the National League East.

The huge investments made by billionaire fanboy owner Steve Cohen appear to be paying off.

“It shows you we’re a good ballclub,” Our Town’s Max Scherzer after fliting with a no-hitter against the Giants. “We can compete with the best.”

The Mets overhauled their baseball operation by hiring general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter. The headline move was wooing Scherzer with a three-year, $130 million contract.

Infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha also arrived in free agency and the Mets acquired starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and reliever Adam Ottovino.

Even with top starting pitcher Jacob deGrom shelved by a shoulder injury, the Mets look legitimate.

Showalter is a commanding field general, one of the last of his species in this sport. The ultra-competitive Scherzer is helping him set a more tenacious tone with this team.

“Max is real,” Showalter said. “He’s on all the time. He’s on. ‘Oh, is Max having a bad day?’ It’s not like anyone has to check what type of mood he’s coming in. You know. He’s Max every day.”

Writing for the New York Daily News, Deesha Thosar summed up Scherzer’s impact:

Scherzer is 3-0 to begin his Mets tenure. The 37-year-old veteran righty has not suffered a loss in any of his last 22 starts. Tuesday night was the sixth time in Scherzer’s career that he threw seven or more innings and allowed just one hit. And the Mets rotation, following the doubleheader sweep of San Francisco, has a 1.57 ERA across the first 12 games of the season, representing the best ERA in MLB.

“He’s not doing this at 25, 28 years old,” Showalter said. “That’s one of the most amazing things to me about him.”

This positive start is helping the incumbent Mets forget about last season’s struggle.

“It is different,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “It’s a great feeling. I’m just really, really proud of these guys. They grind, grind, grind.”

Its sounds like the Mets are following Scherzer’s lead.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The implementation of a strict pitch clock across Minor League Baseball has shaved 20 minutes off game times, dramatically speeding up the pace while not having a demonstrable effect on scoring, setting the stage for Major League Baseball to implement a clock in the 2023 season. Over the first 132 minor league games that included a 14-second clock with the bases empty, 18-second clock with runners on and penalties for pitchers and hitters that run afoul of it, the average game time was 2 hours, 39 minutes. In a control set of 335 games run without the clock to begin the season, games lasted an average of 2 hours, 59 minutes -- around the same 3-hour, 3-minute average in 5,000-plus non-clock games during the 2021 season. More than one-third of minor league games over the three-day sample with the clock ended in less than 2 hours, 30 minutes, including one game that finished in 1 hour, 59 minutes and another in 2 hours. Twenty-seven percent of games fell within the 2:30 to 2:40 range -- nearly three times the percentage in 2021. Only 15% of games exceeded three hours, compared to 52% of games last season with no timer in place. Scoring was essentially flat, with the non-clock test set yielding 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits per game while the clock games featured 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits.”

Matthew Leach, MLB.com: “There was some uncertainty as to how (Seiya) Suzuki’s gaudy numbers in NPB would translate to the United States. And if we’re being reasonable, there still is. But boy, you’d have a hard time finding anything not to like so far. Suzuki finished the weekend with a .400/.543/.960 line that includes four home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine walks. He has struck out nine times in 35 plate appearances, but even that isn’t excessive these days – especially if you’re averaging a homer almost every other game.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “You’re smart enough to know that nine games in baseball mean basically nothing, and that absolutely anything can happen in any stretch this small. But this should have been, and was expected to be, the part of the year where Suzuki struggled the most. That he has instead managed to not just seamlessly slot into a Major League lineup, but instantly become the very best hitter in that lineup is an extremely meaningful and difficult accomplishment just in itself. There’s no telling how Suzuki’s production plays out from here, but you gotta think that the hardest and most intimidating obstacle has already been surpassed.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Boston Red Sox insist they want to retain shortstop Xander Bogaerts, even after signing Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract, but they sure have a funny way of showing it. Bogaerts, who can opt out of the final three years, $60 million in his contract, received only a one-year, $30 million contract extension in talks with the Red Sox. He and agent Scott Boras quickly dismissed it. The Red Sox never made another offer. Bogaerts never countered. They’ll touch base again after the season. Certainly, all Bogaerts needs to see if that five shortstops signed free agent deals of at least $100 million this offseason, and he can argue that he has been the most productive of all of them.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has had quite the introduction to the majors. In his first start, he faced the defending champion Atlanta Braves. In his second, he had to go against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team the Braves defeated in last fall's National League Championship Series. Both starts took place on the road. Welcome to The Show, rook, indeed. Yet Greene has held his own so far. In 10 innings, he's surrendered five earned runs on nine hits and two walks. He's struck out 13 of the 42 batters he's faced, or 31 percent. He even set a record of sorts against the Dodgers, throwing 39 pitches that were clocked at 100 mph or greater. That's the most in the pitch-tracking era, edging New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who delivered 33 such pitches last June, per ESPN. There's no doubt that Greene, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, has elite arm strength. Prior to his debut, a rival talent evaluator joked to CBS Sports that 100 mph for him is akin to 95 mph for the average pitcher. Truth is often disguised in jest, and that's the case here. Greene entered Monday averaging 100 mph on his fastball for the season, the highest among qualified starters. The gap between Greene and second-place Sandy Alcántara (2.8 mph) is equal to the one between Alcántara and No. 18.”

MEGAPHONE

“I don’t remember what we did last year, to be honest. But it feels good to be winning this year, for sure.”

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, on his team’s fast start.

