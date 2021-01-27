Tipsheet: Schilling whines as Hall of Fame voters pitch shutout

Perhaps it was fitting that the Baseball Hall of Fame kept its doors locked during the pandemic.
Voters failed to build sufficient support behind any of the candidates on the ballot. The era-based veterans committee did not meet this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, so there will be no new members in 2021.
This hasn’t happened since 1960.
Curt Schilling came the closest in the voting by Baseball Writers Association of America members, but he fell 16 votes short during his ninth time on the ballot.
Then he decided to take his candidacy and go home.
"I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I'll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player," Schilling wrote to the Hall of Fame. "I don't think I'm a hall of famer as I've often stated but if former players think I am then I'll accept that with honor."
And . . .
"I can say at this point I am mentally done. I know math and I know trends and I know I will not attain the 75% threshold for induction. As I've stated often over the past years to those I've spoken with in my heart I am at peace. Nothing, zero, none of the claims being made by any of the writers hold merit."
Also snubbed this year are steroids-tainted superstars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, since a significant block of BWAA voters is still riding its high horses against performance-enhancing drugs.
Former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen gathered more support among the voters, getting named on 52.9 percent of the ballots. But it remains to be seen if his support will keep growing when more obvious Cooperstown candidates come onto the ballot.
Tipsheet’s view on all of this: Clemens and Bonds must be in the Hall of Fame or it’s not legitimate. They are two of the greatest players of all time – by a lot – and their exclusion diminishes the sport’s shrine.
The Baseball Hall of Fame will never be pure. There’s no going back to remove all of those who used amphetamines or abused cortisone shots and painkillers to enhance their performance. There’s no going back to remove those with deplorable character either.
Which brings us back to Schilling. He was one of the most widely disliked players of his era. In retirement he offended millions with his noisy intolerance of anybody not like him.
But he was a heck of big-game pitcher, like it or not. Tipsheet long championed Jack Morris for the Hall of Fame for that reason and Schillinig was better. So, yes, Bloody Sock Guy should be in.
Here is what others are writing about all of this:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. They have made steady progress, but not quickly enough. Their penultimate year on the ballot resulted in 61.8% and 61.6% support, respectively, and one has to wonder if they have basically maxed out their support among current members of the BBWAA. The ‘Today's Game’ committee can review their case, but a seemingly more traditional voting body is probably less likely to induct them than a BBWAA that has become increasingly lenient toward players connected to PEDs.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Even examining the ballot superficially, it's strange. We've got a seven-time MVP who can't crack 62 percent of the vote. Neither can a seven-time Cy Young winner. We know why, of course, but so does Hall of Fame commissioner Bud Selig, just as he ... nudge, nudge, wink, wink ... knew what was happening the in late '90s. It seems that the players during the so-called PED era get to pay for their transgressions -- which weren't punishable at the time -- though the boss who looked the other way while baseball rebounded from his lost World Series gets to join the hallowed Halls. Of course, the evening was owned by Curt Schilling in a way only he knows how to own it. He would've already been a major part of the story, being the one closest to enshrinement and having a decent shot at getting in next year. He got 71.1 percent of the vote for an honor he says he doesn't feel he deserves and still lashed out at the electorate as a whole.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “With a weak ballot other than the PED guys -- and [Schilling] was clearly the best pitching candidate aside from Roger Clemens -- this should have been his year, especially after getting 70% last year. But some voters stopped voting for him due to offensive comments he made on Twitter, and it's not a lock he gets in next year, his final one on the BBWAA ballot.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “In the broadest sense of ‘integrity, sportsmanship, character,’ steroid use isn’t especially condemnatory. Particularly when it happened in an era when PED use was not only an open secret, but tacitly condoned by league officials and the media. It’s a penny-ante sin—punishable, but hardly unforgivable. Schilling, though, who earned a voice because of his excellence on the baseball diamond, has espoused a doctrine of hate at a time when American democracy is wobbling like a chair with three legs. If baseball players are to be denied Hall of Fame membership for reasons of character, surely Schilling’s rhetoric qualifies.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “I have voted for Schilling each year he has been on the ballot. He is a) Don Drysdale with a better postseason record, b) the greatest strikeout-to-walk pitcher since the pitching distance was set at 60 feet, six inches in the 1800s, c) in the company of only Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax and Randy Johnson with three 300-strikeout seasons, and d) the only pitcher to start five postseason elimination games and lead his team to victory in every one of them. Schilling was 4–0 with a 1.37 ERA in those must-win games. He changed history. Since he retired, he has expressed views on social media that are abhorrent and divisive. I can recognize the greatness of his playing career while condemning his rhetoric in retirement. Some can’t. I get it. But those voters also should take another look at their support of candidates who as active players were charged with domestic violence.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “In 2022, Alex Rodriguez will begin a precipitous climb, a 10-year journey toward a summit he’ll likely never reach. And as A-Rod begins his ascent, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will be on their way back down, knowing how rough the terrain will be. After failing to earn induction this year, Bonds and Clemens will be making their 10th and final appearance on baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot in 2022, when induction again will be unlikely. While the nettlesome debate over whether confirmed or likely performance-enhancing drug users should earn induction into the Cooperstown, N.Y., shrine has quieted in recent years, it will reheat significantly over the next 12 months. After all, this will be the final shot for Bonds, the seven-time MVP, and Clemens, the seven-time Cy Young Award winner, who are among the top 10 players in baseball history yet whose significant ties to PEDs has kept them out of the Hall. Enter A-Rod. The tabloid-friendly slugger hit 696 career home runs, won three MVP awards, posted three seasons of at least 50 home runs and did almost all of it as a shortstop or third baseman – a staggering, singular talent.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: "At the root of the dialogue around this year’s ugly cycle is how much weight to give to the ‘integrity, sportsmanship, and character’ section of the voting rules. In recent years, that mainly came into play regarding PED-linked players, including this ballot’s Bonds, Clemens, [Sammy] Sosa, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, and Gary Sheffield. No candidate who has been disciplined for PEDs by MLB, or who appeared in the Mitchell Report, or who has been reported as failing the 2003 survey test has been elected thus far. The progress of Bonds and Clemens has been particularly slowed to the point that they’ve respectively gained just 8.0% and 7.5% in the past four election cycles, and it appears increasingly likely that they won’t be elected by the writers. That said, when Alex Rodriguez, who served a year-long PED suspension in 2014, and David Ortiz, who reportedly failed the ’03 survey test, become eligible next year, some voters may reevaluate where they draw their lines.”