Tipsheet: Schilling whines as Hall of Fame voters pitch shutout

Alden Gonzalez , ESPN.com : “Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. They have made steady progress, but not quickly enough. Their penultimate year on the ballot resulted in 61.8% and 61.6% support, respectively, and one has to wonder if they have basically maxed out their support among current members of the BBWAA. The ‘Today's Game’ committee can review their case, but a seemingly more traditional voting body is probably less likely to induct them than a BBWAA that has become increasingly lenient toward players connected to PEDs.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Even examining the ballot superficially, it's strange. We've got a seven-time MVP who can't crack 62 percent of the vote. Neither can a seven-time Cy Young winner. We know why, of course, but so does Hall of Fame commissioner Bud Selig, just as he ... nudge, nudge, wink, wink ... knew what was happening the in late '90s. It seems that the players during the so-called PED era get to pay for their transgressions -- which weren't punishable at the time -- though the boss who looked the other way while baseball rebounded from his lost World Series gets to join the hallowed Halls. Of course, the evening was owned by Curt Schilling in a way only he knows how to own it. He would've already been a major part of the story, being the one closest to enshrinement and having a decent shot at getting in next year. He got 71.1 percent of the vote for an honor he says he doesn't feel he deserves and still lashed out at the electorate as a whole.”