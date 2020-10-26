Tipsheet: Scrappy Rays ready to dig deeper against Dodgers

The powerful Los Angeles Dodgers sit one victory away from their first World Championship since 1988.
So, sure, they will spend their off-day Monday thinking ahead to their potential celebration. How could they not?
But the Tampa Bay Rays relish their underdog role in this drama. They will not go away easily. They have Blake Snell ready to pitch Game 6 and Charlie Morton hoping for this chance to work a decisive Game 7.
The Rays play to win, as you saw with Manual Margot’s attempted steal of home Sunday night. They are agressive. They don’t go out there hoping to avoid defeat.
“Always confident in this bunch,” Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier told reporters after Sunday’s 4-2 loss in Game 5. “If there’s any team that can respond well with their backs against the wall, our group is the group that has come through when we need it the most.
“We’re going to enjoy the off-day, get off our feet a little bit and come back on Tuesday ready to work.”
With the Dodgers itching to close out the series, Snell will need to be sharp from his first pitch on. The Rays have allowed first-inning runs in the last three games.
“It is a problem,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “There’s no denying it’s a problem, and we need to correct that, and we don’t have that much time to correct, so it needs to be fixed for Game 6 for sure. Home, away, it doesn’t matter. Prevent runs. I don’t care how we do it. We’ve got to do a better job at it.”
Game 5 starter Tyler Glasnow was a bit wild early on in Game 5 and the savvy Dodgers hitters did a nice job extending their at bats.
“What hurt him is the talent of the Dodgers’ lineup, more than anything,” Cash said. “They're just really, really talented and can make pitchers work and drive the pitch count up, and they drive the pitch count up and then it seems like they find a way to get the big hit.”
So Snell’s challenge will be getting ahead of the hitters without leaving pitches over the middle of the plate. He will need to execute under pressure. Once again the Rays will face a win-or-else scenario.
“One more loss and obviously it’s not a great position to be in,” Glasnow said. “But I think we’ve battled all year long, and we’ve come back before. So just go out and play like normal.”
Here is what folks are writing about the World Series:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Well, a funny thing then happened to the Dodgers. Those October ghosts that have haunted the Dodgers, all those decisions that backfired over the years taking [Clayton] Kershaw out too early or keeping him in too long, all that heartbreak, disappeared in the Texas night. The narrative that Kershaw can’t win the big one in October, and that the Dodgers choke on the biggest stage, is on the verge of being shredded forever. The Dodgers, behind yet another strong performance by Kershaw, knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2, are one victory away from winning their first World Series championship since 1988 . . . The Dodgers certainly wouldn’t be in this position without him. He has pitched great this postseason, going 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 37 batters in 30 ⅔ innings . . . The demons, the ones that turned the greatest pitcher of his generation into merely an average one during the postseason (12-12, 4.22 ERA), vanished in front of his family and friends.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “What they said was that he wasn't meant for October, that he was a choker, that he didn't have what it takes. No matter what he said, Kershaw never believed that. Nobody reaches the heights he has -- three National League Cy Young awards, an MVP award, a regular-season career ERA of 2.43 -- without the conviction of his ways. If there was some October bugaboo, be it mental or physical, it would not be impenetrable. He was a pitcher, and pitchers find their way. This postseason has been Kershaw's rejoinder. Altogether, 30⅔ innings, 23 hits, 5 walks and 37 strikeouts with a 2.93 ERA and 4 wins. In Game 5 of the World Series, 5⅔ innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. That's Yeoman's work for someone whose greatest attribute is no longer what his left arm can produce but the toil it takes to ensure that it produces at its apex. The appreciation cascaded through Globe Life Field on Sunday, with most of the 11,437 there wearing Dodger blue and bequeathing Kershaw something in what was presumably his last outing of 2020: a standing ovation.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “Manager Dave Roberts had decided before the game, and told Kershaw before the sixth, that he would face 21 hitters. The ace jogged to the mound for that frame having faced 19. Two pitches later, he had two outs. Kershaw’s postseason failures tend to fall into one of three categories: times he was not good enough, times the team asked too much of him and times he was not good enough and the team asked too much of him. Over the past half-decade or so, we have mostly seen games from the latter two buckets. Roberts trotted to the mound, as they had agreed he would, after hitter No. 21. The 11,437 in attendance—11,430 or so of whom seemed to be Los Angeles fans—booed him lustily. Kershaw and the infielders lobbied for a longer leash . . . In some years, Roberts might have reconsidered. Kershaw might have faltered. We might have ended up with the indelible image of a decade of Octobers: Kershaw collapsed in the dugout, head in his hands, staring vacantly at what he had wrought. Roberts took the ball.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Kershaw cruised in the Game 1 win, striking out eight Rays in six innings of one-run ball. He was not nearly as sharp in Game 5. Case in point: Tampa's hitters took 41 swings against Kershaw in Game 5, missing 11 times and fouling away 17 pitches. In Game 1, they took 38 swings against Kershaw, missing 19 times against only nine fouls. They were on him a little bit more Sunday. Aces do two things: they dominate, and on the days they don't dominate, they still find ways to put their team in position to win. Kershaw did dominate in Game 1. He struck out eight in six innings of one-run ball -- Kershaw now has a 2.93 ERA in five starts this postseason -- and it came very easy. Those are the games that remind you he is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Then there are games like Game 5, when nothing came easy until the very end of the outing. Kershaw threw 53 of his 85 pitches from the stretch and faced only nine of those 21 batters with no one on base, and at one point five men reached base in a seven-batter span. In the past, a start like Game 5 might've unraveled on Kershaw, particularly in October. Instead, Kershaw managed to keep the Rays off the scoreboard in four of his five full innings, and he protected the early lead his offense gave him following the misery of Game 4. Game 5 probably won't satisfy those wanting true greatness each time Kershaw takes the mound in the postseason, but there's no sense in trying to appease the critics now. Some people are never satisfied.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “In a series intent on being played to its final few inches, the Dodgers’ bullpen had come apart in their two losses, and Game 6 seemed headed to something like a bullpen game again. The Rays would start Blake Snell in Game 6 and had Charlie Morton scheduled for Game 7. That made a win in Game 5 at the very least pivotal and likely, for the Dodgers, necessary. Their bullpen, too, was in flux, in part because of who was rested enough to pitch and in part because the list of possibly effective relievers had narrowed. So what would follow Kershaw, according to a probably somewhat fluid plan, was the rookie Dustin May, and then as it turned out the rookie Victor Gonzalez, and then Blake Treinen — and not Kenley Jansen — in the ninth inning. When it works, it’s called unconventional. It’s called Knowing Your Guys. And it would be fine. Harrowing, maybe, but fine.”
MEGAPHONE
“Yessir!!!! 1 more. Job Not Done! FINISH YOUR BREAKFAST!!”
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, cheering the Dodgers on via Twitter.
