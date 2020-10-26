Tipsheet: Scrappy Rays ready to dig deeper against Dodgers

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Kershaw cruised in the Game 1 win, striking out eight Rays in six innings of one-run ball. He was not nearly as sharp in Game 5. Case in point: Tampa's hitters took 41 swings against Kershaw in Game 5, missing 11 times and fouling away 17 pitches. In Game 1, they took 38 swings against Kershaw, missing 19 times against only nine fouls. They were on him a little bit more Sunday. Aces do two things: they dominate, and on the days they don't dominate, they still find ways to put their team in position to win. Kershaw did dominate in Game 1. He struck out eight in six innings of one-run ball -- Kershaw now has a 2.93 ERA in five starts this postseason -- and it came very easy. Those are the games that remind you he is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Then there are games like Game 5, when nothing came easy until the very end of the outing. Kershaw threw 53 of his 85 pitches from the stretch and faced only nine of those 21 batters with no one on base, and at one point five men reached base in a seven-batter span. In the past, a start like Game 5 might've unraveled on Kershaw, particularly in October. Instead, Kershaw managed to keep the Rays off the scoreboard in four of his five full innings, and he protected the early lead his offense gave him following the misery of Game 4. Game 5 probably won't satisfy those wanting true greatness each time Kershaw takes the mound in the postseason, but there's no sense in trying to appease the critics now. Some people are never satisfied.”