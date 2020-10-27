Tipsheet: Seager restored power after Dodgers passed on Lindor

Los Angeles shortstop Corey Seager offers further proof that the best baseball trades are the ones not made.
Last winter the Dodgers were looking to put their financial might to work.
They made a big play for free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole, who chose his beloved New York Yankees instead. They pitched free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, who preferred the Los Angeles Angels and the serenity of Orange County.
They looked into acquiring Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but balked the trade price. Finally the Dodgers landed Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and locked him in with a contract extension.
Had the Dodgers acquired Lindor, the team would have turned around and traded Seager. That uncertainty hung over Seager for weeks.
“It didn’t bother me,” he told reporters earlier this season. “Maybe surprise is a better word. You try to not look into it that much. Just prepare for the season with the team you’re with, and if it happens, it happens. I tried to stay out of it as much as possible.”
It all worked out. Betts has been fabulous for the Dodgers. So has Justin Turner, who got another year at third base.
And Seager regained his power after finally moving past his major elbow and hip repairs in 2018.
He went 9-for-23 with five homers and 11 RBIs to rally the Dodgers past the Atlanta Braves. That surge set National League Championship Series records and earned him the MVP award.
He has remained supercharged in the World Series, going 8-for-17 with two homers and four RBIs. If he keeps this up he could be MVP again.
“He’s red-hot,” Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell told reporters Monday. “I saw MLB did a bat with flames. They’re pretty correct. When you see the ball and you’re feeling that way, he’s gonna do that. He’s swinging a hot bat, he’s confident, he’s a really good player. When a batter is hot, you have to make excellent pitches.”
Like Rays postseason star Randy Arozarena, Seager added more muscle this season. While Arozarena generated real power for the first time in his career, Seager regained the clout he enjoyed during his breakout rookie season.
“The whole goal is to put some barrels on the baseball and hope good things happen,” Seager said. “Sometimes it turns into doubles, sometimes it turns into home runs. I’ve never been the guy that’s going up there trying to just hit home runs.”
Another key for Seager in this postseason has been plate discipline.
“As far as the postseason, at times they’re going to try at times to not throw strikes to him, because of how dangerous he is,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been as good in the zone this postseason by far as he’s ever been.”
Let’s see if that holds in Game 6. Here is what folks are writing about the World Series.
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Over the past 13 seasons, [Clayton] Kershaw’s Dodgers have gone through two ownership groups, two front-office regimes, three managers, and 298 different players. And they’ve never been this close to a title. After a 4-2 win in Game 5 of the World Series, the Dodgers head into the final off day of the season holding two opportunities to close out the pesky Rays, a luxury they didn’t have in either 2017 or 2018. On both of those occasions, the Dodgers faced opponents with deep lineups—and, as an investigation this past offseason revealed, an illicit sign-stealing system. Accordingly, the Dodgers trailed most of the way in both series. Not this time. The Dodgers enter Game 6 of the World Series up 3-2, a position 60 MLB teams have faced in a best-of-seven series; two-thirds of those have gone on to win. That list includes the first championship team in franchise history, the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers, and all four Dodgers teams to have faced such a situation since then. In order to get to this point, the Dodgers have cast off a series of back-riding monkeys. Kershaw, the eternally snakebitten pitcher, has turned in the best postseason of his career, winning four of his five starts, including two fantastic outings in the World Series. Corey Seager, who hit .195/.271/.336 in his first 34 postseason games over five years, has caught fire since the NLDS, hitting .389/.476/.852 in his past 14 games. Dustin May snapped a streak of three straight awful appearances by delivering 1 2/3 key scoreless innings in relief of Kershaw on Sunday night. And a team that’s spent the past decade floating from playoff failure to playoff failure went down 2-0 and 3-1 in the NLCS—and looked disengaged in doing so—but fought back to take the series.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “For the time since 1988, the Dodgers have more than one chance at closing out a World Series. It may seem like a small thing, but it’s not. This Dodgers team is playing itself as much as it’s playing that Rays. It is trying to exorcise its own postseason history as much as it’s trying to win four games. Having more than once chance at it? Feels like a luxury. It’s sort of incredible when you think about it. As overwhelming as the narrative has become that the Dodgers are chokers in October, they haven’t been in this exact position in 32 years. Not since that World Series when Kirk Gibson limped around the bases after walking off the A’s.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Dodgers’ whole pitching strategy in this Fall Classic is to throw Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler twice, Julio Urías once and then mix and match the other two games. One of those mix-and-match games is coming, it turns out, right when they’re trying to clinch a title. It’s not like the Dodgers’ bullpen has been shutting the Rays down: They have a 5.57 ERA for the Series. They should be fully rested after Monday’s off-day, and there certainly are a lot of relievers available, but this is Game 6 of the World Series: They need to start putting some zeroes on the board.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Dodgers have leaned on bullpen games all postseason and they will do so again in Game 6. Tony Gonsolin will get the start but it's unclear how long he'll remain in the game. He faced only six batters in his Game 2 start and 11 batters in his relief appearance in Game 7 of the NLCS. Gonsolin might get the Dodgers through the order one time in Game 6. Might. After that? Who knows. Dustin May threw 30 pitches in Game 5 and could be an option. Julio Urias threw 80 pitches in Game 4 and Game 6 will be his usual between-starts throw day, so he might be good for an inning or two. Point is, the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts will mix and match with the bullpen in Game 6. That's the plan going in. The Los Angeles bullpen had 2.74 ERA during the regular season, second lowest in baseball, but it has allowed 14 runs in 21 innings in the World Series. The ninth inning is unsettled -- Blake Treinen got the save in Game 5 after Kenley Jansen blew Game 4 -- and no one inspires confidence when they enter the game. It's a very weird, very unsettling vibe. The sooner the Rays get Gonsolin out of Game 6, the more cracks they'll have at what has been a shaky Dodgers bullpen. They want a fatigued May or Urias in there, and they want Roberts to sweat using Jansen in a close game. The more bullpen they see, the better Tampa's chances of winning Game 6, and they better they'll set themselves up for Game 7.”
MEGAPHONE
“He’s not an over-worker anymore. He’s working more with a purpose, more efficient. Before, there was anxiety, and a lot of players feel like, 'I can’t work enough.' Sometimes there’s diminishing returns. I think he’s understood his body with that.”
Roberts, on Seager.
