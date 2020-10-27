Tipsheet: Seager restored power after Dodgers passed on Lindor

Mike Oz , Yahoo! Sports: “For the time since 1988, the Dodgers have more than one chance at closing out a World Series. It may seem like a small thing, but it’s not. This Dodgers team is playing itself as much as it’s playing that Rays. It is trying to exorcise its own postseason history as much as it’s trying to win four games. Having more than once chance at it? Feels like a luxury. It’s sort of incredible when you think about it. As overwhelming as the narrative has become that the Dodgers are chokers in October, they haven’t been in this exact position in 32 years. Not since that World Series when Kirk Gibson limped around the bases after walking off the A’s.”

Will Leitch , MLB.com : “The Dodgers’ whole pitching strategy in this Fall Classic is to throw Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler twice, Julio Urías once and then mix and match the other two games. One of those mix-and-match games is coming, it turns out, right when they’re trying to clinch a title. It’s not like the Dodgers’ bullpen has been shutting the Rays down: They have a 5.57 ERA for the Series. They should be fully rested after Monday’s off-day, and there certainly are a lot of relievers available, but this is Game 6 of the World Series: They need to start putting some zeroes on the board.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Dodgers have leaned on bullpen games all postseason and they will do so again in Game 6. Tony Gonsolin will get the start but it's unclear how long he'll remain in the game. He faced only six batters in his Game 2 start and 11 batters in his relief appearance in Game 7 of the NLCS. Gonsolin might get the Dodgers through the order one time in Game 6. Might. After that? Who knows. Dustin May threw 30 pitches in Game 5 and could be an option. Julio Urias threw 80 pitches in Game 4 and Game 6 will be his usual between-starts throw day, so he might be good for an inning or two. Point is, the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts will mix and match with the bullpen in Game 6. That's the plan going in. The Los Angeles bullpen had 2.74 ERA during the regular season, second lowest in baseball, but it has allowed 14 runs in 21 innings in the World Series. The ninth inning is unsettled -- Blake Treinen got the save in Game 5 after Kenley Jansen blew Game 4 -- and no one inspires confidence when they enter the game. It's a very weird, very unsettling vibe. The sooner the Rays get Gonsolin out of Game 6, the more cracks they'll have at what has been a shaky Dodgers bullpen. They want a fatigued May or Urias in there, and they want Roberts to sweat using Jansen in a close game. The more bullpen they see, the better Tampa's chances of winning Game 6, and they better they'll set themselves up for Game 7.”