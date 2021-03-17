Tipsheet: Searching for Cinderella in NCAA Tournament bracket

By throwing second- and third-tier college basketball teams into its national tournament, the NCAA created its unique March Madness appeal.
Each year schools from conferences you never heard of take their shot at brand-name programs in a single-elimination event. The result is fabulous reality TV.
On a given day, any elite team can struggle for 40 minutes of game time.
On a given day, any so-so team can get hot for that same time frame.
No. 15 seed Norfolk State’s 86-84 upset of No. 2 seed Missouri in the 2012 NCAA Tournament will stand as a compelling example of that for as long as the event uses this format.
So fans are trying to figure out which mid- or low-major team will play Cinderella this season. Here are five teams to consider while filling out your bracket:
COLGATE RAIDERS
They are a No. 14 seed taking on the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks, one of the hottest teams in America. So what’s the deal here? Both teams want to play fast and Colgate (14-1 in the Patriot League this season) can really shoot the ball. The Raiders have a bunch of guys who can knock down three-pointers, so this could be fun. They scored 80 or more points 10 times this season. Their metrics are off the charts. But in a game with pace there are more possessions and ultimately that works against the lesser team.
LIBERTY FLAMES
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin underlined the Liberty-Oklahoma State game on Selection Sunday. The No. 13 seed Flames (23-5 in the American Sun Conference) can work the basketball and force opponents to expend energy on defense. They shorten games. They beat Mississippi State and South Carolina in non-conference play and took a good run at Mizzou. They held 19 opponents to 62 or fewer points this season. If the Cowboys suffer a prolonged cold stretch, they could get in trouble.
UC SANTA BARBARA
The No. 12 seed Gauchos (22-4 in the Big West Conference) look dangerous in the first round because their opponent, Creighton, looked so bad in its 73-48 loss to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament. UC Santa Barbara has lost just one game during the New Year. Guard play is critical in this event and the Gauchos have an efficient one with JaQuori McLaughlin.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN
The No. 14 seed Wildcats (23-4 in the Southland Conference) have a big man, Kolton Kohl, who can create matchup problems. They were competitive in losses at Texas Tech (51-44) and Arkansas (85-72) this season. They face No. 3 Texas, which lost five of eight games during a tough stretch of Big 12 play before finishing strong. But Longhorns coach Shaka Smart could use a deep tournament run to quiet his boosters, so his team will be on guard against the upset.
NORTH TEXAS STATE
The No. 13 seed Mean Green (17-6 in Conference USA) can grind teams defensively. They face a Purdue squad prone to offensive inefficiency. The Mean Green struggled offensively during losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Loyola this season, but they are flying high after winning four games in four days at the C-USA tourney.
Here is what folks are writing about the NCAA Tournament:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “If there's a hotter team in college basketball entering the NCAA Tournament than Illinois, the list is probably just one-deep (Gonzaga). The Illini head to first round action having won 14 of their last 15 games, including consecutive wins over Iowa and Ohio State in the Big Ten tourney to clinch the postseason championship. Oh, and as a perk, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn might just comprise the most lethal guard-big duo going. Team is stacked with First Team All-Confidence talents around them, too, including Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier. If you can't find fun in watching this team you're fun-meter is broken. Highly recommend fixing that before watching them make this run. It is coming and it will be spectacular theater.”
Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News: “Coach Brad Underwood, who worked at Oklahoma State prior to taking the Illinois job, can’t be pleased about the possibility of seeing the Cowboys in the Sweet 16. Do you know who has reason to be even less pleased? OK State coach Mike Boynton. Whereas Underwood has to deal with a dangerous team just to reach the Elite Eight, Boynton has to deal with one of the nation’s three best teams. His Cowboys deserved better treatment. The Illini will not have an easy time, but they’ll send OK State home at least a round earlier than ought to have been necessary.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Missouri's résumé largely hinged on big nonconference wins -- Oregon, Wichita State and Illinois -- to overcome a rocky finish in SEC action. After a 68-65 win over Alabama on Feb. 6, the team recorded a 3-6 record in its nine games prior to the NCAA tournament. In four of those losses, Missouri gave up 80 points or more. The Tigers have not been able to recapture the efficiency they used to pick up significant wins earlier in the season. Dru Smith (14.1 PPG) and Xavier Pinson (14.1 PPG) are key players for Cuonzo Martin's squad. We know what the Tigers can do. The problem is they just haven't done it recently. Their only wins since Feb. 6 have been against South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Two teams that have shown us so much good and so much ‘huh?’ in the past four months. Oklahoma was ranked as high as seventh in the AP Top 25 poll, while Mizzou's high-water mark was 10th. But both enter this tournament unranked. Missouri went 7-6 against Quad 1 opponents; Oklahoma 5-9. This is the biggest 8/9 toss-up of the four regions because both teams come in stumbling, having gone a combined 4-11 in their last 15 games. Flip a coin -- nobody knows!”
Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “The Sooners are very good and have wins over Alabama, Kansas, Texas and West Virginia. Austin Reaves is a complete player who can score, handle and pass. Missouri has a good inside-outside balance with Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon but is not as consistent offensively as Oklahoma. I like the Sooners in a coin flip.”
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports: “What a play-in game to kick off the tournament against UCLA on Thursday! Tom Izzo is the king of March and I think they not only win that game but can easily get to the Sweet 16 (potentially facing off with Alabama) with the matchups in the first few days. The Spartans are No. 57 in the KenPom rankings and that’s due to the midseason slump where they lost seven out of nine games. MSU won five out of the last eight games to end the season, including a win over No. 1 seed Michigan, to keep its tournament hopes alive. Izzo is 52-21 in all NCAA tournament appearances, went to three straight Final Fours between 1999-2001 and lost to North Carolina in the championship game in 2019. The Spartans' leading scorer, Aaron Henry, has been playing better as of late in averaging 16.5 points per game. Izzo always finds a way to get the best out of his players come tournament time.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Coach Porter Moser doesn’t have as gifted of an offensive team as he did with his 2018 Final Four squad, but this team is exceptionally disciplined on the defensive end, leading the nation with 55.7 points allowed. The Ramblers (24-4) also lead KenPom in defensive efficiency ratings. Big man Cameron Krutwig (15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg) is the main holdover from that Final Four team. He was a freshman then, and now he’s the centerpiece of a balanced roster.”
Benjamin Zacher, Busting Brackets.com: “Despite having just seven players in the rotation, the Bonnies dominated the Atlantic 10, claiming their first-ever outright regular-season title before scooping up impressive routs of Saint Louis and VCU in the conference tournament. Much of that can be traced to St. Bonaventure’s impeccable defense, which ranks 17th in defensive efficiency, 32nd in 3P%, 25th in 2P%, 4th in FT%, 13th in effective FG%, and 4th in points per game allowed at 60.1. That defense – and the Bonnies’ efficient offense, which ranks 38th in the nation – has been spearheaded by the starting five, with all five players being involved in at least 81% of St. Bonaventure’s total minutes. The engineer of that has been point guard Kyle Lofton, who ranks first among all college basketball players in percentage of minutes (95.9%), and leads the team in points (14.2) and assists (5.5).”
MEGAPHONE
"It really didn't matter who we were playing. Just getting into the tournament is exciting for our guys and it was a goal of ours at the beginning of the year, to get into the NCAA Tournament.”
St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt, on facing LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.