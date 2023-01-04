Tipsheet: SEC basketball could be even crazier than usual this season

The Southeastern Conference basketball is going to be a grind. We say that every season but, seriously, this is going to be a grind.

Surprising Missouri cracked the Top 25 this week, joining SEC rivals Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn in the rankings. Mississippi State and Kentucky just fell out out of the rankings and surprising LSU just missed getting in.

LSU has a new coach, like Missouri. Matt McMahon rounded up a transfer-laded team in Baton Rouge, as Dennis Gates did in Boone County, and blended them quickly.

After beating Arkansas 60-57 Saturday, LSU fell just short at Kentucky Tuesday in a 74-71 loss.

“I think everybody is going to understand how hard this league is and how many games come down to the last minute and a half,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman noted after losing at LSU. “We've talked about that since we got together way early in the summer. We've got two guys that have SEC experience, so there's going to be a lot of learning lessons for this team early on for sure.”

So Missouri can expect have the Razorbacks’ full attention in Fayetteville Wednesday night.

“It's the conference,” forward Makhi Mitchell said. “Coach has been preaching it all summer since the first day we got here about SEC play. He tries to bring everything that we do back to the SEC. All the little things are really important when it comes to SEC play. Every night is going to be like that. It's a dogfight, and we have to be ready to play every night.”

John Calipari agrees. The Kentucky coach pared his playing rotation down to seven players while squeezing out a tight victory against LSU at home.

“I knew it wasn't going to be easy,” Calipari said after the game. “But getting away from all the clutter and everything out, let's just play. Let's coach our team. Worry about the next game we're playing, which was this one. That (LSU) is a really good team. They've done a great job. Terrific defensive team.”

Of course, the SEC is not the only hypercompetitive league. On Saturday in the Big East Xavier knocked off then-No. 1 UConn 83-73.

That allowed Purdue to vault back to the top of the AP rankings. But then the Boilermakers lost to former Big Ten doormat Rutgers 65-64 Monday, at home no less.

Kansas State overran No. 6 Texas 116-105 in Austin in the Big 12 Tuesday and Pitt picked off No. 11 Virginia in the ACC.

So the next two months of league play will be crazy. Enjoy!

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Gates inherited a program coming off a 12-21 season and has already matched last season's win total. The Tigers have a proud history but last won an NCAA Tournament in 2010, and Gates has immediately instilled confidence that the Tigers will be nationally relevant under his watch. The first month of the schedule was light and highlighted by a road win over Wichita State. But with wins over Illinois and Kentucky in their last two games, the Tigers have shown just how improved they truly are. Gates deserves a ton of the credit for how he overhauled the roster. He brought leading scorer D’Moi Hodge with him from Cleveland State and has helped Missouri's leading returning scorer Kobe Brown turn into a star. Otherwise, this roster is highlighted by a collection of transfers from all over the place who have come together to form a quality basketball team. What has made Gates such a breath of fresh air is the Tigers' offensive prowess under his watch. They rank No. 3 nationally in points per game at 88.8 after ranking 309th last season with just 65.5 points per game. Watching Missouri basketball is finally fun again. The Tigers have a long road ahead in the SEC, and they did get smacked at home by Kansas on Dec. 10. But this team looks capable of reaching the NCAA Tournament, and if Mizzou goes dancing, Gates will be in the running for all sorts of postseason hardware.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “It was impossible to predict what type of campaign LSU would have this season. The Tigers underwent one of the biggest rebuilds in the country, with the entire team entering the transfer portal at one point. LSU went 11-1 in the nonconference schedule, with the lone loss coming by two against Kansas State. But a two-point win over Wake Forest was the team's only top-150 KenPom win. After Wednesday, though, we have a better idea about Matt McMahon's program. LSU handed Arkansas its second loss of the season, coming back in the second half to pull out a three-point win. The Razorbacks couldn't handle Trae Hannibal (19 points) late in the game, and it was two transfers with SEC experience -- Hannibal and Derek Fountain (14 points, 10 boards) -- who were the difference-makers. McMahon's decision to switch to a zone defense was also a masterstroke, as the Razorbacks couldn't figure it out en route to a 4-for-25 3-point shooting effort.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “(The Atlantic 10) is having its worst season in a long time and will probably be a one-bid adventure in 2023, alas. But someone has to win the conference. Saint Louis doesn't have the attrition issues of preseason favorite Dayton, but it does have one of the best point guards in the country (Yuri Collins comfortably leads in assist average at 10.3). Considering that the Billikens do have enough offensive firepower to find footing in a soft league, I'll take this team to catch a groove in early January and ride that into March. You'll never get SLU stock cheaper than right now; Travis Ford's team is 8-5 and licking its wounds after losing at home to SIUE. Yikes. However, it has wins over Memphis, Providence and Drake. There is reason for optimism. At the start of the season, this group ranked in the top 40 at KenPom. It brought back a healthy Javonte Perkins, who was the 2021-22 preseason A-10 player of the year (then he suffered a season-ending injury).”

Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press: “(Rutgers coach) Steve Pikiell has said it since August: This is his best defensive team because of its versatility. This season, for the first time, Pikiell trusts his guys to pressure the ball full court. He hasn’t unleashed that a ton, but employed the tactic to great effect against Purdue’s two freshmen guards. Early on it seemed to catch the Boilers off guard and set the tone. Of course, Pikiell also showed one of his tactical specialties – defending standout big men. The most effective way for Zach Edey to get the ball was on offensive boards, which tells you something about Rutgers’ collective post defense. If you love big-man battles, this was your game. Rutgers’ junior center Cliff Omoruyi dominated the first half to stake the Scarlet Knights to a 34-24 halftime lead. Edey, who came in ranked seventh nationally in points (21.9) and second in rebounds (13.6), hit stride after the break. These are first-team All-Big Ten guys and they put on a show. If Rutgers can win in Mackey, they can win anywhere, against anyone. Experience matters in this sport, and the nucleus of this team has been through the wars. This is why Pikiell’s offseason focus is on retention and continuity. The nucleus of this team took a big step by winning at Wisconsin last year. The lesson: defense travels. Defense plus poise is a championship-caliber combination.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “The Lobos are No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press poll, their highest spot in more than eight years. They’ve been on a steady ascent, since not receiving a single vote in the AP preseason poll and being voted fifth in the Mountain West pre-season rankings. ‘I thought we would be improved, but probably not sitting here like this,’ coach Richard Pitino said. Best start in a half-century? ‘Amazing,’ Pitino said. One of the country’s last two unbeaten teams before Purdue went down? ‘Amazing,’ Pitino said. There seems a theme here. The Lobos are part of the unexpected landscape that is college basketball as 2023 begins. Purdue has gone from unranked to No. 1. North Carolina began the season No. 1 and Kentucky No. 4, and neither are ranked this week. Neither are Big East favorites Creighton and Villanova, who are a combined 15-13. But the College of Charleston is.”

MEGAPHONE

All the guys on our roster are winners. We have players who have won eight state championships in high school. We have players who have won multiple NCAA tournament games. They came here because they wanted to win. Credit goes to them.”

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, on his upstart Wildcats.