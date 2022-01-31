Tipsheet: SEC basketball muscles up with big wins, huge Pearl contract

Southeastern Conference basketball stood tall over the weekend, both during the Big 12/SEC Challenge slate and with some big off-court news.

Kentucky sent fair warning to the industry by going to Allen Fieldhouse and manhandling No. 12 Kansas 80-62. The Wildcats are back!

“We've won a lot of games against ranked teams — all kinds of different ways,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters. “I've done this a long time, and I've been in many of these games on the road where it's Game Day. I told the team, 'All the pressure is on the other team. If you play for 40 minutes, watch what happens.'”

So, yeah, Coach Cal is feeling good again.

No. 1 Auburn crushed Oklahoma 86-68, to nobody’s surprise, and enigmatic Alabama stunned No. 4 Baylor 87-78 to greatly improve its potential NCAA Tournament seeding.

“Beating last year’s national championship, another Final Four team, we’re now 3-0 against Final Four teams,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “That’s fun. Losing to teams like Georgia, Missouri, some of the other ones that maybe we should have played better against, at Memphis even, like that’s not fun. So let’s play hard. It’s a lot more fun to play hard and get wins.”

While Tennessee lost a heartbreaker to Texas and the big-budget LSU squad fell flat against TCU, Arkansas (over West Virginia), Florida (over Oklahoma State) and Ole Miss (over Kansas State) each earned victories that spoke to the SEC’s basketball depth.

And then there was the Bruce Pearl news flash: With pundits linking Pearl to the high-profile Louisville opening, Auburn secured him with an eight-year, $50.2 million contract.

That money, plus the freedom to do whatever it takes to acquire talent, should allow Pearl to finish his career at Auburn.

That's one more reminder of what the upper tier of the SEC looks like. Auburn is not just a football school -- as Pearl gleefully noted while climbing to No. 1 the polls -- and it just reaffirmed that with this large investment.

Here is what folks were writing about the Big 12/SEC Challenge:

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “TyTy Washington was far from great. He took nine shots, missed eight of them and finished with just two points. A triumphant return, it was not. But he played! Which meant Kentucky was able to start and finish with its lethal backcourt healthy and available. And what's becoming increasingly clear as this season progresses is that the Wildcats are capable of beating anybody — and perhaps anybody badly — when their lethal backcourt is healthy and available. What a performance. Final score: Kentucky 80, Kansas 62. The Wildcats led by as many as 24 points on the road and never let Kansas get closer than 14 points in the second half. They exposed the Jayhawks' just-OK defense while shooting 50.8% from the field. The blowout victory improved UK to 17-4 overall — including a 14-2 record when both Washington and Sahvir Wheeler are healthy enough to start and finish.”

Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal: “ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had slotted Kentucky as a No. 3 seed entering the afternoon, but the biggest hole in the Wildcats' resume was a lack of top-level wins. Kentucky missed the chance for statement wins at LSU and at Auburn when injuries to Sahvis Wheeler and TyTy Washington left the Wildcats shorthanded down the stretch of both games, but a full-strength Kentucky team certainly look like one of the four best in the country in Lawrence. Kentucky is now 3-3 in Quadrant 1 games (NET top 25 at home, top 50 in neutral sites and top 75 on the road) with six more Quadrant 1 games on the regular season schedule. The NCAA Tournament selection committee cannot give Kentucky credit for wins it did not earn, but the team's record when at full strength is hard to criticize. There are plenty of opportunities left for Kentucky to take that decision out of the committee's hands. Take care of business in the remaining road games and marquee home contests against LSU and Alabama, and Kentucky will have a resume that compares with almost any.”

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: “Few challenges can motivate a team like a deadline. The shot clock on Alabama basketball’s season hadn't reached the final seconds, just yet. A desperation heave hadn't been needed, just yet. But the more the Crimson Tide continued to put together lackluster January performances, the louder the ticking of the clock seemed to become. ‘We’re running out of time,’ Alabama coach Nate Oats said Friday. ‘I think the realization is there. We just need to see it now.’ Consider it seen. After losing to the SEC’s worst team earlier in the week, Alabama basketball managed to upset one of the top teams in the country.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “There is no predicting what Alabama will do, and when NCAA Tournament time arrives, you'll have peace the sooner you accept that this team will do its best to wreck your bracket. Alabama (14-7) is the most temperamental team in the country. Alabama (5-1 vs. ranked opponents) is also one of the best teams in the country. Oh! Also: Alabama (losers to Georgia, Missouri and Memphis) is, cutely, one of the most underachieving teams in the country. These guys contain multitudes, dude. ‘I told our guys before the game, 'We need to get back to having fun,' Alabama coach Nate Oats said Saturday night, later adding, ‘when stuff goes bad, just keep playing.’ If ever a credo fit this team, it's that one. Alabama had fun on Saturday, and so did most non-Baylor fans who watched the Tide play the fourth-ranked Bears. The underdog Crimson Tide provided arguably the buzziest win of the weekend with its 87-78 dispatch of Baylor. The victory comes days removed from a baffling road loss to lowly Georgia. Oats' team now owns six Quadrant 1 wins. The only team with more: the one Bama beat on Saturday. Baylor has seven. Alabama also carries two heavy Quad 3 losses. No team has a résumé with extremes like that. Adding to the confusion is that this school won the SEC's regular season and postseason titles a year ago, earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and brought back a good portion of the roster that helped make 2020-21 one of the best years in the history of the program.”

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “No. 19 LSU entered Saturday with the most efficient defense in the country, according to kenpom.com. The Tigers, which force a turnover on roughly a quarter of their opponents' possessions and have held opponents to 27-percent 3-point shooting, dropped their fourth game in a five-game stretch on Saturday, as unranked TCU downed LSU 77-68 in Fort Worth. It was the most points a team has scored against LSU this season, besting the previous high-water mark of 70 points, which Auburn and Alabama both reached in wins over LSU. The Horned Frogs only shot 27 percent from three — in line with LSU's season average — and they committed 13 turnovers, but TCU shot nearly 60 percent from 2-point range as Chuck O'Bannon and Mike Miles each scored a game-high 19 points. TCU also maximized its second-chance opportunities with 13 offensive rebounds on 28 missed shots. It was arguably the biggest win of TCU's season, coming one week after the Horned Frogs beat the Iowa State Cyclones on the road. TCU is now 14-4, while LSU fell to 16-5 after its 12-0 start.”

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering why the Kansas City Chiefs' offense folded up during the second half against Cincinnati:

With the Rams ready to host the Super Bowl in Inglewood, are bitter NFL fans in the STL holding out hope for an earthquake?

Will the Missouri Tigers spend significant practice time this week working on advancing the basketball from the back court to the front court in less than 10 seconds?

Will Jordan Binnington spend his 10-day break at a goaltending camp?

MEGAPHONE

“It was huge, especially after the Georgia loss. I mean, the coaching staff, going into the Georgia game, said, ‘It’s kind of a must-win here at Georgia,’ after looking at the next three, and then we lose it. So we really needed to get one here. It was big. I talked to the ESPN guys at our shootaround and they said from all the metrics they could figure out, this three-game stretch is the toughest three-game stretch for anybody in the country all year.”

Oats, on beating Baylor with games against Auburn and Kentucky next.

