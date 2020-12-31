Tipsheet: SEC could lose some luster during diminished bowl season

Alabama is looking as formidable as usual these days, but the Southeastern Conference could suffer an otherwise difficult end to his college football season.
Some teams -- Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas and South Carolina – had their bowl games cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Others, like Florida, decided to play on despite roster depletion.
That can lead to unfortunate outcomes.
The compromised Gators took a 55-20 beating from Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. After the game, Florida coach Dan Mullen estimated he was missing 25 players due to injuries, opt-outs, and other COVID-19 issues.
“With the number of people that were out for the game, we were under numbers actually," Mullen said. "We had the numbers to not play the game.”
“I give our guys credit,” he added. “Our young guys wanted to go play in that game, and they wanted to get that experience and wanted to be on that stage."
With NFL-bound players viewing bowl games outside the College Football Playoff as consolation prizes, opt-outs became an issue before the pandemic. The sweeping impact of the virus only made the issue worse.
“I don’t think it’s healthy for college football players when players opt out, don’t play in bowl games and all those things, but it is what it is because most of the emphasis is on the playoffs,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “And in some ways that’s unfair to the other teams. And I don’t really know what the solution is.”
The SEC still has Georgia (Peach vs. Cincinnati), Auburn (Citrus vs. Northwestern), Kentucky (Gator vs. North Carolina State), Mississippi State (Armed Forces vs. Tulsa), Ole Miss (Outback vs. Indiana) and Texas A&M (Orange vs. North Carolina) alive in non-CFP bowl games.
But you can expect some uneven play in those games. It may fall to Alabama to maintain the SEC’s pride. The Crimson Tide are massive favorites over Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals.
If they win, they will take on the winner of Clemson-Ohio State for the national title.
Meanwhile the Fighting Irish are feeling overlooked as the No. 4 seed. They are eager to prove the belong on the big stage despite their lack of postseason success.
“No, we haven’t won a national championship,” coach Brian Kelly said. “That’s correct. I’m not changing the record. But we are there every single year and we’re grinding it out just like everybody else. And only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the year.”
Here is what folks are writing about college football’s Final Four:
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “The College Football Playoff semifinals always bring tremendous excitement, at least until the ball is kicked. In terms of competitiveness and drama, the semis have largely been duds. Of the 12 CFP semifinals played, only three have been decided by single digits and eight have been decided by 17 points or more. We've never seen two legitimately competitive semifinals in the same year. Will the trend end Friday? Probably not. It's possible No. 3 Ohio State challenges No. 2 Clemson, a team the Buckeyes largely outplayed in last year's semifinal before falling in the closing minutes. Fourth-seeded Notre Dame holds the best win in college football this season, over then-No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7, and believes it has closed the gap with teams like top-ranked Alabama, which it faces in the relocated Rose Bowl. But most observers, including coaches who have faced the top four teams, think Friday's semifinals will produce the national championship game pairing that has defined the CFP era.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “It may be as simple as Alabama and Clemson flexing on everyone these last seven years. If the Power Five has separated itself from the Group of Five, the Tide and Tigers have separated themselves from everyone else. Alabama and Clemson are 1-2 in winning percentage over the last decade. No slouch, Ohio State is third. Oh yeah, and Notre Dame is the fifth-winningest program of all time. Certainly the Irish are better than that semifinal loss two years ago. But they face what might be the most dominant Tide team of the Saban era. The six Alabama AP All-America selections were more than Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame had combined (five).”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “The Irish rolled through the regular season on the way to the ACC Championship, and they’re a lot better than they looked in the rough 34-10 loss to Clemson. They have the lines, the running game, and a veteran QB in Ian Book who won’t get rattled in the big game spotlight. It might be the College Football Playoff, but there’s about as little pressure as reasonably possible on the Irish – all that is on the other side of the field. They’re not supposed to win this game, and they’re not even supposed to make this close – and they brought the attitude of a totally disrespected team to Arlington.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The No. 1 Crimson Tide are a whopping 20-point favorite, easily the largest point spread in the seven-year history of the playoff. If the Irish underperform Las Vegas’s outlook by the same amount as their other recent big-game pratfalls, this game could be unsuitable for younger viewers. Against Clemson on Dec. 19, Notre Dame was a 10 1/2-point underdog and lost by 24. Against Clemson in the 2018 CFP, Notre Dame was a 12 1/2-point underdog and lost by 27. Against Ohio State in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame was a 6 1/2-point underdog and lost by 16. And against Alabama in the 2012 BCS Championship Game, Notre Dame was a 10-point underdog and lost by 28. The Irish are losing those games by an average of almost two touchdowns more than the Vegas spread predicted. If that pattern holds, it would mean roughly a 34-point beatdown in JerryWorld . . . Now, here’s where Kelly has a point—his program absolutely is one of the best of the Playoff Era. Notre Dame is one of just five to make multiple CFP appearances: Alabama and Clemson have made the football Final Four six times apiece; Oklahoma and Ohio State four times; and the Irish twice. And if you crunch the numbers on the final CFP selection committee rankings over seven years, it further validates Kelly’s program.”
Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “For No. 2 Clemson, success in the 2020 College Football Playoff will be defined by whether or not the Tigers win their third national championship of the playoff era. That may seem like an absurd measuring stick considering how hard it is to win a national title in college football, but the fact is this year's group doesn't have much experience losing. Since the start of the 2017 season, Clemson's losses have been to LSU in the national championship game last year, to eventual national chamoion Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2018 and a pair of regular season ACC road losses to Syracuse (2017) and Notre Dame (2020). That's it, that's the list. This is a group that is used to competing for and playing for national championships. It is not at all comfortable with defeat. So now Clemson returns to the site of Trevor Lawrence’s only loss as a starting quarterback, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, for the beginning of a playoff run that many hope ends in national championship redemption for their star quarterback. The Tigers have had wild twists and turns through this strange season, including a positive COVID-19 test and two-game absence for Lawrence that covered a near-upset at the hands of Boston College and an epic two-overtime thriller at Notre Dame. But New Orleans is only the beginning of the journey, because Clemson believes its good enough to beat Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami. That's where it could face either another classic in the playoff rivalry with Alabama or a rubber match with Notre Dame. Either rematch would carry the kind of epic hype you want from a title bout, and either rematch is game that Clemson can win.”
MEGAPHONE
“It's not like the NFL where 70 percent of the games are decided by a touchdown or less. It seems that, in college football, the teams that can score points usually fare well in games like this. You've got to be able to play good defense to try to keep from getting beat before you can win.”
Saban, on there have been so many lopsides games in the SFP semifinals.