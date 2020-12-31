Tipsheet: SEC could lose some luster during diminished bowl season

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “For No. 2 Clemson, success in the 2020 College Football Playoff will be defined by whether or not the Tigers win their third national championship of the playoff era. That may seem like an absurd measuring stick considering how hard it is to win a national title in college football, but the fact is this year's group doesn't have much experience losing. Since the start of the 2017 season, Clemson's losses have been to LSU in the national championship game last year, to eventual national chamoion Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2018 and a pair of regular season ACC road losses to Syracuse (2017) and Notre Dame (2020). That's it, that's the list. This is a group that is used to competing for and playing for national championships. It is not at all comfortable with defeat. So now Clemson returns to the site of Trevor Lawrence’s only loss as a starting quarterback, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, for the beginning of a playoff run that many hope ends in national championship redemption for their star quarterback. The Tigers have had wild twists and turns through this strange season, including a positive COVID-19 test and two-game absence for Lawrence that covered a near-upset at the hands of Boston College and an epic two-overtime thriller at Notre Dame. But New Orleans is only the beginning of the journey, because Clemson believes its good enough to beat Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami. That's where it could face either another classic in the playoff rivalry with Alabama or a rubber match with Notre Dame. Either rematch would carry the kind of epic hype you want from a title bout, and either rematch is game that Clemson can win.”