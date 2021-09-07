Tipsheet: SEC flexes muscle, as expected, with powerful Week 1

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Georgia's defense was so dominant that it's hard to know what else to take away from the game. Is Clemson's offense going to struggle this year, or was Georgia's D just perfect? How much of Georgia's own offensive issues -- 4.2 yards per play, only three offensive points -- was a product of genuine offensive struggle and/or elite defensive play from Clemson, and how much was because the Dawgs didn't have to take a single offensive risk? Georgia came into the game with a receiving corps severely limited by injury and threw mostly short and safe passes, but it was enough against a team that had little hope of scoring. My initial guesses: Clemson's offense will be mostly fine but might play at only a top-20 level this year, Clemson's defense is a top-five unit that will still power an ACC title run, and Georgia's offense might still play at a top-15 level or so when it gets some of its receivers back. But that's all pretty inconclusive. The only thing we know for sure is that Georgia's odds of a third straight No. 1 defense are good.”