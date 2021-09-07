Tipsheet: SEC flexes muscle, as expected, with powerful Week 1

Ole Miss capped the Southeastern Conference’s predictably strong Week 1 by outgunning Louisville 43-24 Monday night. The Rebels rolled with head coach Lane Kiffin back home in Oxford battling COVID-19.
"If they're going to play like that without me, I'll just stay here," Kiffin told reporters during a post-game Zoom call from campus.
Missouri’s 34-24 victory over Central Michigan was underwhelming, since the Chippewas are a mid-pack school in the Mid-American Conference -- and they made the Tigers look like one too.
Also, LSU suffered a 38-27 loss at UCLA with head coach Ed Orgeron enduring a bad day all around. Coach O got into it with a taunting UCLA fan has his team walked into the Rose Bowl.
“Bring your [backside] on, in your sissy blue shirt," Orgeron growled at the fan.
After the Bruins dispatched LSU 38-27, UCLA’s social media folks trolled Orgeron. The program’s Twitter account mocked up a “Sissy BlUe” Nike shirt that would be a hot seller if put into full production.
All kidding aside, the loss made Orgeron’s hot seat even hotter. The Tigers have lost six of their last 11 games and allowed 34 or more points in their last four.
But elsewhere in the SEC, Week 1 was mostly sunshine and flowers:
- Georgia’s defense did its thing against Clemson with a 10-3 victory that could resonate all season. The Bulldogs have work to do on offense and their COVID-19 outbreak could test their depth, but coach Kirby Smart got this team on track to reach the College Football Playoff.
- Alabama blitzed Miami 44-13 in Atlanta to remind everybody what No. 1 in the nation looks like. If you were hoping that the Crimson Tide would finally suffer a down a down season, brace for disappointment. Also, brace for more Nick Saban AFLAC commercials. With each one he appears slightly less wooden, so there's that.
- Kentucky put the boot to UL Monroe 45-10 as a warm-up for hosting Missouri Saturday. The Wildcats passed for 419 yards, so Tigers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks better get ready to dial up some more pressures.
- Auburn, Texas A&M and Tennessee demonstrated the proper disposal of a MAC school. The Tigers squashed Akron 60-10, The Aggies dismissed Kent State 41-10 and the Vols throttled Bowling Green 38-6. For some reason Texas A&M also decided that coach Jimbo Fisher needed to make even more money, so his reworked deal will pay him $95 million over the next 10 years.
- Arkansas trailed Rice at the half before stepping on the gas in the second half of a 38-17 victory. Florida ran a 35-14 warmup drill on Florida Atlantic, South Carolina drilled Eastern Illinois 46-0 and Mississippi State edged Louisiana Tech 35-34.
Vanderbilt fell to East Tennessee 23-3 – after paying that school $415,000, plus the cost of 60 hotel rooms to come to Nashville to play. But are we still counting Vandy as an SEC school?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about College Football:
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Georgia's defense was so dominant that it's hard to know what else to take away from the game. Is Clemson's offense going to struggle this year, or was Georgia's D just perfect? How much of Georgia's own offensive issues -- 4.2 yards per play, only three offensive points -- was a product of genuine offensive struggle and/or elite defensive play from Clemson, and how much was because the Dawgs didn't have to take a single offensive risk? Georgia came into the game with a receiving corps severely limited by injury and threw mostly short and safe passes, but it was enough against a team that had little hope of scoring. My initial guesses: Clemson's offense will be mostly fine but might play at only a top-20 level this year, Clemson's defense is a top-five unit that will still power an ACC title run, and Georgia's offense might still play at a top-15 level or so when it gets some of its receivers back. But that's all pretty inconclusive. The only thing we know for sure is that Georgia's odds of a third straight No. 1 defense are good.”
Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “Writing about Alabama’s offense at this point is strictly a cut-and-paste exercise. Mass exodus from last year, draft picks galore to be replaced, new quarterback, new coordinator after the last guy got snapped up for a head-coaching gig, the whole spiel. Even for Alabama that’s an awful lot of talent to just — what’s that? The new guys just scored with hilarious ease? Ah, carry on then. We’ve done this enough times by now to understand with more or less 100% certainty that Bryce Young, the most hyped recruit of the Saban era, is going to be who was supposed to be, and so he is: His first career start yielded a predictably dominant stat line (27/38, 344 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 sack) and points on 8 of the 10 possessions he was in the game, including each of the first 5. The Crimson Tide led 27-0 before Miami’s offense took its first snap in plus territory.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Reports of [The Big 12’s] demise weren’t greatly exaggerated, but they turned out to be a tad wrong. Not only is about to expand – most likely – with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, but it was solid on the field with West Virginia’s loss to Maryland the only blemish. Kansas State beat a decent Stanford team, Texas Tech got by Houston, and even Kansas picked up a victory.”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The Seminoles lost to No. 9 Notre Dame 41-38 in overtime Sunday night, but this was a moral victory if I've ever seen one. The Noles fought hard in the first half and stuck around, but things unraveled in the third quarter. The Fighting Irish quickly turned a 20-17 Florida State lead into a 38-20 Notre Dame lead in an eight-minute span of game time. In recent years, Florida State would've quit right then and there, and it would've finished as a blowout loss that left everybody questioning where the season was going. This Florida State team fought back and forced overtime. On a weekend that saw all three of the ACC's ranked teams lose, Florida State showed signs of a resurgence that both it and the conference desperately need.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “I had the Badgers at 11-1 this season. Can you believe that? Now, after watching so many faults in Wisconsin's 16-10 loss to Penn State, I feel than nine wins is a reach and I like Iowa better to win the West. The Badgers' offensive line, their trademark, was unimpressive while Graham Mertz was awful. On defense, Wisconsin is solid but the secondary clearly needs more focus as it was beaten deep often and only Sean Clifford ’s poor passing saved them. I am on the Hawkeyes now.”
Shahn Jeyarahan, CBSSports.com: “Montana topped No. 20 Washington for just the fifth-ever ranked win by an FCS opponent. ETSU crushed Vanderbilt 23-3 in Clark Lea's debut. UC Davis topped Tulsa, Eastern Washington beat UNLV, Holy Cross crushed UConn and national runner-ups South Dakota State demolished Colorado State. Not only were there major upsets, but programs like Northern Iowa and Missouri State also pushed power opponents to the brink. If anyone needs proof there is great football being played in the FCS ranks, this weekend is a stark reminder.”
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Tulane was an original member of the SEC, but departed in 1966 (presumably to follow The Grateful Dead). Oklahoma isn't yet a member of the SEC, but is set to join in 2025 (unless their GoFundMe raises enough for the Big 12 buyout beforehand). But when the two met Saturday -- technically a home game for Tulane, though played on Oklahoma's field due to Hurricane Ida, we got one of the best games of the day in an old-fashioned SEC heavyweight bout. The Sooners were up 37-14 at the half, but Tulane roared back behind the strength of QB Michael Pratt, closing the gap to 40-35 and held the ball with 1:50 to go. Pratt's final fourth-down scramble came up just short. The game was so good, we suggest making Texas beat another SEC original, Sewanee, before the Longhorns can be admitted into the league.”
