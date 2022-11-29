Tipsheet: SEC receives Freeze warning as Auburn seeks gridiron glory

Well, Auburn took the plunge. The Tigers hired Hugh Freeze as their next head coach.

Freeze is an offensive innovator who won big at Liberty. He also won at Ole Miss, which isn’t easy unless you buy elite talent – which Freeze’s program did, back when the NCAA still frowned upon such things.

The NCAA pounded Ole Miss with sanctions, but what really doomed Freeze in Oxford was his use of a university-provided cellphone to contact an escort service. Doh!

Time has a way of (somewhat) cleansing reputations, so Freeze is getting another shot in the Southeastern Conference. Presumably he will be using his personal cellphone to book whatever recreational activities he pursues these days to blow off steam.

The Auburn fans who matter to the school administration are ecstatic, since winning is everything. That school hasn’t seemed the least bit concerned about its outlaw image in the past, so why fret about it now?

Writing for Saturday Down South, Matt Hayes explored this topic:

Auburn needs to win football games. If you can’t get Lane Kiffin, and you’re not brave enough to hire Deion Sanders, Freeze gives Auburn the best chance to slay the beast in Tuscaloosa.

Because that’s what this is all about.

We can ping-pong on Auburn “values” and Auburn “family” and Auburn reality until we’re burnt orange and blue in the face. It’s fruitless.

Those with money who run the show — and we all know who they are — didn’t just throw another $100 million at the program for a state of the art football facility to take a chance on a former player and a feel-good month with the substitute teacher (because that’s what every interim coach is).

Auburn needs to win football games. The program has played for 2 national titles in the past 13 years but has been stuck in neutral since 2019. It can’t afford to take chances and fall further behind in the SEC.

NIL and free player movement have opened the Playoff and winning big for everyone. In 2 years, Texas and Oklahoma enter the SEC, and ridiculous NIL money will be thrown around the conference in an effort to win now and win big.

Don’t have what you need? Hit the transfer portal, outbid other schools and get immediate, impactful help. Then outbid others for high school stars.

I’m not saying this negatively, it’s factual: Hugh Freeze has a history of doing just that. He knows the system and knows how to play it — and nearly got Ole Miss to the BCS National Championship Game before Kiffin made it hip to think of the Rebels playing for it all.

\Freeze did it by paying players. That’s not me saying it, it’s the NCAA. Ole Miss was hit with 15 Level 1 recruiting violations under Freeze, and the program was forced to vacate games and bowl eligibility.

The NCAA said Ole Miss under Freeze fostered an “unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting.” Basically, NIL.

And before you get on your holier than thou kick, Aubie, I don’t need to remind you that no program has a more — how do I say this? — colorful history of “booster” involvement.

So it goes with the SEC football. If Freeze revives Auburn as expected, the league will become even crazier as it moves further and further from the quaint “student-athlete” concept.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Congratulations, Michigan. You did it two years in a row. Kudos, Kansas State. You get a shot at a TCU rematch. Well done, Utah. Can you take down USC a second time? My compliments, Purdue. Divisions are outdated and dumb, but snaring a Big Ten West title while you still can is better than not doing it! A ‘Hear! Hear!’ to UCF and Tulane. May your rematch in New Orleans be as fun as your first foray a few weeks ago. Good going, Ohio. Maybe this is the year you finally take the MAC. Props, Troy. You haven't lost since that Hail Mary against Appalachian State. Hooray, North Texas! May your second trip to San Antonio go slightly better than the first. Congrats to you, too, Caleb Williams. Avoid throwing about seven interceptions in Las Vegas on Friday night, and you'll be lifting a pretty big trophy in a couple more weeks. Rivalry Week did everything it was supposed to do: entertain us with tight (and often completely nonsensical) rivalry games, determine the remaining conference title game bids and tell us who's probably going to win the Heisman. It separated wheat from chaff, handed out a couple of College Football Playoff (and Big Ten West!) elimination losses to teams that turned out to be too flawed to remain in the conversation ... and gave us whatever the hell UCF-USF was. It was a delight from start to finish. Let's walk through some of the biggest takeaways from college football's biggest weekend.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “John Cooper is not a name that gets brought up often anymore in college football, but he represents a very specific period in history that many younger fans don't remember and cannot conceive. Cooper coached the Ohio State Buckeyes for 13 seasons, an undeniably long run in which he won three Big Ten titles, posted five top-10 finishes and twice finished as national runner-up. In 1996, Cooper won every game (including a classic Rose Bowl over Jake Plummer-led Arizona State) except one. The lone loss was to Michigan. Cooper, in fact, lost quite a lot to the hated Wolverines. Too much, as it turned out. Despite all his success, a 2-10-1 record against Michigan defined his entire era and ultimately cost him the job. After a 38-26 loss in 2000, Cooper was done. The one thing we know for sure is that Ohio State will never let that happen again. No Buckeyes coach will ever match 2-10-1 against Michigan because they’ll be fired long before they’re allowed to. It's hard to believe that history is suddenly relevant again at Ohio State, but it’s certainly worth remembering after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for the second consecutive year, 45-23, in a game that shaped both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. Ryan Day is now 45-5 as Ohio State’s coach. It is hard to do much better. But never has Day’s position felt more tenuous than right now, as he is now responsible for the first two-game losing streak to Michigan since Cooper’s firing.”

Ivan Maisel, On3.com: “No college football head coach has completed a career without devastating losses. Day took a big dose of devastation Saturday in that 45-23 loss to archrival Michigan. Forget all that was at stake – the Big Ten East, cementing a Playoff berth, reasserting control of the rivalry. The Buckeyes lost by playing a dreadful second half. As nonsensical as it may be, ‘Fire Ryan Day’ trended on Twitter. Now Day gets to learn firsthand that no one gets out of coaching alive.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The clock has officially begun ticking on Ryan Day. A warmth is just beginning to spread on his seat. That's what happens at Ohio State when fans and administrators, a few hours after being on the precipice of a likely Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, see the No. 2 Buckeyes get outplayed for a second straight season by their chief rival in one of college football's most hotly contested regular-season games. That's what happens when No. 3 Michigan outmans you in nearly every phase of the game while severely outcoaching you in the process. The Buckeyes fell to the hated Team Up North 45-23, blowing a 20-17 halftime lead to lose The Game in Columbus, Ohio, for the first time since 2000. As Day was opting to punt on fourth-and-6 in plus territory, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines accepted the challenge presented by a Buckeyes that dared them to throw to throw the ball. By the time the dust settled, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had thrown touchdown passes of 45, 69, and 75 yards. He outplayed Ohio State's Heisman Trophy hopeful C.J. Stroud, and the Wolverines somehow outrushed the Buckeyes 252-143 despite being down their own Heisman contender in running back Blake Corum.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “The Wolverines' best win — at AP No. 5 Ohio State — is better than Georgia’s best win — at home against No. 7 Tennessee. Michigan’s second-best win — over No. 8 Penn State — is also superior to Georgia’s second-best win — vs. No. 15 Oregon. As such there is a relatively clear path for the committee to wind up with No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State … in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Which means … oh my. Ohio State and Michigan have played annually since 1918 — with the exception of 2020. The game has been either in Columbus or Ann Arbor. Since 1934, it has been staged in late November, almost always the regular season finale. It was the build-up for the season and then either a joyous or painful result to stew over. That’s the tradition. Yet in the above scenario, the game would likely take place on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta. Michigan, as the top seed, would get to choose its semifinal game location and would almost certainly go with that site over Glendale, Ariz. The teams could also wind up 2-3 and play in Arizona (presuming Georgia was the top seed). All of which would make this entire thing feel, well, strange. Day would get a chance at immediate redemption, in a game with even higher stakes than last Saturday’s. The chance to retool the defense, make more aggressive decisions on fourth down and milk that fresh disappointment could change everything.”

MEGAPHONE

“I certainly know what this game means to everybody, and so when you lose, it all comes back to me. I’m the head coach, and that’s probably what hurts the most.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, on losing to Michigan.