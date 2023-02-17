The infighting among Southeastern Conference teams for at-large NCAA Tournament berths has intensified.

Kentucky’s 71-68 victory at Mississippi State Wednesday could prove pivotal. John Calipari’s Wildcats slipped onto the bubble with losses to Arkansas at home, then Georgia on the road.

But then they squeezed out their win against the Bulldogs, who had climbed toward the bubble with five straight victories – including a really big one at Arkansas.

Writing for ESPN.com, John Gasaway summed up the implications:

The sound bite making the rounds before tip was that Kentucky and North Carolina together are just 1-16 in Quad 1 games. While 2-16 isn't all that impressive either, it is now correct: UK picked up its second Quad 1 victory of the season at Mississippi State by three points. The win was important not because of any particular quadrant boundaries, but because the game was on the road, the Bulldogs are good and the Wildcats were being shown as one of the last teams in the field. This really is the second-best victory the Wildcats have recorded, topped only by their seven-point triumph at Tennessee. The odds that UK will make the tournament are improving.

If you're Chris Jans, your concern isn't that coming up short by three at home to Kentucky is a bad loss. It's not, but any loss at home carries risk now that the Bulldogs are viewed as one of the last teams in the projected field. Tolu Smith was his usual productive self, putting up 22 points and recording three blocks against the Wildcats. As a team, however, MSU gave up far too many second chances, as Kentucky pulled down 54% of its missed shots. The next two games at Ole Miss and Missouri are vital for the Bulldogs, who now stand at 17-9.

Kentucky has another huge opportunity when it hosts Tennessee Saturday. Can the Wildcats reestablish their home-court dominance? And can they give added value to Missouri's earlier victory over them at home?

In another potentially pivotal game Wednesday, Texas A&M rallied past the Razorbacks 62-56 with a second-half surge.

So the Aggies will carry an 11-2 SEC record into Saturday’s huge game against the Missouri, a team needed more quality victories to secure its place in the bracket. The Tigers' spectacular implosion at Auburn triggered alarms across the Show-Me State.

Meanwhile Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams is thrilled with the vibe his hard-working team has built.

“Do I think that we are going to win every game? I hope that we do,” Williams after his team surged past Arkansas. “But do I think that we are in this position exclusively because of our talent? No. Do I think we are in this position exclusively because of our coaching? No. I think we are in this position because of the character of the people involved.”

As for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, he once again must lament a close loss that edged his team closer to the bubble.

“This team has really struggled the last five minutes of games in close games,” he told reporters. “We have to figure out a way to close games. You’ve got to have good shot selection. Free throws tonight, we did not get to the line very much. Just 14 free throws attempted and we only converted seven.”

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “After losing back-to-back games on buzzer-beaters (Vanderbilt Commodores, Missouri Tigers) before securing a 68-59 win over No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, the (Tennessee) Vols (No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom) remain one of college basketball's most difficult riddles to solve. But the bubble-worthy Wildcats need a major boost for their résumé, and that reality will add another layer to (Saturday’s) rivalry game at Rupp Arena.”

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “The situation on the Muss Bus isn’t very complicated. Nick Smith is finally back, but to date he hasn’t given Arkansas a shadow of his expected production. The injury to Trevon Brazile was bigger than anticipated. Arkansas is 10th in the SEC in 3-point shooting and is last in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 35.6% from long distance. Losing 2 of its top 4 scorers for all of the season or most of the season has definitely delayed the arrival of Arkansas. At this point, it’s probably still worth trying to integrate Smith into the flow of the team … but it will cause some continuity issues at the point of the season when teams are normally finalizing their rotations and preparing for the season’s stretch run.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “The (Auburn) Tigers were ranked in the top 15 of the preseason AP poll and have spent a good portion of the season ranked, but that has zero impact on whether a team makes the NCAA Tournament. With a NET ranking of 35, Auburn's metrics are . . . okay. They helped themselves with an 89-56 win over Missouri on Tuesday night but still hold a 2-6 record against Quadrant 1.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “With an 80-72 home loss to No. 23 Miami on Monday, North Carolina has now lost four of its last five games and is 16-10 (8-7 ACC) with five regular-season games remaining. The Tar Heels are riding the NCAA Tournament bubble . . . and will need a strong finish to make the 68-team field. For a team that returned four of five starters from a Final Four run, it's a stunning predicament underscored by a 0-9 record in Quad 1 games. The Tar Heels began the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 before showing some early flaws during a streak of four straight nonconference losses. However, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that a blue blood with such lofty expectations would figure things out. The Tar Heels did win 10 of 12 games between December and January to reach 15-6 (7-3) entering February, but the ensuing collapse has been swift. Last season's squad also found itself teetering on the bubble in mid-February before closing the season with five straight wins to build momentum for a deep postseason run.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The Tar Heels can't undo what's done — but the good news is that they don't have to. They just have to perform to expectations from this point forward, and that should be good enough to keep them on the right side of the bubble. North Carolina has to split its Quadrant 1 opportunities at NC State and at home against Virginia. It also has to beat Notre Dame and Florida State on the road, and then close with a win at home over Duke. Do that, and the Tar Heels will enter the ACC Tournament in good shape. (The Duke game could develop into a third Q1 opportunity if the Blue Devils, currently 33rd, move inside the top 30 of the NET.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Baylor, Kansas and Texas are tied 9-4 atop the Big 12 standings, with the Bears and Jayhawks currently playing arguably the best basketball in the conference. And the past two national champions meet Saturday to see who will get the edge for the regular-season title. Baylor has won 10 of 11, Kansas five of six. Two other games: Nevada travels to Utah State in an attempt to solidify its Mountain West title credentials, while a desperate Kentucky team hopes to complete the season sweep of Tennessee.”

Michael Cohen, FoxSports.com: “(TCU) head coach Jamie Dixon is on the cusp of his fifth 20-win season in seven tries since arriving at TCU from Pittsburgh. The Horned Frogs have a wild résumé that accurately captures their boom-or-bust potential. They have high-quality wins over then-No. 25 Iowa, then-No. 19 Baylor, then-No. 11 Kansas State and then-No. 2 Kansas to place them in the top 25 of the NCAA NET rankings. They also have head-scratching losses to Northwestern State from the Southland Conference and a Mississippi State team that sits 10th in the SEC. The ceiling is impressive; the floor is frightening.”

MEGAPHONE

“You ain't getting a lot of these guys unless they're getting some sort of bag. Number one, we weren't in position to do that. Number two, we're not comfortable doing that. Number three, we didn't want to ever prioritize some random guy from the Mountain West Conference over our current players. That's ludicrous to me.”

Marquette coach Shaka Smart, the treacherous transfer portal.