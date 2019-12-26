Tipsheet: SEC's basketball stumbles provide hope for Mizzou

Missouri reversed its college basketball fortunes this season by grinding out a road victory at Temple and another Braggin' Rights victory over Illinois at Enterprise Center.
The Tigers could still enjoy a meaningful campaign despite their historic loss to hapless Charleston Southern and their non-conference misses against Xavier, Butler and Oklahoma.
There are two reasons why:
- Javon Pickett's resurgence has added some glue to the broken Missouri offense. So if the Tigers can get veteran guards Mark and Dru Smith to produce at the same time (a rarity this season), then they could finally develop some flow with their half-court sets. Underclassmen Xavier Pinson and Kobe Brown can adding supporting offense and Mitchell Smith's development adds defensive length. And while it may be wishful thinking at this point, there's always a chance that enigmatic Jeremiah Tilmon could deliver the occasional big game amid all of his fouls and turnovers.
- The SEC is down. Aside from Auburn, every conference team has proven capable of having a bad game this season. During league play the Tigers are bound to run into at least a few teams suffering a tough shooting night. Combine that with Missouri's commitment to defense and it's not hard to imagine several 63-57 victories in league play.
Look at some of the SEC's non-conference losses: Evansville (Kentucky), East Tennessee State (LSU), Utah State (Florida), Louisiana Tech (Mississippi State), Penn (Alabama), Fairfield (Texas A&M), Northern Iowa (South Carolina) and Loyola-Chicago (Vanderbilt).
While the latter two games were great for the Missouri Valley Conference -- which appears headed toward another strong season at the mid-major level -- they were a bad sign for the competitive depth of the SEC.
Missouri is not the only conference team struggling with their perimeter shooting with the three-point line moved back.
Florida's Andrew Nembhard is an elite point guard, yet the Gators have a poor assists-to-turnover ratio and they are not knocking down three-point shots. Surprisingly, their offense has yet to click.
Kentucky is even more erratic with its three-point shooting, which explains how the Wildcats lost to Evansville. And Tennessee's struggles from beyond the arc could be exacerbated by the loss of senior point guard Lamonte Turner to season-ending shoulder surgery.
Auburn is hitting on all cylinders, as SLU saw first hand, but it appears Missouri has a chance to at least move up into the SEC pack this season.
Molly Geary, SI.com: "It’s been a lackluster non-conference showing for the SEC as a whole, which has just three teams in the top 50 in the latest NET rankings. Outside of undefeated Auburn and 10–1 Arkansas (the latter of whom lacks a top-100 win), everyone else has at least three losses already, and a number of contenders look less impressive than expected. Kentucky’s struggles have been well-documented, and while most college hoops fans have probably learned their lesson about judging John Calipari teams too soon, the fact remains that the Wildcats’ résumé is so weak right now that UK is No. 74 in the NET."
Seth Davis, The Athletic: "Please tell me you are not one of those misguided souls who is flushing Kentucky in December. Haven’t we seen this movie before? Are we forgetting that in 2014 John Calipari was a No. 8 seed and took a team to the Final Four that would finish with 11 losses? Or that his first Final Four team at Kentucky lost nine games in 2011? The Wildcats almost always struggle this time of year because they are so young. It takes time for the cake to bake, but when it does, it proves to be mighty tasty. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see this team in the Final Four, and here’s why: Most every player has shown at least a flash of greatness. Tyrese Maxey singlehandedly beat Michigan State in the season opener. Immanuel Quickley has scored in double digits in six of 10 games. EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points against Fairleigh Dickinson two weeks ago. Ashton Hagans is making tremendous strides as an offensive player. After missing three games with a fractured wrist, Nate Sestina has quickly rediscovered his long-range touch. And right on down the line. What Kentucky has not done yet is put this all together, but it’s clearly only a matter of time. The Cats played pretty poorly on Saturday and they still took Ohio State to the wire. And how about this: UK is shooting 78.5 percent from the foul line, which has been a huge bugaboo in the past. Every team around the country is going through growing pains, and those pains are especially deep when a team is so young. So please don’t give any strong opinions about Kentucky until at least the middle of February. Trust me, by then no one will want to play these guys."
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: "There's been a lot of discourse about college basketball's revolving door at No. 1. The no-great-teams argument has been the biggest story of college basketball's first two months of the season. Not a good thing. Michigan State in the preseason, then Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Kansas. And now Gonzaga, which due to its inferior conference is positioned to hold the No. 1 ranking for weeks. But we'll see. Regardless, the turnover at No. 1 has been what so many have pointed to when critiquing the sport this season. But it's not just No. 1s losing that's an indicator of parity and depressed team quality. How about this: prior to Monday's update, we didn't have an undefeated team in the top 10 of the AP Top 25. What's more, only three undefeated teams remain, with just one of them from a power conference (Auburn). It's Auburn, a Final Four team from last season, that is finally into the top 10 this week, making it to No. 8 with an 11-0 mark. But for any AP Top 25 to be a week out from Christmas without an undefeated team in the top 10? That hasn't happened in the past 40 years, and considering the dominance of programs in college hoops from 1949 (when the AP poll began) up until the end of the 1970s -- in addition to the season not starting until the end of November and a lower inventory of games on schedules -- the probability is high it's never happened. Never before has a December AP Top 25 featured all 10 teams in the top 10 with at least one loss. The closest we came was nearly two years ago, when the Jan. 1, 2018, poll had no unbeatens. In 22 of the last 40 seasons, there was at least one unbeaten in the top 10 into at least the start of February."
Kyle Soppe, ESPN.com: "Over the past decade, the average Final Four team woke up Christmas morning having won 86.5 percent of its games. For the season as a whole, 31 of those 40 teams (77.5 percent) were led in scoring by an upperclassman, and the average scoring production of that player was 16.7 points per game. The two contenders that check those boxes are clear-cut, can't miss, what-could-possibly-go-wrong-in-this-crazy-season teams in Louisville (11-1, led by junior Jordan Nwora's 21.2 PPG) and Auburn (11-0, led by senior Samir Doughty's 16.9 PPG). Lock it in. Get them on opposite sides of the bracket in March and call it a day!"
"There's a lot of season left to be played John [Calipari's] track record for getting players, or getting teams, to play their best in March is obviously well documented. So that's all we're trying to do."
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, to reporters after the Buckeyes beat Kentucky.