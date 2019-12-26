Tipsheet: SEC's basketball stumbles provide hope for Mizzou

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: "There's been a lot of discourse about college basketball's revolving door at No. 1. The no-great-teams argument has been the biggest story of college basketball's first two months of the season. Not a good thing. Michigan State in the preseason, then Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, Kansas. And now Gonzaga, which due to its inferior conference is positioned to hold the No. 1 ranking for weeks. But we'll see. Regardless, the turnover at No. 1 has been what so many have pointed to when critiquing the sport this season. But it's not just No. 1s losing that's an indicator of parity and depressed team quality. How about this: prior to Monday's update, we didn't have an undefeated team in the top 10 of the AP Top 25. What's more, only three undefeated teams remain, with just one of them from a power conference (Auburn). It's Auburn, a Final Four team from last season, that is finally into the top 10 this week, making it to No. 8 with an 11-0 mark. But for any AP Top 25 to be a week out from Christmas without an undefeated team in the top 10? That hasn't happened in the past 40 years, and considering the dominance of programs in college hoops from 1949 (when the AP poll began) up until the end of the 1970s -- in addition to the season not starting until the end of November and a lower inventory of games on schedules -- the probability is high it's never happened. Never before has a December AP Top 25 featured all 10 teams in the top 10 with at least one loss. The closest we came was nearly two years ago, when the Jan. 1, 2018, poll had no unbeatens. In 22 of the last 40 seasons, there was at least one unbeaten in the top 10 into at least the start of February."