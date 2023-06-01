Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We know the Southeastern Conference is a football juggernaut. We know that adding Texas and Oklahoma will only make the SEC greater.

Ah, but how will the league realign with the addition of those two powerhouse programs? And how many conference games will the SEC play each year?

That is yet to be determined – and those decisions probably won't come this week after the league’s spring meetings. Thus far SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been unable to herd the cats, er, rival schools in the same direction.

For instance, Missouri favors a nine-game SEC schedule while immediate rivals Kentucky and Arkansas argue for eight. From the outside, Texas has announced its preference for nine games.

Alabama coach Nick Saban beat the nine-game drum for years and years . . . and then he changed his tune after the Crimson Tide booked attractive non-league games against Power 5 conference schools like Wisconsin, Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

“If we go to nine games, we'll have to unwind that,” Saban told reporters. “My deal has always been to play more SEC games because we couldn't get more people to schedule. So now I think there are more people who are willing to schedule. So having a balance is probably most important.”

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne wants to be ensured increased reward for taking on more risk. College football’s expanded playoffs in 2024 should offer berths for multi-loss teams that played tough schedules, but will it?

“The expanded playoff has to be discussed,” Byrne said. “What does that load look like? To me, if we’re going to play more Power 5 games and SEC games, let’s make sure we’re rewarded for strength of the schedule.”

Another factor is TV money: how much more the SEC could earn by playing nine league games instead of eight?

There is a lot to consider, Sankey hoped to resolve the issue this week, but on Wednesday he wasn’t sure the schools would vote on the matter.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

Here is what folks have been writing about this issue:

Pat Forde, SI.com: “The Southeastern Conference is the biggest and baddest bully on the college football block. That is long-established, indisputable fact. And the league’s member schools and fans will reinforce that truth at every chest-beating, ‘S-E-C!’-chanting opportunity. So why are the SEC schools now afraid of internal competition? Why is it too hard, too unfair, to add a ninth league game? Why should the SEC remain at eight games when every other power conference is playing nine? Why can’t the conference give the people—and its TV network, ESPN—what they want, which is more SEC football? Amazingly, we are still asking these questions and having this debate a year after it was supposed to have been resolved. At the 2022 SEC spring meetings, the league was widely expected to vote to increase its schedule from eight games to nine—then walked it back in the 11th hour, with the member schools split roughly in half on the subject. Twelve months later we’re back at the same Florida panhandle locale—waves rolling, sun shining, sugary beaches beckoning … and SEC leaders still dithering over what to do. The current stumbling block is primarily related to ESPN’s apparent unwillingness to fork over more cash for more SEC league inventory. The Worldwide Leader is immersed in a well-publicized staffing purge, which makes this an inopportune time for even a special partner like the SEC to pass along its Venmo account and ask for a deposit. The financial underpinning of this dilemma has been cloaked by obfuscation, since college athletics leaders are incapable of admitting any decision is about the money.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Among the certainties this time of year in the Florida Gulf are seafood, surf and a passing rain shower each afternoon. At least there are some guarantees this week at the 2023 SEC spring meetings. Just don't ask about the biggest debate at Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort this side of grouper or sea bass for dinner. SEC officials are inching closer to doing essentially nothing when it comes to deciding whether to start playing nine conference games beginning in 2024. For reasons large and small, SEC presidents are likely to stay at eight games Thursday when the issue is scheduled to be voted upon, CBS Sports has learned. The SEC will most likely decide on a temporarily stay at eight games before reconsidering its options in a year or two. It appears only five schools of the SEC's 14 current members support a nine-game league slate: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. A simple majority of eight schools is needed for a deciding vote in either direction. Chief among the obstacles of adding an additional conference matchup is uncertainty whether ESPN will pay for a total of eight extra games in 2024, once Texas and Oklahoma join the league. Also being considered are the additional game's impact on College Football Playoff contention, bowl eligibility and the bottom line. Some schools would make eight figures in additional ticket revenue by playing an extra home game every other year as part of that nine-game schedule. Despite that windfall, a majority of programs question the benefit of playing a ninth game.”

Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports: “The SEC is not inching any closer to a long-term solution for its football scheduling. The conference's year-long marathon debate on whether to expand from an eight-game to a nine-game conference schedule appeared to stall Wednesday after athletic directors met for a second day at the SEC's spring meetings. The College Football Playoff has not yet provided enough information on how it will value strength of schedule in an expanded playoff (12 teams) and ESPN has not yet communicated what it is willing to pay for additional games, and that's enough to coax several ADs to hit the pause button . . . The SEC's athletic directors could vote on a long-term proposal Thursday but that doesn't appear likely. A final vote of approval would be needed Friday from the conference's 14 presidents. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey exited meetings Wednesday unsure if a decision will be reached, but said he believes the conference has provided enough information to members to inform a decision . . . Should the SEC not choose a long-term model, the conference is expected to adopt a short-term format of eight games, with one permanent rival and seven rotating opponents, beginning in 2024. The SEC could re-calibrate the models before implementing long-term formats for the 2025 or 2026 seasons. The conference will eliminate divisions, no matter the format, beginning when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in 2024. The nine-game proposal includes three permanent rivals and six rotating opponents.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The move to a 9-game schedule in the SEC is fading fast, with the ugly inevitable staring back. The long-awaited vote on moving to a 9-game schedule in 2024 with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma will likely be postponed for at least 1 season, and maybe 2. SEC athletic directors are expected to vote Thursday on the proposed change, but as of Wednesday, only 5 schools had publicly committed to a 9-game schedule: LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida and Missouri. There are 4 schools that prefer 8 games: Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky. And 5 schools are undecided or will vote status quo: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn and Arkansas . . . The SEC will have better odds of passing the 9-game schedule once Texas and Oklahoma join the league in 2024. Their addition — both prefer a 9-game schedule — would move the vote to 9-7 in favor of 8 games. It would then take 2 flipped votes to pass the 9-game format, as opposed to the current need of 3.”

Eric Blum, Deadspin: “Ideas have been pitched for four four-team pods, with every team playing three schools each season, and rotating between the rest. There have been proponents for a re-shuffled pair of eight-team blocks with no guaranteed crossover game, meaning every school would play each other at least once in every 4-year period. And others have pitched the wild west, because the SEC can, I guess. Because no structure won’t end up being an issue. I think the latter is the best option so there’s less of a case of keeping Davids and Goliaths in harder-to-change roles. Like pairing Missouri with Texas A&M, Texas, and Oklahoma. The Tigers wouldn’t see an SEC Championship game ever again. What’s my best prediction for what the SEC does to balance out the divisions as best it can? Major regional rivalries need to stay, so just pair them all up together. Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU in one group of eight to make the new SEC West. The new SEC East of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Auburn appears more loaded now, but that will change after a few years of this slate playing out. Smart saying it’s the most overrated conversation is stupid since the king of college football hasn’t made it clear how it’ll operate past this season. And the weird part is, no matter how the conference is shaped, does anyone think the reign of terror from Georgia, and Alabama will end?”

MEGAPHONE

“I mean, we're not all going to shrivel up and die if we don't know what the schedule is for the next four years. If we know what it is in '23, we can find out what it is in '24 or '25. We're all going to be OK. It's not that big of a deal.”

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, on the scheduling debate.