The bottom half of the SEC suffered a disastrous Week 1 in the collegiate season. Missouri's loss at Wyoming was a tough blow for the program, but it was hardly the worst loss suffered in America's best football conference.
Tennessee fell at home to Georgia State 38-30 in game that will live in infamy for impatient Vols fans. Georgia State went 2-10 playing out of the Sun Belt Conference last season, so this was not like losing to a good Appalachian State team.
“They just thoroughly beat Tennessee. It wasn’t any fluke,” former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier told The Athletic. “There weren’t any fluky plays. They were 26-point underdogs, isn’t that right? Rocky Top might be Rocky Bottom for a week or two until they win one, I guess.”
At least Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt stood up and accepted blame for the fiasco.
“To me, the best team out there won the game today,” Pruitt said during his postgame news conference. “The team that played the best, executed the best. Out-coached us. Starts with that. Let’s start there. Georgia State’s staff done a great job on both sides of the ball. Created different looks on defense, confused us tonight and we turned the ball over. Held the ball some when we didn’t have to.
"On the defensive side, they kept putting the tight end inside, basically creating an extra gap there. We had seen them do it in the past. We just didn’t get it executed to where it gave us a chance.”
South Carolina also remains stuck in neutral, as it proved while falling to North Carolina 24-20. Losing quarterback Jake Bentley to a foot problem added injury to that insult.
That forces elite recruit Ryan Hilinski into the fray as a true freshman. Wish him well, because the front half of the Gamecocks schedule features games against Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke's seat got even hotter during a 15-10 loss at Memphis. The Rebels were utterly hapless on offense.
"We've got to grow up in a hurry," Luke said during his postgame news conference. "SEC play is starting next week. We're going to move forward and get that bad taste out of our mouth."
And both Arkansas (20-13 winner over Portland State) and Kentucky (38-24 winner over Toledo) had to work hard to beat lesser foes in their season debuts.
Here is what folks were writing about Mizzou and some other SEC disappointments:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "The first mistake they made at Missouri was scheduling a road game at Wyoming. Memo to Power Five athletics directors: Don’t do that. Laramie is a unique kind of place that is worth seeing once, but it is really hard to get to and tough to play a football game in. And if Wyoming has a good team, which it does every now and then, the Cowboys can pop you in the mouth like they did Saturday, 37-31. The only salve for Tigers fans, who bought into the hype that this team might be a tough out in the SEC, is that they’re not bowl eligible anyway due to NCAA sanctions, so what does it matter?"
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Kelly Bryant wasn’t perfect – there was a BAD pick in the end zone – but he showed off what he can do in this offense. There were too many misfires, and he’ll have to be more consistent and accurate, but he gave the Tigers a shot with 423 passing yards and two score with a pick. He’s going to be in for a monster statistical season, but he needs that run defense to give the offense some help."
Ross Dellinger, SI.com: "Remember him, the Clemson quarterback who Dabo Swinney benched for a true freshman and then he transferred mid-season? Bryant fumbled into the end zone and threw an interception as Missouri lost at Wyoming. The SEC didn’t quite live up to its motto in the opening week of college football Saturday. Tennessee (Georgia State), South Carolina (North Carolina), Ole Miss (Memphis) and Missouri (Wyoming) all lost, and Kentucky (Toledo), Arkansas (Portland State) and Mississippi State (Louisiana) were in bitter fights at times."
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: "Since Phil Fulmer stepped down following the 2008 season, Tennessee fans have been waiting for the next Fulmer, a coach to take their program back to the top. They haven't found him. The likes of Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley and Butch Jones occasionally showed flashes of promise, but that's all they ever amounted to -- sometimes not even that. Since 2009, the first season without Fulmer, Tennessee has gone 62-63, and nobody has been able to come close to his level of accomplishment. Of course, there's one thing current coach Jeremy Pruitt has accomplished as Fulmer did but the rest were unable to replicate: losing a nonconference game to an opponent from outside the Power Five. When Tennessee fell to Georgia State 38-31 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, it was the first time the Vols had lost to a school from the current Group of Five since Wyoming came to Neyland and beat them 13-7 on Nov. 8, 2008. That loss came days after Fulmer announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season. That came 10 years after 1998, and now, just over a decade later, there's that same kind of existential dread surrounding the Tennessee program. No logical Vols fan came into 2019 thinking Tennessee was going to challenge Georgia for the SEC East crown and head on to Atlanta to topple Alabama. There were legit questions and concerns about this 2019 team following Pruitt's debut season. It was a season that provided glimmers of hope for the future (wins at Auburn and over a Kentucky team that finished 10-3), but the season ended with a couple of duds against Missouri and Vanderbilt (the Vols were outscored 88-30 in those two games). An experienced quarterback and a strong 2019 recruiting class (No. 13 nationally, though No. 7 in the SEC) had Tennessee fans thinking 2019 would be different. Sure, there'd be problems, and there was still a long way to go, but those problems weren't supposed to be so apparent in a home opener against Georgia State. That long way to go wasn't supposed to look so long so quickly."
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: "The biggest mover-shaker conference was the Mountain West. The league has slumped in recent years, after TCU and Utah departed and with Boise State not where it was during the Chris Petersen glory days. But what an August the MWC has had, hanging four Power Five skins on the wall. It started with Hawaii’s dramatic Week Zero upset of Arizona. It continued Friday night with Nevada’s stunning rally to beat Purdue (more on that below). It peaked with the Boise comeback at Florida State, as true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier engineered a big comeback and threw for 407 yards, looking like the school's most promising quarterback since Kellen Moore. And then the MWC added one more when Wyoming rallied from an early 14-0 hole to steamroll Missouri for 297 rushing yards in a 37-31 triumph. All four would qualify as the best wins those programs have had in several years. All told, the Mountain West was 9-3 to start the season. Even San Jose State, which hadn’t won a non-conference game since 2017 and hadn’t won a season opener since ’15, got in the win column."
MEGAPHONE
"The reality is I'm not the same player I was as an 18-year-old freshman, a 19-year-old sophomore. We did some good things tonight, but we've gotta continue to take steps to be where we want to be."
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, on his six-touchdown debut for Oklahoma.