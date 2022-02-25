Tipsheet: SEC's basketball coaching carousel could spin this spring

As Tipsheet noted earlier, Georgia coach Tom Crean is the most endangered basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference.

As Ben Frederickson detailed in his column, first-year Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois is feeling the booster unrest with coach Cuonzo Martin.

And other SEC coaches are in danger because all of these schools want to win and, well, that’s just not possible. Yet SEC schools, awash in revenues, are willing to spend millions to churn coaches in pursuit of NCAA Tournament berths.

Writing for ESPN.com, Jeff Borzello had some thoughts on that:

Entering last season's carousel, it looked like Frank Martin could be out the door -- but the fact that he was owed around $6 million and the school had just paid football coach Will Muschamp $13 million to leave early helped keep him in Columbia for another season. In fact, Martin landed an extension through 2025, although his buyout is still manageable. South Carolina is once again competitive in the SEC -- and 16-10 overall entering Wednesday night -- but the Gamecocks have been to just one NCAA tournament in Martin's 10 years. Granted, they also went to the Final Four that season. One thing to monitor is South Carolina making a push for top-10 recruit and Columbia native G.G. Jackson, who has been rumored to be strongly considering the Gamecocks and is a potential reclassification candidate. If the job does open, South Carolina could make a run at alum Mike Boynton (Oklahoma State), although his buyout is prohibitive, as well as Chattanooga's Lamont Paris.

And . . .

(Mississippi State) is a job that has risen up the potential openings list pretty quickly in recent days, with a number of industry sources indicating it could open whether it's the school or Ben Howland making the decision. Howland hasn't been able to get it going in Starkville the same way he did at UCLA and Pittsburgh, making just one NCAA tournament appearance in his six seasons at the helm. At 16-11 (7-7 SEC) entering Wednesday night, it's unlikely to happen this year, either. Mississippi State is arguably the most difficult job in the SEC, so the candidate pool could be interesting if the job indeed opens. Expect the likes of (Baylor assistant Jerome) Tang, North Texas' Grant McCasland and Murray State's Matt McMahon to be linked.

And . . .

It's only Year 4 for Kermit Davis, who came to Oxford in 2018 after 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee. The Rebels made the NCAA tournament in Year 1 in 2019, but haven't returned to the dance. They're 13-14 overall this season, but just 4-10 in SEC play. Could this be an exit route for Florida's Mike White, an Ole Miss alum, if it opens? It's a difficult job with virtually no history, but it's also close to a couple of big cities and is in a great college town.

Aside from White possibly looking to leave Florida ahead of the posse, Borzello noted that Alabama coach Nate Oats could draw outside interest despite his hefty buyout.

Might Oats be swayed by a big offer from a basketball-centric school like Maryland? Or does he want to keep rolling with the machinery that is in place?

On another front, Borzello wondered about Frank Haith’s future at Tulsa with that program stalled. He wondered if St. John’s Mike Anderson might welcome a return to his alma mater and his regional recruiting roots.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is 1-15 in Big Ten play this season and 6-49 in conference action overall, but he is getting another chance because the school didn't want to fun his $18.5 million buyout.

Right now Maryland and Louisville are the high-profile jobs open and those schools figure to go big name hunting – which would cause the coaching dominoes to fall.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while Illinois coach Brad Underwood gets his blood pressure back under control:

How can Big Ten officials allow Illini center Kofi Cockburn to get mugged at the offensive end, then whistle him for touch fouls at the other end?

Will Underwood’s outburst Thursday – when he went full Pizza Hut Parking Lot Throw-Down on the officials – force the league to review how Illinois games are officiated?

Will the Illini’s comeback bid in the face of all that serve them well as they go forward?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “It's hard to describe this Kentucky team without using some tired, old clichés, so allow me to do precisely that in a quick summation of the Wildcats: They're just special. Oscar Tshiebwe is a monster on the boards; TyTy Washington is a top-10 draft prospect who can fill it up when healthy; Sahvir Wheeler has the passing chops to lead this team; and Kellan Grady's experience and shooting is what the Wildcats so desperately have needed. Between the talent new and old, they seem to just find ways to win.”

Kevin Connors, ESPN.com: “All you need to know about coach Drew Valentine is after missing nearly a month of games due to COVID-19, his Ramblers agreed to a non-conference matchup at a neutral site, in January, against fellow mid-major power San Francisco. Any team, anytime, anywhere. Loyola of course won that game en route to a 14-2 start, but the past month has been filled with MVC landmines (including a season sweep by Drake). The opposite is true for the electric A.J. Green and Northern Iowa, whose season has been salvaged over the past month. The Panthers have won eight of nine, the lone defeat a 27-point thrashing at the hands of Loyola. Need more motivation than a regular-season title? The Ramblers are bolting the MVC for the A-10 following the season. Might just be a topic of conversation in the UNI locker room in this mid-major caviar appetizer to Arch Madness.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The (Belmont) Bruins (24-5, 14-2 OVC) won 10 in a row but remain behind top dog Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference race. Should they miss out on the league's automatic bid, it'll go down to the wire on Selection Sunday. This is a team that does a lot of things right, led by super senior Nick Muszynski (16.4 ppg). The Bruins can shoot the lights out, ranking fifth nationally in field goal percentage.”

Mike Lopresti, USA Today: “To clinch the Pac-12 season title and probable No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Arizona will have to get through five games in 10 days, including consecutive road stops at Colorado, Utah and USC. The 24-2 Wildcats just edged Oregon 84-81, their first game all season that ended with only a one-possession difference.”

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Michigan picked up a win in the Wolverines' first game without suspended coach Juwan Howard in a 71-62 defeat of fellow bubbler Rutgers. The win puts Michigan back to four games above .500 at 15-11. It was the first of four straight home games, all of which are against teams that can improve the Wolverines' tournament resume. For the Scarlet Knights, it was a second consecutive loss after four straight Quad 1 wins. Rutgers is now just 16-11 overall and 10-10 against the top three quadrants. And, of course, the Scarlet Knights have that Quad 4 loss to Lafayette. They will look to earn a season sweep of Wisconsin next.”

MEGAPHONE

“I tossed and turned on Sunday night, and finally I woke up on Monday morning and it was really very clear to me. They didn’t ask me to be Juwan Howard. They asked me to be me. You know what? I’m confident in that. “I know this. I know this wholeheartedly, without poking my chest out. I can run a practice and I can manage a game. Forward together, that’s what this has to be, and I’m part of it.”

Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli, to NCAA.com, on replacing suspended head coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season.

