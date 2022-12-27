Tipsheet: SEC's basketball strength offers Missouri opportunity to climb

Missouri knocked Illinois out of the Associated Press Top 25 with its upset victory in the Braggin' Rights game, but it did not climb into the rankings despite its 11-1 record.

The Tigers will have ample opportunity to make their case as Southeastern Conference play begins, though, because the league features six ranked teams: Tennessee (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 19), Auburn (No. 20) and Mississippi State (No. 21).

Kentucky fans are getting anxious about their program’s current standing, which is very good but not elite. Wildcats coach John Calipari addressed that topic after his team needed a late push to put away Florida A&M 88-68.

“Combinations matter with this group,” Calipari told reporters. “We’re going to have to have some good combinations. We’re still a work in progress, and I would tell everybody, just be patient. You know, if you’ve watched me work and coach in the past, it takes time to get it all together, and I’m not panicked. Some of the guys, I’m the biggest proponent for guys in that room.

“We’ve got work to do now. We do. How about we didn’t defend today like we’ve been defending. It’s crazy. I mean, the one thing that we could rely on is that we would really, really guard. Well, they beat us on the bounce, they beat us shooting threes, they beat us offensive rebounding.”

Missouri will have a puncher’s chance against Kentucky at home because many Tigers are accustomed to taking over offensively. When several of them are knocking down shots in the same game – or if one of them just goes crazy, as Kobe Brown did against Illinois -- they are a handful.

But . . . who on Missouri can contain monstrous Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe? The Tigers managed to offset UCF's size with zone defensive looks, but this challenge will be on a whole other level.

After facing the Wildcats, Missouri must play Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost forward Trevon Brazile, the ex-Tiger, to a season-ending knee injury. And potential NBA lottery pick Nick Smith Jr. has played just five games due to injury.

But coach Eric Musselman recruited an all-star collection of transfers and prep stars, so Razorbacks just plow forth.

“I think we’re ready, but obviously (playing LSU) Wednesday will be a good test for us,” leading Razorbacks scorer Ricky Council IV said. “They’re not ranked, but they have the same record as us. No game is going to be a sleeper now. No more of the mid-majors. We’re all playing high-major teams, SEC teams. So we’ve got to be ready every night, it doesn’t matter who it is.”

The Tigers must see things the same way. By avoiding bad losses in their non-conference slate, they earned an opportunity to rise up with good victories.

Every week in SEC play will present that chance.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks were writing about college basketball:

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “And now about that noted basketball school in the SEC . . . Alabama? Right. Just because the football team went 0-2 this season against top-10 opponents doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide are out of the big-victory business. Not with the basketballers accomplishing something the sport hasn’t seen in 57 years, taking down a No. 1 ranked opponent every fortnight. First, the 103-101 four-overtimer against North Carolina. And then 14 days later, knocking off Houston in its own arena Saturday 71-65 . . . In beating the Tar Heels and Cougars, the Tide became the first team since Duke in 1965 to dispose of two No. 1 opponents before Jan 1. That’s so long ago, Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t even coaching the Blue Devils yet. This victory at Houston’s Fertitta Center was Alabama’s first true road upset of a top-ranked team in nearly 40 years. It wasn’t the easiest place to do it, either. Houston’s all-time record in the Fertitta Center before Saturday was 66-4.”

Dan McQuade, The Defector: “Iowa came into its home game 8-3, with the losses coming to TCU, Duke, and Wisconsin (the last one in OT). All three of those teams are currently ranked in the AP’s Top 20; there’s nothing embarrassing about any of those losses. The Hawkeyes, for their part, were ranked 21st in Kenpom going into the game. Their opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers, were ranked 356th out of 363 Division I teams in the same ranking system. They were 3-9, and their only D-I win came over IUPUI; their other wins were over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (an NAIA school) and Blackburn College (a Division III school that Wikipedia informs me has two mascots, Barney the Beaver and Buzz the Athletic Beaver). Iowa was a 31.5-point favorite, and that number didn’t seem excessive. This isn't Hawkeyewitness News, so you know what happened: Eastern Illinois beat Iowa, 92-83. This is a massive upset, the biggest by spread this millennium. Wofford’s upset over defending champ North Carolina in December 2017? The Terriers were only a 25.5-point underdog in that one. What makes it even more amazing is Iowa opened the game on an 18-4 run. Everything was playing out very much as expected, and while that whopping spread seemed faintly in peril by halftime, the Hawkeyes still led by eight, 45-37. From there, the Panthers scored 55 points in the second half to win this one going away. It was just the fourth time Eastern Illinois has beaten a power-conference team. Eastern Illinois hit 20 of its final 26 shots . . . Iowa was missing two of its bigger guns, Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery, but this was still an incredibly bad loss. It was so bad that Iowa players actually admitted postgame that they did not take Eastern Illinois seriously enough.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “For context, there are 363 Division I programs. The Panthers are ranked No. 347 in KenPom even after taking down the Hawkeyes, who entered the game at 8-3 and in solid standing regarding their NCAA Tournament hopes. To see a Fran McCaffrey team lose a game like that was staggering. Arizona State showed that just when you think you start to figure out a team, on a given night, everything could change in this sport. Bobby Hurley’s Sun Devils cracked the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday. Two nights later, Arizona State lost to San Francisco 97-60! How many times do you see a ranked team lose by close to 40 points to a mid-major program? What a wild score. As for a team that has gained the most from the past week, it’s North Carolina. The Tar Heels have figured something out in the past week and change, following up a win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden with an 80-76 triumph over Michigan in Charlotte on Wednesday night. What’s that something for UNC? It’s quite simple: They’re feeding Armando Bacot. The senior All-American put up 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting from the floor in the win over the Wolverines. RJ Davis made a key runner late in the game, and he combined with Caleb Love for 37 points. That duo has also looked more like themselves lately, and more than anything, Hubert Davis’ group is showing a willingness to defend. The reason why we criticized North Carolina so much early is because it wasn’t a question of talent as much as it was effort, which has kicked in behind the efforts of Bacot.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Purdue won't actually play again until Thursday when the 12-0 Boilermakers host Florida A&M inside Mackey Arena. After that, it's 18 straight Big Ten games for Matt Painter's program. If you're into computers, please note that KenPom.com currently projects Purdue to finish 14-6 in the conference and win the league title by two games. If it goes down that way, it'll be the fourth Big Ten regular-season title of Painter's career -- and third in the past seven years. It would also represent eight top-four Big Ten finishes in a nine-year span for Purdue and further solidify Painter as one of the most-consistent winners in the sport. The Boilermakers are of course led by Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 center who is averaging 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. Those numbers both rank first among all power-conference student-athletes, which is among the reasons Edey is widely considered to be the leading candidate to win the CBS Sports National Player of the Year award that will be announced just before the 2023 Final Four in Houston.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’ve said it before, when you’re making shots, there’s a lot of teams that can win any night when you’re making shots.”