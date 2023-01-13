Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check

Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition.

This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.

The conference slate is a grind. Tigers barely got past Vanderbilt at home. Then their matchup at Texas A&M looked problematic . . . and it was.

Missouri earned some big victories with great effort, but the Aggies are all about effort under Buzz Williams. The Aggies pride themselves on rebounding and Missouri has been getting killed on the boards.

The Tigers rallied in the second half to give themselves a chance, but Kobe Brown’s foul trouble and the team’s contagious shooting woes ultimately doomed the Tigers.

So that puts more focus on Saturday’s game at Florida. Mizzou fans have circled this game as winnable, but is it?

After starting 0-2 in SEC play, Florida beat Georgia 82-75 at home and LSU 67-56 on the road. The Gators held LSU to 32.2 percent shooting overall and 5-for-28 shooting from 3-point range.

Coach Todd Golden said his team has toughened up defensively since losing two of three games in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in November in Portland.

“It’s what our identity has become,” Golden said. “We felt like we could be good defensively but early on our transition was eating us up. When we made that conscious decision after Portland to really address that, we’ve been really hard to score on the past month and a half since then.

“It's our guys pouring in to what we're doing, being coachable. They're executing really well. We did a lot of things (against LSU) that we don't normally do defensively. We switched a lot, and we're generally a pretty sticky man-to-man defense where we want to stay on our own. It's the guys. They're doing a great job guarding.”

So Missouri has been forewarned.

Florida center Colin Castleton stepped up with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots at LSU. He leads the Gators in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.4).

Castleton will create a matchup problem for Missouri, which plays three- and four-guard lineups and struggles against strong inside players. Brown is the Tigers’ best post defender, but that role has kept him in foul trouble in his last three games.

With that in mind, Missouri coach Dennis Gates unearthed 6-foot-10 Mohamed Diarra at Texas A&M. While the wiry Diarra is easily displaced on the block, his long wingspan could give the Tigers a different defensive look from time to time while trying to protect Brown at the defensive end.

Also, the Gators are shooting just 33 percent from 3-point range this season. If that trend holds, it could make it easier for the Tigers to swarm Castleton on the low block.

At the other end of the court, Gates has to hope that Wednesday’s shooting performance was an outlier. Typically at least one or two of their proven scorers gets going at some point in the game.

That did not happen in College Station.

In particular, the Tigers need to get D’Moi Hodge rolling again – both in transition and in the half-court offense with his long-range shooting.

Saturday's game will have a lot to say about how legitimate the Tigers really are this season.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “We are in for an incredible three months of college basketball. There is no clear-cut favorite, the major conference races are wide open, and the NCAA tournament promises to be as unpredictable as ever. I am surprised by the relative struggles of North Carolina and especially Kentucky, but fascinated by the likes of Purdue, UConn and a small handful of SEC teams as legitimate national championship contenders. While the infrastructure of the sport is shifting dramatically, the on-court product remains thrilling and compelling. Every night something goes into our Bracketology database that is unexpected, and that should bring a smile to all of our faces.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “The transfer portal will likely redefine our definition of a blue blood. The one-and-done era stacked talent for a handful of programs every year. Only five or six schools had access to those players, though. The transfer portal, however, is a free-for-all that has diversified the talent pool and expanded the number of programs that can become contenders, if they land the right veterans. Tristen Newton (East Carolina) has given UConn a boost. There’s Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State) at Texas, Sean McNeil (West Virginia) at Ohio State, Mark Sears (Ohio) at Alabama. The list of teams that have the goods to win the national championship each season will grow. The monopoly on elite talent for a small pool of schools in college basketball is over now.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The Crimson Tide have never earned a No. 1 seed in their history, but that could end in a couple of months. After winning 84-69 at Arkansas on Wednesday night, Nate Oats' team has claim to maybe the best pair of road wins (Houston being the other) in the country. The one problem: The refs in Bud Walton Arena last night were overmatched and marred a top-15 matchup.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “In the South Carolina loss, Jacob Toppin was unavailable because of injury and Cason Wallace played only eight minutes before leaving with injury. CJ Fredrick still has a finger injury on his shooting hand, although he played through it against the Gamecocks. So, Kentucky needs to get healthy -- even if it is unclear how good the Wildcats really are even at full strength. The young players besides Wallace haven't quite progressed as expected, but could Chris Livingston, Daimion Collins or Adou Thiero make a jump between now and the end of the season? At the very least, someone like Thiero could bring much-needed energy. What doesn't seem overly fixable is the Wildcats' lack of spacing on the offensive end, due in part to their lack of perimeter shooting. By the numbers, they're actually in the top 30 nationally in 3-point percentage. But they rank in the 300s in 3-point rate and are averaging 5.4 3s over the past five games. That's just a really hard way to win in 2023. It allows teams to collapse in the paint and make life difficult for Oscar Tshiebwe. Sahvir Wheeler would much rather get into the teeth of the defense than shoot jumpers. Wallace, Fredrick and Antonio Reeves can all make shots, but Calipari rarely plays more than two of them together, which still leaves three non-shooters on the floor and still results in a shrunken court.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Kentucky has plummeted from No. 4 in the pre-season rankings to 1-3 in the SEC, the worst conference start in 36 years for a program that has ruled its league 49 times. Louisville is 2-15 after beginning 0-9, the worst start in the history of the ACC. Kentucky is 4-14 against top-25 opponents the past three seasons. Louisville is 3-25 in its last 28 games against Power 5 conference opponents. Together they are 1-9 at the moment in their conferences. Their NCAA tournament heritage is long and proud, with 103 tournament appearances, 27 Final Fours and 11 national championships between them. But Kentucky has not won a single game in the past two NCAA tournaments, and after four Final Four trips in five years, has not been back since 2015, never mind all the NBA draft picks that have rolled through town. The Wildcats’ blueblooded peers — Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Villanova, UCLA, Michigan State — have all been there since. Louisville has not even appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2019. If the Cardinals miss out again — and it certainly doesn’t look good at the moment — that would be three danceless Marches in a row. That hasn’t happened at Louisville since 1971. Kentucky has dropped to No. 63 in the NCAA’s NET ratings. Very fragile bubble territory. Louisville is down at 342, between CSUN and Loyola Maryland.

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “I hesitate in giving Bruce Pearl bulletin board material in the event he uses this to, I don't know, make T-shirts out of it to motivate his team into making a Final Four run. So, if that happens, I will take full credit and a hearty welcome from all Auburn fans. But ... it seems unlikely. At 13-3, three of its wins were by five or fewer points, and the sustainability of this strong start seems shaky at best. There's a pretty slim margin for error in the SEC, and so far it has not shown itself to be quite as good as the record indicates. Please don't print this onto a shirt, Bruce.”

Andy Katz, FoxSports.com: “Jerome Tang was a long, trusted assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor. He was there at the beginning in 2003, helping to build the Bears into a national title team in 2022. He was looking for the right gig to leave Waco and found it at Kansas State. Tang has been sensational, thus far, in building the Wildcats into a legit Big 12 contender. Keytontae Johnson was an unknown. Kansas State was one of the places that was considering letting him play after he collapsed at Florida in December 2020. His play has been spectacular. So has that of holdover Markquis Nowell, who once transferred from Little Rock. This team has been able to score at will and picked up two monster road wins this past week at Baylor and Texas. Tang could be this season’s Tommy Lloyd and become a national coach of the year after one year, while leading his team into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.”

MEGAPHONE

“He’s playing like one of the best players in the country. Not just in our league, in the country. Terrence wants to be coached. He wants to be coached hard. He wants to be pushed and things demanded of him and expectations put on him.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, on Terrence Shannon Jr.