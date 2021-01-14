Tipsheet: SEC's COVID-19 struggles accelerated player development

The upside of playing college football through a pandemic is that teams had to give freshmen and walk-ons more on-the-job training than their coaching staff ever expected.
In theory, that should give the most heavily impacted programs a head start on preparing for next season. Florida coach Dan Mullen noted that after his depleted team took a 55-20 beating from Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
"There were 25 guys missing off the 2020 football team out there tonight," Mullen told reporters after the game. "That was kind of a kick-start for us for the future, an opportunity for the young guys to play."
And . . .
"You look at the experience we were able to get out there on the field tonight, all the different young guys. A lot of the guys that were out there playing tonight were on the scout team most of the year for us.”
And . . .
"So I think you're able to see us, by playing so many players tonight, guys have experienced their stuff now that they know they can go build off of and learn from. They know now, 'Hey, when I step on the field in a big game against a great football team, there are certain things that, when I was recruited when I was playing other high school football, you know, the last time I was really on the field, it wasn't like this,' and it's a very different game."
Florida boosters may not have bought that argument, given their demanding nature, but it makes sense. And they squired a bit when Mullen was tied to the New York Jets coaching search, although nothing came of that.
Missouri could gain the same benefit from giving young players lot of game repetitions out of necessity this season.
The Tigers unable to play Iowa in the Music City Bowl due to additional COVID-19 issues, so they didn’t get one more chance to give some freshmen a trial by fire.
But the Tigers did impress observers by scoring a couple of big Southeastern Conference victories last season despite all their issues. First-year coach Eli Drinkwitz is fast-tracking his rebuild and, in an unfortunate way, the coronavirus may have helped.
CBSSports.com columnist Dennis Dodd placed Missouri at No. 24 in his Way Too Early Top 25 for the 2021 season.
He wrote:
The Tigers were amazingly resilient considering COVID-19's impact and the way the SEC did them wrong. The conference gave Mizzou games against Alabama and LSU early on. The Tigers didn't blink, beat LSU and were 5-3 in December before losing the last two to Georgia and Mississippi State. Eli Drinkwitz has a quarterback (Connor Bazelak) and an idea of where to take it from here. Check the schedule. Nine wins are possible.
That should give TigerFan something to get excited about as college football struggles to regain normalcy.
Here’s what folks are writing about some of the other SEC heading into next season:
Erick Smith, USA Today: “Losing three of the top five finishers in the Heisman Trophy voting would send some programs into rebuilding mode. The Crimson Tide will simply reload. Bryce Young, one of the top recruits in the 2020 class, is expected to replace quarterback Mac Jones. There’s sure to be growing pains, but there are enough pieces behind him with John Metchie III poised to be another in the line of elite wide receivers. The defense should again be solid with Christian Harris and Malachi Moore leading the way. If there is something to trip Alabama, it is a road schedule that includes Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn.”
Sam Hellman, 247 Sports: “Between a wave of opt outs, NFL Draft departures and the losses of Joe Brady and Dave Aranda, a 5-5 season was a disappointing one for coach Ed Orgeron. Major staff changes are underway, including Bo Pelini’s ouster at defensive coordinator. LSU has back-to-back top-five recruiting classes, but recently saw five-star tight end Arik Gilbert hit the transfer portal.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Lost in all of the problems with the Tigers in 2020 was a passing game that really did work. It wasn’t 2019, but there was hope. Now the program has to settle in on a quarterback from way too many options – and maybe a top transfer. [Max] Johnson was the star of the Florida win and closed out with a 435-yard day against Ole Miss.”
Ben Kercheaval, CBSSports.com: “Georgia should be the early SEC East -- and, perhaps, playoff-- favorite in 2021 because of how many key players are returning. Among them is quarterback JT Daniels, but the Bulldogs will also have a loaded backfield. The team's top two running backs, Zamir White and James Cook, have each tweeted over the past eight days that they will be returning to Athens for next season. White, a redshirt sophomore, announced his intent Wednesday while Cook did the same back on Ja, 5 following the Bulldogs' win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. White led the team in 2020 with 779 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, had 303 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Both were blue-chip members of Georgia's 2018 recruiting class.”
Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “It took some time for him to finally see the field, and only then did we catch glimpses of Daniels' talent. There were solid performances against Mississippi State and Missouri, but those had to be balanced against so-so outings against South Carolina and Cincinnati. Still, there was enough to see his potential and how he could unlock a perennially disappointing Georgia offense. With George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington to throw to, don't be surprised if Daniels puts up big numbers next season.”
Trey Scott, 247 Sports: “Emory Jones is not Kyle Trask and many weapons are gone. Dan Mullen wil be building around the QB run game and I’m pumped to see how that goes with Jones and 5-star transfer Demarkcus Bowman — and Mullen’s done this before in Starkville — but I don’t know if it’ll win you shootouts, which is what they'll need if defensive coordinator Todd Grantham really is returning. The recruiting hasn’t been quite what you want it, which will bear itself out this fall. The silver lining is the Gators have done well in the transfer portal.”
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Florida will likely have a good offense no matter what -- Mullen rarely fields anything less -- but losing [Kyle] Pitts and [Kadarius] Toney, two players who committed to UF before Mullen arrived, could make them look a lot more conventional. It would surprise no one if Mullen chose to look for a new defensive coordinator, too. That's quite a bit of change and it will likely mean the Gators start 2021 a few steps behind Georgia. Then again, we thought they were behind the Dawgs heading into this fall, too.”
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “I know, I know. Ole Miss doesn’t have a defense. Well, it certainly did in the Outback Bowl when it contained (and beat) a legitimate top-15 team. Ole Miss was a defensive disaster in Year 1 of the Lane Kiffin era, yet it was within 2 scores of all 10 opponents it faced. If Ole Miss can just flirt with defensive mediocrity — that seems possible with a full season of Otis Reese and the return of MoMo Sanogo — then Kiffin’s squad is even scarier in 2021. Matt Corral is back as one of the top returning quarterbacks in America. Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner, John Rhys Plumlee, Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond and a promising group of young skill players from Kiffin’s first 2 classes all return, as well. Replacing Elijah Moore will be a challenge, but Ole Miss’ present and future are bright.”
MEGAPHONE
"I don't know if I'm smiling more, I really don't. But I do think that when you have something taken away from you, as we did when it came to spring practice and our normal summer and early fall routines, or you have the p otential to have something taken from you, the cloud we lived under all season long, then I think that has to make you appreciate it more. We all love this game, but when it's all you do, you start thinking it's always going to be there. Then when it isn't, it's only natural that you pause to appreciate it more when you get it back."
Alabama coach Nick Saban, on his eerily upbeat demeanor.