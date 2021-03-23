Tipsheet: Self, Wade return to recruiting trail while NCAA issues linger

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament was littered with upsets, dramatic finishes and underlying feel-good stories, leaving us with an historically irregular Sweet 16. While Sunday's slate saw the only No. 1 seeds survive and advance, we're pushing ahead to the Sweet 16 with plenty of Cinderellas and a number of highly-seeded teams headed home. Between No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, No. 12 seed Oregon State and No. 11 seeds UCLA and Syracuse, the four double-digit seeded teams in the Sweet 16 came two shy of the NCAA Tournament record of six. But this year's field set its own record in a different way by eclipsing the highest seed total to reach this point in the tourney -- with a sum of 94 besting a long-held record of 89 that was set in 1986. Casualties that made that possible Monday included surprising outs by No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed Kansas, which took lopsided losses to No. 7 seed Oregon and No. 6 seed USC, respectively. Though there were plenty of upsets, it wasn't all madness. Three of the four No. 1 seeds advanced to the second weekend, with only Midwest Region No. 1 seed Illinois ducking out after a Round 2 romp at the hands of Loyola Chicago. Michigan and Gonzaga, the top seeds in the East and West Regions, respectively, both overcame deficits on Monday to secure Sweet 16 spots.”