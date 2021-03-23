Tipsheet: Self, Wade return to recruiting trail while NCAA issues linger

Kansas coach Bill Self and LSU coach Will Wade remain undeterred by the NCAA alllegations hanging over their programs.
A federal proble into college basketball corruption painted a clear picture of how those coaches operate, but they remain on the job.
After the Jayhawks and Tigers bowed out of the NCAA Tournament Monday, Self and Wade discussed the need to bring in more talent.
Kansas was badly outmanned during its 85-51 loss to USC. The Jayhawks’ COVID-19 depletion had something to do with that, but this team simply didn’t measure up to their program's standard.
“You can address it through recruiting,” Self said. “You can address it through player development.
“For us to be a team that really has a chance to be a national contender, I mean, we need to get a little bit more athletic. We need to get a little longer and bigger, those sorts of things.”
LSU took a good run at No. 1 seed Michigan before falling 86-78. Wade’s top players appear ready to move on to pro basketball – where they can earn money above the table – so he has to get back to do what he does best.
“We're certainly going to lose some very, very good players,” he said. “We've got some talented young kids in the program that we feel really good about. We're going to try to mix in some veteran guys here in the spring, have two or three scholarships to mess around with and get some talented veteran guys to join our young core that's really, really good.
“We've got to keep the young core together, keep those guys together, get those guys in the gym, get back to work, add a couple veteran pieces. I think we can be right back where we are tonight.”
The Jayhawks face multiple Level 1 allegations that have been forwarded to the Independent Resolution Accountability Process, the NCAA’s newfangled mechanism to deal with such matters.
Will this process ever lead to harsh punishment for the big-revenue programs? That’s to be determined, although folks who cover the industry are skeptical.
Kansas has vowed to fight to the death, er, use all legal remedies available to protect Self. This man pays all the bills for the athletic department, so what choice does the school have?
LSU, on the other hand, boldly operates as an “anything goes” athletic department in the rules-flaunting Southeastern Conference.
The school gave its football program a wrist slap – a bowl ban last season, when the Tigers were terrible – while owning up to a series of violations that included a booster paying a player on Les Miles’ watch.
But LSU reinstated Wade after a brief suspension despite the fact he was recorded on a wiretap discussing player payments. The NCAA has been doing its foot-dragging shuffle on this issue for more than two years, so LSU basketball can continue doing business as usual.
May the NCAA will address this issue in our lifetime. Or maybe it won’t. Meanwhile they are players to woo.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks are writing about March Madness:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament was littered with upsets, dramatic finishes and underlying feel-good stories, leaving us with an historically irregular Sweet 16. While Sunday's slate saw the only No. 1 seeds survive and advance, we're pushing ahead to the Sweet 16 with plenty of Cinderellas and a number of highly-seeded teams headed home. Between No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, No. 12 seed Oregon State and No. 11 seeds UCLA and Syracuse, the four double-digit seeded teams in the Sweet 16 came two shy of the NCAA Tournament record of six. But this year's field set its own record in a different way by eclipsing the highest seed total to reach this point in the tourney -- with a sum of 94 besting a long-held record of 89 that was set in 1986. Casualties that made that possible Monday included surprising outs by No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed Kansas, which took lopsided losses to No. 7 seed Oregon and No. 6 seed USC, respectively. Though there were plenty of upsets, it wasn't all madness. Three of the four No. 1 seeds advanced to the second weekend, with only Midwest Region No. 1 seed Illinois ducking out after a Round 2 romp at the hands of Loyola Chicago. Michigan and Gonzaga, the top seeds in the East and West Regions, respectively, both overcame deficits on Monday to secure Sweet 16 spots.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “When Indiana completed the most recent perfect season in 1976, the NCAA tournament was a 32-team event. Nine years later, the field had doubled, adding an extra round for anyone trying to match IU's feat. The first-weekend drama this year is evidence that this is the most difficult championship journey in major sports. The three teams with a shot at perfection since the expansion of the field in 1985 -- UNLV in 1991, Wichita State in 2014 and Kentucky in 2015 -- all fell short of their goal. What's undeniable about Gonzaga's chances is its lopsided efforts against quality teams this season. Kansas? 12-point victory. Iowa? 11 points. Virginia? 23 points. Oklahoma is a quality Big 12 team, but the Sooners just didn't have the juice to compete for 40 minutes with this stacked Gonzaga team on Monday. The 87-71 win by Mark Few's program in the second round was another sign that Gonzaga isn't just the best team in America. It's arguably one of the top four or five teams we've seen over the past decade in college basketball. Good teams don't seem to have a shot against Gonzaga; West Virginia's five-point defeat on Dec. 2 was the closest. It will take a great one to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.”
Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports: “So much for this year being the Big Ten’s best chance to end its 21-year national title drought. College basketball’s supposed strongest league has been the NCAA tournament's biggest disappointment. Nine Big Ten teams secured NCAA tournament bids on Selection Sunday, more than any other league in college basketball. Eight days later, only Michigan is still alive. The carnage started in the First Four when Michigan State squandered a 14-point lead against UCLA. Purdue then crumbled in the first round against 13th-seeded North Texas and Ohio State became 15th-seeded Oral Roberts’ first upset victim. The Big Ten’s futility raised more eyebrows when Loyola Chicago started the second round with a wire-to-wire evisceration of top-seeded Illinois. Baylor outclassed Wisconsin, Houston rallied late to survive Rutgers’ upset bid, Alabama buried Maryland under an avalanche of 3-pointers and Oregon practically ran defenseless Iowa off the floor.”
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: “The conference still faces a national championship drought that extends to 2000. At least there's hope. Michigan is still in the fight thanks to second-year coach Juwan Howard, who played in two national championship games and an Elite Eight matchup with eventual national champion Arkansas as a Wolverines player from 1991-94. The stage wasn't too big for him then, and it should not come as a surprise that the Wolverines were the team that stepped up in the most unpredictable first weekend in history amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are built for it. Michigan was the Big Ten that team that had a near-monthlong COVID pause and closed the last two weeks with five games in 11 days. A loss to LSU would have presented a much more difficult narrative, but the conference now enters the second weekend with a 7-8 record. At least Michigan is in the Sweet 16, right?”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Though Iowa enjoyed its best Big Ten winning percentage since 1987 with [Luka] Garza repeating as the Big Ten Player and as a first-team AP All-American, this was supposed to be the one that pushed the program to its first Sweet 16 since 1999 and potentially even further. But defense was always a concern for this squad after it ranked just 97th nationally in efficiency at KenPom last season. Perhaps the Hawkeyes improved slightly in that regard this season -- they ranked 60th in the same metric entering Monday's game -- but Oregon exposed Iowa's limitations and brought an end to the career of an all-time college basketball great. Nothing about the Hawkeyes' early exit will diminish Garza's collegiate accomplishments, but Monday's loss may leave the program in need of a recalibration as it moves forward without Garza. Iowa's loss also leaves the Big Ten reeling.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Crimson Tide (26-6) looked dominant and like a national title contender in a 96-77 win over Maryland. Coach Nate Oats utilizes his whole roster – getting 39 points from his bench vs. the Terrapins – while guards Jaden Shackelford (21 points) and John Petty Jr. (20 points) generated major offense. Oats has transformed this program in his two short years in Tuscaloosa, with a Sweet 16 berth the latest payoff following an SEC championship.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think that there was less margin for error on this team probably than any team we've had since I've coached here. I think our guys maximized their ability pretty well, but our margin of error was small. When we play in a way where the ball stuck or we became one-on-one players or whatnot, didn't really play together, help each other, we became very average or even poor like we were tonight.”
Kansas coach Bill Self, after his team fell flat against USC.