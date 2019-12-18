Tipsheet: SEMO's rout at Ohio State illustrates hard road mid-majors face

Life on the lower tier of Division I basketball can be humbling.
Just ask the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, who just took an 80-48 pounding at No. 5 Ohio State Tuesday night. That game was a fundraiser for SEMO; the appearance fee from the Buckeyes will pay a lot of bills for its athletic department.
The 3-8 Redhawks gave it go against the highest-ranked team the program had ever faced. They challenged the Buckeyes early while forcing 11 turnovers in the first 13 minutes.
“It was passing turnovers, it was catching turnovers, it was feeding the post turnovers, it was catching it with one hand,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann told reporters afterward. “We had a couple times where we didn’t run the right play and ran into bodies when we had three freshmen out there at one time.”
The Redhawks forged a 16-12 lead before Ohio State bore down and started taking the game seriously. Then things got ugly for SEMO.
"We had to preach, we’ve got to get back to our ways," Buckeyes standout Kaleb Wesson said. "Playing our way and moving the basketball and having fun, that’s what we do. We had to keep preaching to get back to that.”
Here are the hard realities for mid- and low-major programs:
- Recruiting good four-year players is difficult. And when a Ohio Valley Conference or Missouri Valley Conference team lands a jewel, other programs try to lure the standout into the transfer portal after a season or two. For instance, former Redhawks Denzel Mahoney is now at Creighton, where he just scored 14 points against Oklahoma in his debut for the Bluejays.
- While these programs can offer playing time to disgruntled players looking to transfer from bigger schools, molding a bunch of transfers into an actual team is difficult. Ask Missouri State coach Dana Ford and Illinois State coach Dan Muller about that.
- Scheduling can be a nightmare at that level. Power conference programs try to shun the better mid-major programs while offering road games to the lesser schools. And finding fits with out mid- and low-major schools can be difficult. Look at SEMO's last seven games: Cal State Fullerton, Santa Clara and Denver at the Cable Car Classic in Santa Clara, Calif., followed by trips to Abilene Christian, Drake, Youngstown State and Ohio State.
The Redhawks play their eighth straight road game Saturday afternoon up the road at arch-rival SIU Carbondale. Wish them well.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "The Red Sox want to get underneath the luxury-tax line; they've made that obvious for months. The easiest way to do that is to find takers for David Price and Jackie Bradley Jr., with a Mookie Betts trade serving as a last resort. A number of teams are known to be interested in Price, suggesting Chaim Bloom ought to be able to work something out. Either way, the Red Sox are going to look different on the field and in the ledger by the time the 2020 season rolls around."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The Dodgers’ top priority remains Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, but if the two sides can’t agree on a package for the All-Star, the Dodgers could turn its attention to Boston. The Red Sox are much more inclined to trade Betts – who’s projected to earn $27-30 million in his final year before free agency – than Cleveland is with Lindor. The Red Sox, who had baseball’s highest payroll at $244 million, and will pay $13 million in luxury tax penalties, want to slash their payroll to be under the $208 million tax threshold in 2020. Betts has a 39.7 bWAR since 2015, second in baseball over the past five seasons, trailing only Mike Trout. He won the American League MVP award in 2018, batting .346 with a 1.078 OPS, 32 home runs and 30 steals as the Red Sox went on to win the World Series The 27-year-old is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, winning Gold Glove awards each of the past four seasons. Los Angeles has included shortstop Corey Seager in trade talks with Boston and Cleveland, but are much more reluctant to part with prized prospect Gavin Lux, their shortstop of the future. Potential trade partners also covet Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who impressed as a rookie in 2019, hitting 15 homers with 42 RBI in 54 games."
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: "The Cubs are three years removed from their World Series title, and their window is starting to close. Left-handers Jon Lester and José Quintana are entering the final guaranteed years of their contracts. (Kyle) Schwarber, (Kris) Bryant (assuming he loses his service-time grievance), shortstop Javier Báez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo are under club control only through 2021, Contreras through ’22. The clock is ticking. A recalibration is in order. Let’s not forget, the Cubs are changing managers from Joe Maddon to David Ross. If the front office does nothing, it would place unfair expectations on Ross to win with Maddon’s team, a team that was less than the sum of its parts in finishing 84-78 last season. Someone is going to go, probably multiple someones. The Cubs will not simply maintain the status quo."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "(Marcell) Ozuna was solid in his two seasons with the Cardinals, averaging 2.5 WAR while hitting .263/.327/.452. He played through some shoulder issues and has elite exit velocity and hard-hit rates, but he hits too many balls on the ground to take advantage of that. We mentioned (Nicholas) Castellanos' 88 extra-base hits last season -- that's almost as many as Ozuna had over two seasons in St. Louis (94). Ozuna projects as an average corner outfielder moving forward, with the slim chance he can match what he did in 2017 with the Marlins. The market for that type of player hasn't been robust in recent years, and Ozuna is tied to a qualifying offer, which helps explain the minimal buzz around him so far."
MEGAPHONE
"It's really hard to come by in this game. When you're given an opportunity to be in one spot and grow as a person and a player, to be a part of an organization like this, you can't really let those opportunities go by. It's great for me to say that I am going to be a National for life."
Stephen Strasburg, after re-upping with the Nationals.