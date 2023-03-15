Southeast Missouri State finally ran out of magic Tuesday night.

With the game clock running down at the end of the second half, Redhawks guard Phillip Russell created room for himself off his dribble and launched a step-back 3-pointer. The potential game-tying shot looked good off of his hands . . . but it rimmed out.

The Redhawks ended up falling 75-71 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an entertaining First Four game before a packed house in Dayton. All in all, it was a fine showing for a SEMO program that had reached just one previous NCAA Tournament since moving up to Division I in 1991.

After finishing the regular season 15-16, the Redhawks won four games in four days at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament to earn this special opportunity.

And they kept battling Tuesday night with still another late rally.

“I thought our effort today was a prime example of how these guys and how our team has been all season long,” SEMO coach Brad Korn said. “It's not looking good, we're down 10 in the second half. That's all these guys have done all season long is continued to fight and claw and made timely shots and made big plays and made defensive stops. Put yourself right back in position to maybe take the game.

“Free throws and rebounding cost us that opportunity, but again, when I look at Chris Harris, Phillip Russell, and the rest of the guys on the team, what they were able to do for this program, this university, play on this stage, a pretty remarkable end to the season. And really couldn't be more proud of the way that they went about their business and really never stopped, never gave up, and continued to fight.”

Had the Redhawks shot free throws as well they normally do, they would have won the game. They would have moved on to face Alabama and enjoy more time in the national limelight. But they shot just 9-for-20 from the line while Texas A&M Corpus Christi shot 27-for-35.

“I really feel like we just beat ourselves today,” said Russell, a former Vashon star and SLU walk-on. “We didn't do things that we usually do. As you can see, we fell short.”

Harris fouled out after scoring 23 points and Redhawks center Nate Johnson also fouled out. That ended their college career – but their effort this season left quite a mark on the school.

A large contingent from Cape Girardeau traveled to Dayton to watch the Redhawks continue their run. Enthusiasm for this long-suffering program is higher than it’s been in a long, long time.

“Four years ago when I first got on campus, the Show Me Center was pretty much empty every game,” Harris said. “So to be able to go from that to this year, it's louder than I've ever heard it before. And then we have obviously Selection Sunday, it's packed out, and then we come to the game today and we see the support, like you said, that traveled.

“It's awesome because that's what we said we wanted to do. When Coach Korn first took the job, and he called me because we didn't know what was going on, and he's like, first things first, my mission and my goal is to change the image and perception of the program. And I feel like we've done that up until this point. That was the way I wanted to finish out my career.”

Here is what folks have been writing about March Madness:

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Among the cardinal rules in bracket-filling 101: Pick at least one No. 12 seed to dump a No. 5. Since the field expanded to 64 teams, it’s happened at least once in 32 of 37 tournaments. Fair warning to Duke, who gets an Oral Roberts team that has won 27 of its past 28 games and is still led by Max Abmas, who nearly shot the Golden Eagles to the Elite Eight two years ago. And San Diego State, who faces 31-3 Charleston. And Saint Mary’s, who drew VCU, the team sent home from the 2021 tournament without playing a game because of COVID positive tests. And Miami, who has to deal with surging Drake. Upsets on other seed lines are allowed, too. No. 13 Kent State went 28-6 and played Houston and Gonzaga tough in their arenas, so No. 4 Indiana should be wary. No. 4 Tennessee has gone 5-7 its past 12 games and now is without Zeigler, and Louisiana is dangerous. In the past two tournaments Kentucky missed the field in 2021 and was infamously taken out by Saint Peter’s last march. A loss to No. 11 seed Providence would not be advisable for the mood of Big Blue Nation. Especially since the Friars’ leading scorer Bryce Hopkins played for Kentucky last season.

Lindsay Schnell, USA Today: “Maybe North Carolina actually didn’t miss out on much. With as down as the ACC was this season, Virginia, Duke, Miami, NC State and Pitt all being knocked out the first round doesn’t seem like a stretch, especially considering the three higher rated teams are on either 4 or 5 seed lines, which are ripe for upsets when 12 and 13 seeds are in town.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has won with freshmen guards in the NCAA Tournament before (Devo Davis was awesome in the Razorbacks’ 2021 run to the Elite 8). Musselman needs (Anthony) Black to be special if the Hogs want to make some noise. The Arkansas guard embodies everything about what makes the Hogs equally enticing and frustrating. Black has shown flashes of brilliance –– remember his evisceration of Creighton in Maui?? –– and then there are nights where Black turns the basketball over like its his part-time job. Arkansas’ first-round opponent (Illinois) and potential second-round date (Kansas) are both teams that are able to pressure and turn opponents over. Black’s ability to stay in control and just be himself will be enormous for Arkansas’ hopes. Arkansas is a high-risk, high-reward team because Black is a high-risk, high-reward decision-maker. He's carried a heavy load this season. But 80 minutes of good basketball is all Arkansas needs from Black to make the Sweet 16.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Both teams are loaded with talent and fully capable of playing beyond the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Both are also maddeningly inconsistent and capable of falling behind by 15 in the first half. Illinois is 4-6 over its last 10 and Arkansas 1-4 over its last five. But somewhere on that Illinois team bus is the squad that beat UCLA and Texas. And somewhere on that Arkansas bus is a team that beat Kentucky by 15 on the road. This one is ripe for chaos.”

John Feinstein, Washington Post: “Let’s start by congratulating the NCAA men’s tournament selection committee: It has come closer than ever to achieving its goal of eliminating at-large bids for anyone outside of the power conferences, turning the label ‘one-bid league’ from insulting to damning. Sure, the Mountain West got four bids and the West Coast Conference two, but those traditionally have been multi-bid leagues. With the invention of the four ‘quadrants,’ the committee has absolved itself completely of any responsibility to, you know, watch basketball. The best example of this has nothing to do with the one-bid leagues; it has to do with the great and powerful ACC. Clemson finished two games ahead of North Carolina State in the regular season and beat the Wolfpack three times by double digits, including an 80-54 win Thursday in the ACC tournament. Yet N.C. State will play in the NCAA tournament this week, while Clemson gets relegated to the NIT. I’m sure the committee has its ‘quad’ records to cite, but you don’t need an advanced degree to recognize this makes zero sense.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think that gives us the energy that we need as we move forward. When we get to design a ring, we got to hang a banner, and now everything we do moving forward is going to be geared and centered around that. And so as I said before, some validation, just because now it's just not words. There was actions behind those words and now we have tangible proof if we do it this way and we do this and we do this and we do this, we can do it again. I think it's an opportunity for our guys to really grab hold of something that happened, that they did, that they accomplished, and it's not longer just words. So now moving forward, there's a standard now and a level that we have to get to each and every single day in everything that we do in order to have this feeling and in order to be able to come back again.”

Korn, on the lasting impact of reaching the NCAA Tournament.