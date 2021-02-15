Tipsheet: Several NCAA tourney hopefuls took hits last week

TigerFan is reeling today. After Missouri earned a No. 10 ranking, the Tigers suffered a painful 80-59 face plant at Ole Miss Wednesday.
After the Tigers ranked 16th in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first bracket reveal, they fell off that speculative No. 4 line with an 86-81 overtime loss to Arkansas Saturday.
There were mitigating circumstances – Jeremiah Tilmon’s absence, Kobe Brown’s muscle cramps – but every program is dealing with adversity this season thanks to COVID-19.
So rough weeks are common in college basketball this season. Look at who else suffered this week:
- Tennessee can relate to Missouri’s downturn. The Vols are 4-4 in their last eight games. They suffered lopsided losses at Florida and LSU during that span as well as loss at home to the Tigers and Ole Miss. So they, too, appear to be tumbling out of a Top 4 seed.
- North Carolina (12-7 overall, 7-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost two of its last three games – 63-50 at Clemson and 60-48 at Virginia – to remain on the edge of most bracket projections. Given all the postponements around the ACC, the Tar Heels lost some ability to earn quality victories.
- Michigan State (10-8 overall, 4-8 in the Big Ten) will need a late push to reach the Big Dance. So Sparty’s gruesome 88-58 loss at home to No. 15 Iowa Saturday left a mark. Coach Tom Izzo’s crew has lost four of six games since returning from its pandemic pause.
- Remember when long-suffering Drake was a Top 25 team? That was fun. The Bulldogs suffered an ugly 81-54 loss to Loyola Saturday before bouncing back to beat the Ramblers 51-50 in overtime Sunday. Saturday’s loss, combined with an earlier loss at Valparaiso, damaged Drake’s case for at-large consideration from the selection committee. Losing top scorer Shanquan Hemphill to a broken foot just added to their misery. But thanks to their harrowing victory Sunday, the Bulldogs still have hope.
- After suffering a bad loss at home to South Carolina on Feb. 3, Florida (10-5 overall, 6-4 in the Southeastern Conference) went back into a pandemic pause. The Gators had to cool their heels for the second time this season. How many more chances will they get to earn quality victories?
Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Mizzou is not doing well in the eye test . . . There is clearly more of that going on than usual, which is to be expected this season since the data may not be as reliable as usual. Another example is Villanova, which has a resume that could arguably put them as a No. 1 seed, but they have not been sharp since coming off their pandemic pause, even though they have still been mostly winning. Virginia is another example. The Cavaliers have a resume is metric-friendly, but lacking in quality wins. Their best win is a 35-point spanking of Clemson, which was playing its first game after a pause, and clearly has not been the same since that time. That is also their only win over a team in the bracket. It does not help Virginia that its home games with Virginia Tech and Louisville were postponed. The Cavs will still get Florida State and the Cardinals on the road.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Saturday was a wild ride for the Volunteers. After receiving a No. 4 seed in the NCAA's bracket preview, Rick Barnes' men promptly went out and dropped a 78-65 decision at LSU. The defeat leaves the Vols 14-5 overall and 7-5 in SEC play. A profile that includes wins over the likes of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Arkansas will quite rightly earn the respectful attention of the committee next month. One evaluative challenge for those decision-makers, however, will be the fact that, at least through mid-February, this same Tennessee team struggled to eke out a positive scoring margin in SEC play. Fortunately for fans in Knoxville, that margin's likely to improve. The Vols close the (scheduled) season exclusively against opponents not projected to make the tournament: South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Auburn.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1) had its offense firing on all cylinders in a 115-82 victory over Georgia. It's not inconceivable that Alabama could be in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the more coach Nate Oats' group takes care of business the closer it drifts towards being a top seed candidate should any of the current No. 1s stumble. There's something to be said for being in first place in the SEC, the country's second toughest conference according to the NET.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Yeah, so about those Razorbacks. They aren't ranked and haven't been all year after playing a weak non-conference schedule. But Saturday's 86-81 overtime win at No. 10 Missouri marked the sixth win in seven games for coach Eric Musselman's squad. This team faded down the stretch last season, but it's surging this time and looks like it could be dangerous in March. Now 16-5 (8-4 SEC), you can expect to see the Razorbacks emerging from bubble territory and possibly into the polls on Monday after their second Quad 1 victory helped answer any lingering questions about their legitimacy.”
Mark Titus, FoxSports.com: “I think this is just a bad season, but Coach K isn’t getting any younger, Duke hasn’t won a regular-season ACC title in more than a decade, and good luck trying to find a soul on earth who has any clue what Duke’s program identity is these days.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Just hours prior to Oklahoma’s 91-90 double-overtime win over West Virginia on Saturday -- which completed the Sooners' season sweep of the Mountaineers -- the NCAA tournament selection committee signaled its confidence in OU's men's basketball team by listing the program as a 3-seed in the first top-16 bracket reveal of the season. For the Sooners, who also boast wins over Texas and Alabama, Saturday's outcome could propel the program to a higher seed line, while also giving head coach Lon Kruger the edge in the national coach of the year race. That's why Saturday's win felt like an announcement to the rest of the country: Oklahoma is real, its coach is one of the best in the country and a strong finish for the program in the NCAA tournament seems feasible. Kruger is your favorite coach's favorite coach, a workman with a career defined by consistency. He and Tubby Smith are the only coaches in the history of Division I basketball to lead five different programs to the NCAA tournament. His success during the 2020-21 season, however, has highlighted some of his best work.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “If you're the type to root for small conferences to earn at-large bids, then the Missouri Valley is the league for you this year. No. 22 Loyola Chicago and Drake wound up splitting their series this weekend, boosting both teams' at-large cases in the process. It was the best possible situation for the Valley. On Saturday, Loyola Chicago steamrolled its way to an 81-54 road win over the Bulldogs. On Sunday, Drake again was at home and won a slugfest, holding on 51-50 in overtime to improve to 20-2 and notch its first Quadrant 1 win. Here's why it's so meaningful for Drake: The Bulldogs got this win despite not having their best player. Tank Hemphill is Drake's leading scorer and rebounder. He recently had surgery on his left foot. He'll be out, minimally, until the start of the NCAA Tournament. So this was huge. Loyola Chicago and Drake are now both 1-1 in the top quadrant with both those results having coming against the other. The Ramblers sit at 18-4. They started the day 10th in the NET, while Drake was 40th. I'd venture Loyola-Chicago will still be among the top 20 on Monday morning, while Drake will move back into the top 35. It's vital both of these teams don't lose again prior to the Missouri Valley Tournament, which will start in just over two weeks' time.”
MEGAPHONE
“Today was an ambush. It's one game. It's not good, but it's not been indicative of how we've played. We know what our goal is and what we have to do. There's so many games we have to win, and we have eight left to do that in, to see what we can do. No excuses, blame should go on me and solely on me not on them. … I didn't see it coming necessarily, but that's my job.”
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, after Iowa handed the Spartans their worst home loss in his tenure.