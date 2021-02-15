Tipsheet: Several NCAA tourney hopefuls took hits last week

Myron Medcalf , ESPN.com : “Just hours prior to Oklahoma’s 91-90 double-overtime win over West Virginia on Saturday -- which completed the Sooners' season sweep of the Mountaineers -- the NCAA tournament selection committee signaled its confidence in OU's men's basketball team by listing the program as a 3-seed in the first top-16 bracket reveal of the season. For the Sooners, who also boast wins over Texas and Alabama, Saturday's outcome could propel the program to a higher seed line, while also giving head coach Lon Kruger the edge in the national coach of the year race. That's why Saturday's win felt like an announcement to the rest of the country: Oklahoma is real, its coach is one of the best in the country and a strong finish for the program in the NCAA tournament seems feasible. Kruger is your favorite coach's favorite coach, a workman with a career defined by consistency. He and Tubby Smith are the only coaches in the history of Division I basketball to lead five different programs to the NCAA tournament. His success during the 2020-21 season, however, has highlighted some of his best work.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “If you're the type to root for small conferences to earn at-large bids, then the Missouri Valley is the league for you this year. No. 22 Loyola Chicago and Drake wound up splitting their series this weekend, boosting both teams' at-large cases in the process. It was the best possible situation for the Valley. On Saturday, Loyola Chicago steamrolled its way to an 81-54 road win over the Bulldogs. On Sunday, Drake again was at home and won a slugfest, holding on 51-50 in overtime to improve to 20-2 and notch its first Quadrant 1 win. Here's why it's so meaningful for Drake: The Bulldogs got this win despite not having their best player. Tank Hemphill is Drake's leading scorer and rebounder. He recently had surgery on his left foot. He'll be out, minimally, until the start of the NCAA Tournament. So this was huge. Loyola Chicago and Drake are now both 1-1 in the top quadrant with both those results having coming against the other. The Ramblers sit at 18-4. They started the day 10th in the NET, while Drake was 40th. I'd venture Loyola-Chicago will still be among the top 20 on Monday morning, while Drake will move back into the top 35. It's vital both of these teams don't lose again prior to the Missouri Valley Tournament, which will start in just over two weeks' time.”