Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas retired 13 batters and allowed 10 hits and five runs Thursday.

So he had an Opening Day to forget. Sure, those Toronto Blue Jays hits were mostly bloopers and bleeders – but Mikolas pitched from behind in the count far too often and his lack of swing-and-miss stuff cost him.

That subpar performance and the subsequent failure of the bullpen left Cardinals fans fretting about their team’s pitching in 2023.

But through misery, Mikolas had much company Thursday.

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander and his $43.3 million contract landed on the injured list. Verlander, 40, has a low-grade muscle tear in his back.

“This is not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start, that is for sure,” Verlander said.

The Mets were already missing former Cardinals pitcher Jose Quintana due to a months-long rib injury. Worse yet, closer Edwin Diaz is out for the season with a blown-out knee.

“It’s another challenge we’re going to have to face,” manager Buck Showalter said. "We’ll get through it. I try not to focus on it. I know our clubhouse won’t.”

Elsewhere on Opening Day:

Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried popped a hamstring muscle racing to cover first base. “You don’t want to see this happen,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “But if it’s going to happen, I’d rather it [be] earlier than later, that’s for sure.”

Texas Rangers hurler Jacob deGrom had an unimpressive debut for his new team. The $185 million pitcher allowed five runs six extra-base hits, a career high, and exited the 11-7 victory in the fourth inning. “I'm not thrilled how I threw the ball but we got the win,” deGrom said. “I went back and looked at some of the pitches that they hit. They did a good job of battling. Some of those were off the plate.”

Corbin Burnes scuffled for the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed four runs in five innings in a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs while walking as many batters (three) as he struck out. “We didn’t have the best stuff today, that was for sure,” Burnes said. “I was proud of how I was able to get outs early on the ground.”

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen didn’t make it out of the fifth inning. He allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “A good start, a little bit of a shaky end,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I thought he had some really good stuff early in the game, and then there were just some miscues in advantage counts where I felt like he had good enough stuff to put hitters away, but he was unable to do that.”

San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell struck out nine batters, but he failed to survive the fifth inning of a 7-2 loss while allowing three runs on six hits, a walk and a wild pitch.



But, hey, it's early.

TALKIN' BASEBALL

Here is what folks were writing about Opening Day:

Tim Keown, ESPN.com: “It's always best to resist the temptation to draw sweeping conclusions from Opening Day, but when the topic is Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, resistance is both futile and impossible. Especially this season, with Ohtani's pending free agency serving as an ongoing referendum on the entire franchise. And so it begins: In a familiar display of individual excellence amid team-wide ineptitude, Ohtani was phenomenal, throwing six shutout innings, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits. The Angels, collectively, could only manage one run, and it was aided by an A's error and a wild pitch. The A's scored two runs off reliever Aaron Loup in the eighth, and once again another of Ohtani's remarkable performances was lost to the mists of time. The one moment bound to live beyond the night came from Angels right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who made a no-look, behind-the-back catch on a savage liner off the bat of Jace Peterson. Just as Renfroe appeared resigned to playing it off the wall, it landed in his glove.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “Let’s admit it: What truly makes baseball special is that we already know it. It’s the same reason people subject themselves to It’s a Wonderful Life every holiday or sit on towels in the grass and watch fireworks that look exactly like the fireworks that went off last year, and the ten years before. There’s something about a benediction, recited without thought, because it can be recited without thought. It’s calming. Recite with me: Shohei Ohtami tossed six scoreless and reached twice, Hunter Renfroe caught a ball in midair behind his back without looking, and the Angels lost to the Athletics, 2-1. It’s like a rosary, except you can’t tell what you’re praying, or whom to.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Hey, you gotta spend money to make money. And the Yankees spared little expense in cashing their first W of the season. It gets no more optimal than Aaron Judge, back after a mild bit of angst this winter, homering in his first at-bat after signing a $360 million contract – against the team that offered him the same deal. Or Gerrit Cole, the $324 million ace, mowing through the San Francisco Giants, striking out 11 in six innings, the highest-paid pitcher in total value teaming with the position player earning more than any other annually to send an immediate message to the American League. OK, it’s only one game. And it will do nothing to expedite or ensure the healthy return of Carlos Rodon, the $162 million lefty whose forearm injury will keep him out until May. But seeing such an immediate correlation between spending and success somehow brings the universe into proper alignment.”

Deesha Thosar, Fox Sports.com: “And while so much on this Opening Day represents a new era, like the pitch clock and larger bases, one thing remained reliable. Judge is still mashing baseballs to the moon. On the second pitch he saw from Webb, a 93 mph sinker that didn’t sink enough, Judge crushed his first home run of the year in his first at-bat of the season. Only 62 to go until he breaks a new record . . . Judge looked happier than ever in the dugout high-fiving his teammates with a relaxed and wide grin that we hadn’t seen from the new Yankees captain last season. Rather than the private attitude and buttoned-up responses we’d come to expect from Judge, he seemed looser and more comfortable in his old haunts as early as Day 1 of the young season.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman made the most of his first Opening Day, hectoring the Red Sox's pitching staff en route to becoming the first catcher in MLB history to record five hits in Game 1. Rutschman hit a solo home run in the top of the first to put the Orioles up early. He'd later deliver four singles and three more runs batted in as part of a 10-9 victory. Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, had an outstanding rookie season last year. In 113 games, he batted .254/.362/.445 (128 OPS+) with 13 home runs. He finished second in AL Rookie of the Year Award voting. If he keeps playing like he did on Thursday, he'll be making his first career All-Star Game later this summer.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I don't think the Dodgers exactly need added incentive for 2023 -- they've been too successful to need some sort of psychological boost -- but given all the predictions that the Dodgers' neighbors to the south are more likely to head to the World Series, well ... let's admit it has to be a little weird even for them to see the Dodgers viewed as the underdogs in the NL West. It's understandable -- the five though nine batters of the Opening Day lineup -- are basically all new, including rookies Miguel Vargas and James Outman, but it didn't stop them on Thursday. The Dodgers beat a good pitcher in Zac Gallen and got six hits, three walks and five runs from those bottom four hitters, with Outman hitting a two-run homer and scoring three runs. Don't dismiss that this may end up -- once again -- as one of the best lineups in the majors.”

MEGAPHONE

“One of my lowest, darkest places this winter was when I thought maybe it was in jeopardy that he was coming back. For whatever period of time, that was one of the darkest places I went, was picturing him on that third-base line in a Giants uniform on Opening Day. That was not good. That was not a good thought or picture.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, on Aaron Judge.