Tipsheet: Severe Frost damage to Cornhuskers leaves Nebraska fooball reeling

Back in the day Nebraska football was really something.

The Cornhuskers drew proud farm boys from across the plains and built them into beef-fed man mountains. They attracted skill players from both coasts and racked up double-digit win totals year after year.

They filled their stadium with red-clad boosters week after week after week. Gridiron glory became ingrained in the regional culture. It seemed the good times could roll on forever in Lincoln.

They did not. One head coach after another failed to protect the legacy of Doctor Tom Osborne.

Scott Frost is just the latest failure. He serves as an unhappy reminder to all major college athletic directors about what can happen when you fire one coach hoping to find somebody better.

That often backfires. Nebraska was thrilled to hire Frost after his 13-0 season at Central Florida. Since then, the Cornhuskers have gone 15-30.

Frost checked all the boxes when he hired on. He starred for the Cornhuskers at quarterback. He excelled as an offensive coordinator at Oregon. He built a juggernaut at Central Florida.

But things started bad and stayed bad for Frost at his alma mater. In his latest defeat – a come-from-ahead 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland – he seemed to have things under control until a failed onside kick with a 28-17 lead reversed the game’s moment.

The Cornhuskers tried to finish off the Wildcats with that daring play. Instead, they gave them new life by screwing it up. Northwestern scored on the short field and eventually pulled ahead.

The new-look Nebraska offense fell apart after that point after showing some promise with quarterback Casey Thompson at the helm. That collapse had to be more concerning than the one ill-advised special teams call that went bad.

Remember, Frost was supposed to be an offensive innovator. But under duress, Frost brought in Mark Whipple to direct the attack after Nebraska offered one more chance to get this once-proud program back on track.

Now Frost is a Dead Coash Walking.

“You got to win in this business to keep your job – that's the way it is," Frost said after the loss. “I love Nebraska. I love the state of Nebraska. I love these fans that sacrificed to come over here. I want to thank them. The guys, the coaches, they did everything the right way to lead up to this. I wouldn't change a thing about the way we handled the travel. The kids were dialed in. I give Northwestern a lot of credit again. They were more physical than us I thought up front at times today. Probably more than we were. And that was probably the difference.

“We've got to get this turned around.”

They likely won't, so Frost will join Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pellini and Mike Riley as failed successors to Osborne.

Remember, the not-so-personable Pellini went 67-27 in Lincoln. So Frost could win 50 straight games and still have a worse record than Pellini managed.

It’s notable that Frost’s $15 million contract buyout at Nebraska will shrink by one-half on Oct. 1.

Here is what folks have been writing about Frost’s predicament:

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Nebraska football is an unnatural disaster. An oil spill, a bridge collapse, an industrial explosion, that old black-and-white video of two trains colliding — this is what has come to represent what was once one of the proudest programs in the Bowl Subdivision. While the program's irrelevance predates coach Scott Frost, the decline has escalated wildly under the Cornhuskers' former quarterback. After losing 31-28 to Northwestern in the season opener, Frost's record at Nebraska now stands at 15-30. Of those losses, 21 have come by a one-score difference. His comments last week about offensive linemen throwing up ‘15 to 20’ times during practice had to have been met with shrugged shoulders by a disheartened fan base, which must feel the urge to upchuck at least that many times every fall Saturday. The loss to Northwestern, like so many others during Frost's tenure, hit all the same beats as a horror film.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “For the second straight season, Scott Frost and Nebraska ended up as one of the major stories from Week 0 for the wrong reasons. A year ago, the Cornhuskers opened as 6.5-point favorites on the road to Illinois but lost 30-22 thanks to some dreadful special teams mistakes (a safety on a punt return and two missed PATs) and a costly fumble-return score. This year, as an even bigger favorite on an even longer road trip -- they were 12.5-point favorites against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland – they fell again, 31-28. It was the seventh straight loss for the Huskers, dating back to a 56-7 blowout of this very Northwestern team last October. The Wildcats gained 528 yards -- only their second time over 500 yards in the past 55 games -- and while new Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson began the game 19-for-26 for 298 yards and a touchdown, he completed only 6 of 16 passes with two interceptions down the stretch. Nebraska took a 28-17 lead in the third quarter and attempted a surprise onside kick to put the game away. It could have worked with slightly better placement, but Northwestern running back Andrew Clair snared it, setting up an easy Northwestern scoring drive. The onside kick became the story, as the Huskers were outscored 14-0 from that point forward. It will go down as yet another special teams miscue, but it would have been lauded as a risk worth taking had it succeeded. We're piling on because that's what we do, but the bigger issue was plain old execution. The Nebraska defense got gashed by an offense that gashes no one, and the offense vanished after a positive start. And when the stretch run came, Pat Fitzgerald's Wildcats knew they were going to win, and Frost's Huskers knew they would lose.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “After Nebraska lost to Illinois last year, it rebounded with two blowout wins and hung around in close losses on the road against Oklahoma and Michigan State, losing the two games by a combined 10 points. But the same mistakes that haunted Nebraska against Illinois were evident in those close losses. They remained evident in the six losses Nebraska closed the season with -- the largest being a nine-point loss to Ohio State -- and they were evident in a close loss to Northwestern on Saturday. It's possible Nebraska will learn from the mistakes and improve as the season progresses. Frankly, I expect what we saw from both teams to be the norm in the Big Ten West all season. It's a division where none of the teams projects to be much better or worse than any other, and most games will likely come down to the team that makes the fewest mistakes. That last sentence should concern you if you're a Nebraska fan. Because while you might be sick of watching the same movie over and over again, I've got a feeling it's the only movie Scott Frost owns.”

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: “Frost has lost 21 times in 26 games at Nebraska in contests decided by a touchdown or less. That's almost unfathomable for a coach who welcomed the ‘home-run hire’ proclamation when he left UCF for the Huskers after a 13-0 season in 2017. That magic has never appeared in Lincoln, however, and most believe Frost's days are numbered as coach. Like all head-coaching tenures that end prematurely, the buck stops at the leader's feet and bluntly, Nebraska hasn't been strong enough at the line of scrimmage to field a winning team under Frost. . . Great hires don't always work out. You know, results matter and football games aren't won during press conferences or major announcements when new coaches are welcomed. By all accounts, however, Nebraska's grand slam acquisition of Frost, a former star quarterback for the Huskers, seemed like the perfect fit. He was bringing his tempo-powered offense to Lincoln to change the program's fate and at the time, was wanted by the Florida Gators. That feels so long ago after Saturday's loss.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “And even after all of the losing, all of the close calls, and all of the pain and suffering the former superpower program has endured … It still seems like it’s SO CLOSE to being okay. With North Dakota, Georgia Southern, Indiana, at Rutgers, and Illinois still on the slate, this can still be a decent season because Nebraska really does appear to be better. Can it beat Oklahoma, Minnesota, or Wisconsin at home, or take out Purdue, Michigan, or Iowa on the road? Now the expectations have gone down so low after this that winning just one of those games – or, heaven forbid, two – would totally change the narrative.”

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “We've seen a tarmac firing in college football when USC let go of Lane Kiffin in 2013 following a loss to Arizona State. We won't see an Irish Goodbye from Frost, who told reporters he is not considering stepping down, but his decision-making late in games has been horrendous throughout his career at his alma mater. Those Nebraska ties only go so far before members of the administration start looking elsewhere.”

MEGAPHONE

“We're going to have to learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league. We have some things to work on. We did a lot of good things, but we have to try to be more of a complete team.”

Scott Frost, after his team’s meltdown against Northwestern.