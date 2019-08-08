Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk really, really wanted to play for his hometown New York Rangers.
As his contract was winding down with the Blues, he rebuffed extension offers from general manager Doug Armstrong. He nixed trades to other teams seeking to lock him into a contract extension. He finally moved on in a trade to Washington as a rental player for the Capitals.
Shattenkirk gained the unrestricted free agency he coveted and turned down bigger offers to accept a four-year, $26.6 million deal from the Rangers. His dream came true!
And then the nightmare began. He lasted just two seasons in the Big Apple before getting bought out and relocating to Tampa Bay on a modest one-year, $1.75 million contract.
(The buyout will pay Shattenkirk $7.733 million over the next four years in addition to the $16 million he already collected from the team. There's no need to weep for him.)
So what went wrong?
Shattenkirk, 30, suffered a knee injury during his first season in New York and struggled through 46 games before undergoing surgery. He played somewhat better during his second season with the Rangers, but by then the team was undergoing a total makeover.
Despite playing for his old college coach, David Quinn, Shattenkirk fell out of favor with the franchise. He's never been a strong defender in his own zone and Quinn didn't give him the power-play and offensive zone time he got in St. Louis.
The Rangers unceremoniously dumped him so they could fit newly signed winger Artemi Panarin under the salary cap.
“It was kind of a shock and it was disappointing and I was pretty (ticked) off about it,” Shattenkirk said during a conference call with reporters. “I think I’m (ticked) off at myself for not taking advantage of the opportunity to play at home better and give them a reason to make it a no-brainer, that this wouldn’t be their decision."
Shattenkirk produced just 51 points over 119 games for the Rangers after scoring 56 points for the Blues and Capitals in 2016-17. He should rebound offensively while playing for the high-scoring Lightning, perhaps partnering with his buddy Ryan McDonagh.
“I think the point total and all of that is what everyone will be looking at,” Shattenkirk told reporters. “It’s just gaining the respect again from other teams and my opponents, and where I feel like I’m more of a threat like I used to be, jumping into the rush more. I always wanted to be a complete defenseman and make sure I’m taking care of my responsibility defensively. I know what my strengths are.
"And playing for Tampa, it allows me to play to my strengths as best as I can, make sure everyone realizes that I’m a threat again offensively, and obviously being paired up with the talent on that team, it can be a very dangerous combination.”
The Lightning are miffed after getting swept out of the NHL playoffs in the first round, so Shattenkirk will be just one more Tampa Bay player with something to prove.
“I have a huge chip on my shoulder right now,” Shattenkirk said. “It didn’t work out with injuries and performance and the direction of the (Rangers), the way that deteriorated from when I signed . . . In talking with (Lightning coach) Jon Cooper and the players, what happened to them in the playoffs, I feel like we share that mentality of playing with a chip on our shoulder. I have something to prove individually, and a big reason why I came here is I know they’re looking to break through. They’ve been a winning team and haven’t gotten to the final stage and won it yet, and I know those guys are hungry to do it.
“For me, that was something I was looking for and very passionate about.”
Writing for ESPN.com, Greg Wyshynski had this take on Shattenkirk:
No one noticed because the Rangers were playing out the string, but the 30-year-old had a fairly strong season after his disastrous first year in New York. He had 20 even-strength points, was a plus-5.6 percent in relative Corsi and one of only five Rangers on the positive side (50.75 percent) on expected goals percentage. This could end up being the Brad Richards Buyout 2.0, as a solid player flush with buyout money takes a cap friendly deal to chase a Cup ... and the Lightning get a significant boost on their right side.
Shattenkirk was a joy to deal with during his time here, so Tipsheet is pulling for him.
AROUND THE RINKS
Here is what folks are writing about hockey this summer:
Rory Boylen, Sportsnet: "The Hawks must become a better defensive team in 2019-20 to have any hope of getting into the playoffs, let alone winning the Stanley Cup. They allowed 34.8 shots against per game last season, better than only Ottawa, and were the worst defensive outfit from the hiring of Jeremy Colliton on. A lot of that improvement will have to come systemically, but after adding defencemen Olli Maatta and Calvin De Haan for cheap this summer the depth of personnel is already improved. Don’t be shocked if Jonathan Toews takes a step back in point output from the career-high 81 he just posted — if the team’s defense is better, that’s all but guaranteed to happen. Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome need to keep up their production as emerging talents, though. If the shots against drop to even the middle of the league, Chicago’s goalies should help cut down on goals against. Corey Crawford remains the key guy here, but his workload has to be cut back to less than 50 games. The signing of Robin Lehner signals that is a priority. Lehner just earned a Vezina finalist nod playing with the New York Islanders, who went from the worst defense in 2017-18 to a middle of the pack one by shots against in 2018-19. The other thing to consider is Chicago’s potential path to surprise. Some still view the Central as the division of death, but most aren’t as high on Nashville or Winnipeg as they once were. St. Louis is the defending champions, but repeating is a tall task. Dallas added, Minnesota added (and changed their GM), but there’s no clear favourite in the group. The Hawks don’t need to win the division to lift the Cup and could quietly step up as a dangerous team among all this."
Matt Larkin, The Hockey News: "The most head-scratching element of Lehner’s off-season is that, theoretically, he shouldn’t be entering 2019-20 with a lot to prove. His 'prove it' season just finished. He inked a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, played well enough to finish as a Vezina Trophy finalist and won the Masterton Trophy after going public about his courageous battle with bipolar disorder. The narrative was that he revived his career. Yet talks broke down with the Isles, they ended up signing Semyon Varlamov instead, and Lehner will stop pucks for Chicago on a one-year, $5-million deal. Once again, he has to prove himself, this time in a tandem with Corey Crawford. Last season, Lehner was trying to show he can still be an NHL starter. This time, in another UFA walk year, Lehner will try to prove he wasn’t just a piece of clay, molded perfectly by legendary goalie guru Mitch Korn in New York. That Lehner’s battery mate, Thomas Greiss, also revived his career to post numbers just as strong supports the idea both were products of their coaching. At the same time, Lehner won’t necessarily unlearn his improvements, and a big reason for his turnaround could have been his commitment to his mental health. Now it’s up to Lehner to show he’s an elite goaltender wherever he plays."
Kent Somers, Arizona Republic: "Earlier this week, I mentioned to someone the Coyotes planned to hold a news conference Thursday to introduce their new owner. 'Another one?' he said. It was a predictable response, because since moving to the Valley in 1996 the Coyotes have passed through more hands than a church collection plate. Gluckstern, Burke, Ellman, Gretzky, Moyes, Barroway, and probably some others I’m forgetting, tried to make hockey work in the desert. They all failed and either sold or walked away. So it might be naïve to believe Alex Meruelo will be any different. He’s officially owned the team for just a few days and was introduced to fans via the news conference on Thursday. It's early, but all indications are that Meruelo is different than anyone else who has owned the Coyotes. He’s reportedly a billionaire, for one, and that comes in handy when trying to secure a new arena and improve a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs the last seven seasons."
MEGAPHONE
"Assuming the cap system remains intact and the league retains something like the current rules scheme -- one that tends to foster a faster brand of hockey -- I am fairly confident that fighting will have a relatively marginalized existence in the game long into the future. Roster space is precious today. Managers are seeing the value of having an effective bottom six. So as managers attempt to populate the deeper parts of their rosters with players who can contribute in meaningful ways, they are probably acquiring players who may not have that (fighting) element in their skill set."
• Former NHL ruffian Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson, to ESPN.com on the decline of fighting in the league.