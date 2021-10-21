Tipsheet: Shildt enters managerial marketplace with excellent credentials

Baseball’s managerial carousel is spinning and former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is along for that ride.
Here is where things stand Thursday morning:
- The San Diego Padres are casting a wide net in their search to replace the overmatched Jayce Tingler, with Shildt making their candidate list after rallying the Cardinals to their late 17-game winning streak.
- Meanwhile the Cardinals’ search is more focused. Bench coach Oliver Marmol and first base coach Stubby Clapp lead the internal candidates to replace Shildt and do John Mozeliak’s bidding in the dugout. Former Cardinals handyman Skip Schumaker served as Tingler's right-hand man during the epic Padres collapse, so that failure would seem to compromise his candidacy for this job.
- The New York Mets must hire a new baseball czar before locating their successor to the overwhelmed Luis Rojas. Owner Steve Cohen has thus far failed to woo a high-profile candidate for that job, underscoring the magnitude of that franchise’s mess.
- Meanwhile the New York Yankees settled their management scenario by re-upping Aaron Boone after a few weeks of frenzied media speculation. Boone, like Shildt, is a heart-and-soul leader who did his best to guide a flawed team into the postseason fray.
“A manager is only as good as the players he's got,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters. “If he was entering the free-agent market, I believe he'd be the No. 1 managerial candidate in baseball. There's a number of different vacancies, and we would be going to market looking for someone like him.”
Tipsheet doesn’t see Shildt as a great fit for the Padres. That team needs a commanding figure with enough stature to establish and enforce and maintain winning team culture -- while keeping superstars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. on board.
The Padres are not blessed with the strong clubhouse leadership that Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright provided the Cardinals. So when their season went bad, it stayed bad.
They went off the rails, plunged down into a deep ravine, burst into flames and incinerated everything within a three-mile radius.
Tipsheet hopes Shildt gets another shot at managing after doing an excellent job in the STL. He helped the Cardinals overcome a series of personnel blunders by the front office to reach postseason play for the third straight season.
But if there isn’t a good fit out there, it would be great to see him gain a player development role where he can apply the vast knowledge he gained during nearly two decades with the Cardinals.
Here is what folks have been writing about the managerial carousel:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “So, who might become the next Padres manager? It's hard to say. Conventional wisdom has it that teams tend to gravitate toward the opposite of their last manager. In this case, that would mean the Padres go with a veteran skipper -- perhaps even one with championship experience. Padres executive A.J. Preller has already violated that rule of thumb before, hiring the 40-year-old Tingler after previously dismissing Andy Green . . . The 53-year-old Shildt is a recent addition to the candidate pool, having been canned by the St. Louis Cardinals despite a third consecutive trip to the postseason. Shildt lacks obvious connections to Preller, but sometimes that kind of stuff is overstated. It's possible that the Padres (and others) are cautious about him given the odd circumstances surrounding his dismissal -- usually winning is enough to keep one employed, so he would need to explain what caused St. Louis to move on. Sure enough, the Padres are planning to interview Shildt, but also want to know what happened between him and the Cardinals.”
Tom Krasovic, San Diego Union Tribune: “If the Padres seek a manager who has the chops to challenge General Manager A.J. Preller — someone who could collaborate but also provide alternative views grounded in success — then the number of candidates should’ve grown by one this week when the Cardinals fired Mike Shildt. All three Cardinals teams Shildt managed a full year reached the playoffs, arguably making the 53-year-old former bench coach, minor league manager and scout more qualified than Preller’s previous two managerial hires. But there’s a catch: First, the Padres would have to find out what ‘philosophical’ differences led to Shildt’s surprising dismissal . . . For his surface MLB track record — a .559 win rate and finishes of first, second and second in the NL Central — Shildt deserves a look-see . . . The Cardinals are consistent winners; the Padres show no winning seasons in the past 10 journeys of 162 games, a franchise record for futility. The size of the two respective media markets allows for a reasonable comparison, as both St. Louis and San Diego are smaller media markets, ranking 23rd and 27, respectively, in Nielsen’s 2021 designated market areas for the country. The tradition-rich Cardinals far exceed their market size by attracting fans from throughout Missouri and other states. The sea of red that fills up Busch Stadium creates above-market revenues that enhance baseball operations. While the Padres aren’t nearly as big of a draw, nor are they fully constrained by small-market status. Their attendance — which ranked third in MLB this year — doesn’t crater as many others do amid non-contention. Petco Park and San Diego’s charms, alluring to fans of all teams, can allow the Padres to punch slightly above their weight class.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “In this hyper-rational era of baseball management, it is typically not too difficult to identify reasons why teams make a major move. You may or may not agree with the move itself, but there is usually an underpinning reason behind it, so there's at least something on which you can base your reaction. Which is why the St. Louis Cardinals' decision on Thursday to part ways with manager Mike Shildt was so noteworthy. It was, as best I can gather, an out-of-left-field announcement, based on ‘philosophical difference[s],’ a term that has about as much meaning as saying, ‘Wow, there is weather outside today.’ . . . All humans have philosophical differences. All of them. They may be minor, or they may be deal-breakers, but no two people see eye to eye on everything. To fire a highly successful manager -- one whose mugshot may well be featured in the official baseball glossary next to the term ‘organizational soldier’ -- on the basis of philosophical differences is, at best, a bit odd, and at worst an insult to a fan base that self-identifies as the best in the sport . . . The Cardinals haven't advanced to the World Series since 2013, and haven't won it since 2011. It's a modest drought on both counts, but these are the Cardinals. They are still droughts. Because of that, you can understand if a certain impatience has arisen within the organization and fan base. Still, this move is abrupt. The Cardinals stuck with Matheny for roughly 6 1/2 years. Tony La Russa was there for 16 years. This is a franchise that prides itself on stability, continuity and loyalty, even if that all manifests with more than a dash of insularity. But consider this: In the history of this marquee franchise, Shildt's .559 winning percentage is better than the following St. Louis skippers: La Russa, Whitey Herzog, Red Schoendienst, Joe Torre, Branch Rickey and Miller Huggins.”
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “What of the small details we do know? We know Shildt wasn’t happy with what the Cardinals did at the trade deadline, but that’s standard operating procedure; every manager wants more good players and is never fully satisfied with their roster. What about the analytics clash? Did something happen late in the year to send a strong message to the front office that the situation was untenable? It’s hard to argue with a 17-game winning streak, and there were no clear missteps in the Wild Card loss to the Dodgers. Pulling Adam Wainwright the inning after he took an at-bat isn’t a great look, but it didn’t cost the team any runs. The Cardinals’ top two set-up arms — Luis Garcia and Giovanny Gallegos — combined for eight outs, they found a pocket for T.J. McFarland, and they handed closer Alex Reyes the ninth, which ended on his fourth pitch to Chris Taylor. The result wasn’t great, but the process seems sound, unless St. Louis suggested something out of the ordinary to Shildt before the game, which would be a strange time to swerve in a new direction after a season that was very much by the book in terms of pitcher usage. The decision to part ways with a manager under contract happens at the highest level, and it’s quite possible, if not downright probable, that there are people in senior positions within the St. Louis front office who still don’t know the exact reasons for Shildt’s firing and probably never will. The Cardinals did give us some tea leaves to read in the days leading up to the announcement, though, and they at least provide us with a base from which to ask the right questions, albeit ones that most likely will never be fully answered.”