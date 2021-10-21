Tipsheet: Shildt enters managerial marketplace with excellent credentials

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “In this hyper-rational era of baseball management, it is typically not too difficult to identify reasons why teams make a major move. You may or may not agree with the move itself, but there is usually an underpinning reason behind it, so there's at least something on which you can base your reaction. Which is why the St. Louis Cardinals' decision on Thursday to part ways with manager Mike Shildt was so noteworthy. It was, as best I can gather, an out-of-left-field announcement, based on ‘philosophical difference[s],’ a term that has about as much meaning as saying, ‘Wow, there is weather outside today.’ . . . All humans have philosophical differences. All of them. They may be minor, or they may be deal-breakers, but no two people see eye to eye on everything. To fire a highly successful manager -- one whose mugshot may well be featured in the official baseball glossary next to the term ‘organizational soldier’ -- on the basis of philosophical differences is, at best, a bit odd, and at worst an insult to a fan base that self-identifies as the best in the sport . . . The Cardinals haven't advanced to the World Series since 2013, and haven't won it since 2011. It's a modest drought on both counts, but these are the Cardinals. They are still droughts. Because of that, you can understand if a certain impatience has arisen within the organization and fan base. Still, this move is abrupt. The Cardinals stuck with Matheny for roughly 6 1/2 years. Tony La Russa was there for 16 years. This is a franchise that prides itself on stability, continuity and loyalty, even if that all manifests with more than a dash of insularity. But consider this: In the history of this marquee franchise, Shildt's .559 winning percentage is better than the following St. Louis skippers: La Russa, Whitey Herzog, Red Schoendienst, Joe Torre, Branch Rickey and Miller Huggins.”