Tipsheet: Shildt, of all people, triggered Padres-Giants firestorm

When it rains on Mike Shildt, it pours.

The former Cardinals manager is getting some fill-in work at third base coach with the San Diego Padres while Matt Williams recovers from repairs. Soon Shildt will retreat back into the shadows of player development for that franchise.

But his time back in uniform was marked by an unfortunate controversy.

Shildt is an old school baseball man. Therefore he is a keeper of the sport’s unwritten rules. In the heat of competition, after the San Francisco Giants violated one of these unwritten rules by gratuitously stealing a base with a 10-1 lead Tuesday, Shildt went off.

While yelling at the Giants dugout, he used a profanity that is widely used as a synonym for “guy” or “fellow” in sports.

This is the same profanity that Cincinnati star Joey Votto used while taunting St. Louis fans during a news conference. You may recall that he referred to “some (stuff)-talking (profanity-ers) in St. Louis” after the Reds swept the Cardinals last season.

Somehow this profanity proved triggering to Giants coach Antoan Richardson and one thing led to another. A furious Richardson was ejected from the game, and after the game a still-furious Richardson accused Shildt of yelling the profanity with racial undertones.

This charge caused widespread head-scratching in the industry, since the profanity in question is used casually and liberally in baseball. It's part of the game's lexicon.

Even Shildt, the straightest of straight arrows, swears aggressively after his decades in the sport. His profanity-laced team address after the Cardinals' NLDS-clinching win over Atlanta reached social media, thanks to Randy Arozarena's Instagram account, and soiled his Boy Scout image.

As for Shildt yelling into the opposing dugout after the gratuitous stolen base, such combative discourse is also common in Our National Pastime.

When baseball was played in empty stadiums due to the pandemic, players and coaches had to be mindful of the field microphones used in telecasts. Players and coaches spew obscenities the way they used to spit tobacco.

There are children watching these games!

Anyway, in today’s world if you offend somebody, then whatever you said qualifies as offensive. It just does. So Shildt had to smooth things over the next day.

Richardson had work to do as well, since he damaged Shildt’s reputation with a headline-grabbing allegation that, upon careful review, seemed baseless.

So Shildt and Richardson staged a sensitivity training exercise and did their part to make the world a better place to live in.

“I don't know Antoan's heritage; I can't walk in his shoes,” Shildt said a news conference. “I can only have empathy and love, which I do have and have always had in my life. I used inappropriate language, which is my biggest issue last night, and I apologize for that.”

“This is more something we both want to use as an opportunity to bring awareness -- that sometimes words that are harmless are very insensitive to others,” Richardson said. “And it's just really important that we are conscious of the things that we are saying. Once again, Shildty's been a big supporter of the Black community. I appreciate him taking ownership and understanding the impact of his words.”

See, it’s all better now. Let's hope Shildt can stay out of the headlines from here on out.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “It seems that Antoan Richardson, the regular first-base coach, got into a snipefest with Padres coach Mike Shildt, the former Cardinals manager, because Shildt barked at Giant outfielder Steven Duggar for stealing second base with a 10-1 lead in the second inning. Ooooh! Etiquette violated! Unwritten rules in tatters! What could be more traditional baseball? Only San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, ever the moonlit imp, blew tradition out the storm windows by sending (Alyssa) Nakken out to take Richardson’s place in the bottom of the third, and after some congratulations from crowd and Padres like Eric Hosmer alike, she became an ancillary figure in a second etiquette breach that should have created a line brawl that might have induced her to throw down like one of the fellas. Mauricio Dubon dropped down a bunt to start the bottom of the sixth, which further enraged the already offended Padres. Several of them, in fact, barked angrily at Dubon as he stood next to Nakken at first base, and spent the next few minutes pretending to look threatening in their brown-and-gold uniforms. To be fair, the Giants were also wearing their fading orange slushy uniforms Tuesday, so if you squinted hard enough the entire game looked a bit like a festival of baby spew. Had the two dugouts emptied, Oracle Park would have looked like a used diaper turned inside-out.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “It’s been a very rare day when such a defensively challenged team makes the postseason. The (Dave) Dombrowski-built 2013 and ’14 Tigers (-72 Defensive Runs Saved and -68 DRS, respectively), the ’13 Athletics (-63), and the ’21 Yankees (-41) and White Sox (-40) are the only ones that have made the postseason while at least 40 runs in the red, and none got further than an LCS. The Phillies, who haven’t made the postseason since 2011, left the gate with Playoff Odds of 59.5% but only a 17.5% chance of winning the NL East, where their competition figures to be the Braves (50 DRS last year) and Mets (48 DRS); yes, both of those teams have undergone turnover, though not in the direction of beer-league softball outfields. Who catches the ball the best could well decide in the division race, and if the Phillies miss — well, they’ll have no defense when it comes to the obvious flaw in the team’s construction.”

Robert Orr, Baseball Prospectus: “The additions of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager legitimized the Rangers’ project and sped up the timeline of their rebuild, but the next wave of prospects is still some time away, especially after the devastating injury to their most talented minor-league hitter, Josh Jung. If Texas wants to make any noise this year, they will need significant internal development from players already within the org to support their premium additions. If the first series against the Blue Jays is an indication, then all systems are go for at least one of those integral young players. Nathaniel Lowe was massively productive in the box scores and his underlying metrics bode well for his ability to maintain something close to that level going forward. Max exit velo can be a useful quick measure for the raw power ability present in a hitter, and Lowe already has posted an aerial exit velo of 113 mph, which would have been his second-hardest hit ball in the air last season. He has another ball hit at 106.4 mph in the desirable range of 0-30 degrees as well. Last season he only had seventeen hit that hard in that range. Lowe already demonstrating such lofted power repeatedly in 2022 is an encouraging sign that there could be more to come.”

Coley Harvey, ESPN.com: “Forgive Braves fans for finding it all a little hard to believe -- for decades, losing big games had been more synonymous with the city's pro sports clubs than winning them. Along with Atlanta United's 2018 win in the MLS Cup, the city now has just three major professional sports championships in its history. Even the Braves' 1995 title was surrounded by World Series defeats in 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1999. Since '95, the Braves had 16 Octobers end in playoff defeat -- until last season.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The stolen base attempt rate the first week of the season doesn't correlate perfectly to the full season stolen base attempt rate, but they follow the same basic trend, and that is downward. Teams aren't running nearly as often as even three years ago. The stolen base success rate for the entire season is, generally speaking, on the rise. Teams are attempting fewer steals, but when they do attempt them, they're successful more often. They pick their spots and go when it's a high-probability play. There are countless reasons for the decline of the stolen base. Teams don't think they're worth the risk when you have so many home run hitters. So many pitchers have adopted a modified stretch delivery that cuts down on their time to the plate. Instant replay means accurate calls. There's injury risk too. Mike Trout injured his thumb sliding into second a few years ago and missed two months. It's also possible this is cyclical, and in a few years stolen bases will tick back up. For what it's worth, MLB is testing several rule changes to promote stolen bases in the minors. They’re moving second base in, they're making the bases larger, and they're putting restrictions on pickoff moves. Stolen bases are exciting and MLB is exploring ways to bring them back. It's worth trying.”

MEGAPHONE

“I want them to enjoy everything about this. You're never guaranteed that you're going to be able to experience this again, so enjoy every second of it.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker, on milking the team’s World Championship for a week-long celebration.

