Tipsheet: Shoot, it's not hard to guess Colorado's Game 2 plan

Expect the Colorado Avalanche to come out firing in Game 2 against the Blues. Expect them to keep firing regardless of the score, because that’s what they do.

The Denver Post notes that the ‘Lanche attempted 106 shots in Game 1. The Blues blocked 27 of them, 25 attempts missed the net and 54 went on goal.

Jordan Binnington stopped 51 of those shots to keep the Blues in the game.

“That's a good team across the way there, they have a lot of returning guys that have won and know how to win so it's easy to get deflated, but we found a way,” Colorado defenseman Josh Manson told reporters.

“We've talked to our team all year long about being resilient and being mentally tough,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar told reporters. "We came back and got back to our game . . . Eventually, we felt like we'd have a chance to break them down and get the winner. Our guys believed it. They worked hard. They got the winner and they earned it.”

Colorado's 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues Tuesday was reminiscent of its 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2 against Nashville. The ‘Lanche attempted 103 shots in that game, had 34 blocked, missed the net 18 times and hit the net 51 times.

Predators goaltender Connor Ingram made 29 saves to keep his team in the game.

But the ‘Lanche kept firing because, again, that's what they do. The finally broke down the Predators, winning 7-3 in Game 3, and they swept the series going away.

If the Blues can’t slow the Colorado assault, they could suffer the same fate.

“If we’re preparing properly for the next game, and this series, we can expect there to be ebbs and flows and we can expect their goalie to come up big,” Bednar said. “We can expect times where it’s not going our way and to be resilient is the key, and be mentally strong. It goes back to our belief system. We believe as a group that if we continue to play the right way, it’ll turn out in our favor and you just got to stick with it.”

Expect Nathan MacKinnon’s line to lead the attack, as did in Game 1 while generating 16 shot attempts.

“They’re playing against a really good line,” Bednar said. “The MacKinnon line is against (Ryan) O’Reilly, and sometimes a wash is good enough. You’re not going to win that matchup every night because you’re playing against the other team’s best players.

“But I thought they were good and they played the right way and spent a lot of time in the offensive zone. They were dangerous. They couldn’t get the puck to go so they don’t get on the sheet. But everyone on our team is watching those guys and how they play and how they compete and the details to their game. And when it’s good everyone else follows.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “When these two centers are on the ice against one another, it’s the ultimate game of cat and mouse. O’Reilly is so smooth and crafty. MacKinnon is powerful and dynamic. They’re very different players yet they occupy much of the same ice. Despite O’Reilly scoring the opening goal of the series for the Blues, I have to give the edge in Game 1 to Avalanche’s top center. The puck was constantly on MacKinnon’s stick. He had 12 shot attempts to O’Reilly’s six. But where the matchup was really noticeable was when Colorado was on the power play. MacKinnon moved freely around the zone. And it was O’Reilly’s job to shadow him. When MacKinnon would circle high with the puck, O’Reilly would flex out and apply pressure. Give and take. Back and forth. The two star centermen went head to head all night long.”

Shawn P. Roarke, NHL.com: “It will be up to O'Reilly to lead the Blues as he has done throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He leads St. Louis with six goals and is tied for the lead in points (nine) with linemate David Perron. O'Reilly did it in 2019, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs when he had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 26 games to help the Blues win their first Stanley Cup championship. He was the Blues' best player in the best-of-7 first round against the Minnesota Wild after St. Louis fell the series 2-1 before winning in six games. O'Reilly was deployed against one of Minnesota's top two lines and kept them in check. He also scored in each of the final four games of that series. He then scored the game-opening goal against the Avalanche on Tuesday, but the Blues could not build on it. His five-game goal streak tied a St. Louis record held by Phil Roberto (1972) and Joe Mullen (1982).”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole had played 103 career playoff games before competing in Game 1 of their series against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, scoring one postseason goal. Now he has two. Cole, 33, scored at 3:12 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 come-from-behind overtime win over the Rangers, taking a 1-0 series lead in Raleigh. In the process, he became an unlikely postseason hero . . . Cole was mobbed by his teammates as the PNC Area crowd was in a frenzy. It wasn't a position Cole has been in much before in his 12-year NHL career -- he only has four career game-winning goals, all in the regular season. Cole admitted it was ‘a little claustrophobic’ being in the middle of the chaos. ‘Visor got a little fogged up. Hair got in my face. Couldn't see anything,’ he said. For the Hurricanes, it was a stunning rally after the Rangers controlled most of the game. Filip Chytil’s first-period goal held up until Sebastian Aho tied the game with 2:23 left in regulation. Goalie Antti Raanta made 27 saves in the game, keeping the score close.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “Not ready to start the game. Not prepared to compete. Not even close to a playoff performance in an embarrassing, Game 1 no-show by the Edmonton Oilers. Thanks to some horrendous goaltending in Calgary’s crease, the Edmonton Oilers crawled back from a 6-2 deficit to tie the game at 6-6. But the shots (48-28 for Calgary), the high danger chances (19-7) all tell the true story of a stem-to-stern, 9-6 butt-whipping administered by Calgary in Game 1 of this Western Conference Round 2 series . . . That game was a ton of fun for fans, and the fact this series opened with a 15–goal, ode to the ‘80s makes great theatre. Who isn’t going to tune in for Game 2 in Friday night, right? But if you are the Oilers, this game means one of two things: Either you arrived in the second round and thought it would somehow get easier than the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1, or the Flames are this much better than you are, and this series won’t live to next weekend.”

Kristen Shilton, ESPN.com: “Mike Smith went from hero to zero in the Edmonton Oilers' crease. And now the team's goaltending could be in flux following a 9-6 loss to the Calgary Flames in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday. The veteran netminder never even got settled into Wednesday's matchup before Mikko Koskinen was called upon to replace him. Calgary scored two goals on Smith in the game's first 51 seconds -- from Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane -- to record the fastest scoring start to an NHL playoff game in history. This came just days after the 40-year-old backstopped Edmonton through their first-round series win over Los Angeles and become the oldest goalie in NHL history to record a shutout in his Game 7 debut when the Oilers' closed out the Kings, 2-0, in that final tilt. Despite the poor early returns in Calgary, Edmonton wasn't dead in the water offensively.”

Salim Valji, TSN.com: “Wednesday’s game was simultaneously the epitome and antithesis of playoff hockey. There were post-whistle skirmishes, face washes, and in-game chirping. There were also plenty of goals, porous defensive play, a wide-open neutral zone, and leaky goaltending. At the beginning, it looked like the Flames would blow their provincial rivals out. Calgary scored on its first two shots and chased Edmonton goalie Mike Smith from the game before it was 10 minutes old. However, instead of a convincing victory, Calgary allowed Edmonton back into the game. The Flames surrendered multiple four-goal leads before putting the game away late in the third period. Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom allowed six goals on 28 shots.”

MEGAPHONE

"We scored six goals. That should be enough to win. There's a lot of things we can do better. Not one of us was where we needed to be to start the game. You don't draw up giving up two goals on the first two shifts."

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft.

