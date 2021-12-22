Tipsheet: Showalter prepares to restore order with the haphazard Mets

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “An easy way for a manager to appear smart is to start legitimate Cy Young Award candidates two out of every five games, the way Showalter would be able to if deGrom and Scherzer are hearty and hale. The catch is that neither is guaranteed to be healthy -- and we don't mean that in a nihilistic, ‘all pitchers get hurt’ sense. Both deGrom and Scherzer had physical issues that compromised their years: deGrom was limited to 15 starts because of various woes, including a ‘low-grade sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament’ (the Tommy John ligament); Scherzer started 30 regular-season contests before his postseason was disrupted by arm fatigue. Both deGrom and Scherzer have been workhorses throughout their careers, yet last season proved the past doesn't assure the future. The Mets know this as well as anyone. They've finished in the top third of the majors in days to injury in three of the last four years, according to Spotrac. Keeping deGrom and Scherzer on the mound rather than on the mend is easier said than done, and ultimately Showalter can do only so much to impact the outcome. He can be mindful of workloads and pitch counts; he can shuffle the rotation to get them an extra day of rest here and there; and so on. Even with improved technology and understanding of how bodies work and what makes them break, there's still a large element of luck involved when it comes to injury prevention. Alas, the Mets' chances of making a serious run, either at the division or at the pennant, will hinge on them getting as much as they can from deGrom and Scherzer. Any misstep on Showalter's part, be it perceived or actual, will be second guessed.”