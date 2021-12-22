Tipsheet: Showalter prepares to restore order with the haphazard Mets

The New York Mets have gotten serious about winning – because there isn’t anybody more serious than their new manager, Buck Showalter.
This is a guy who had his wife keep spray charts of opposing hitters back in his days managing in the Florida State League.
As Washington Post sportswriter Chelsea James wrote:
Showalter has a time-hardened reputation for discipline and relentless attention to detail. He also has experience in New York, where he managed the Yankees for four years in the early 1990s right before they won the first of four World Series championships in five years. In fact, Showalter twice has been fired by teams that went on to win a title the next season, as the Arizona Diamondbacks let him go before their 2001 championship, too. Showalter has never managed in the World Series.
Showalter arrived on the job with appropriately lofty goals.
“The job description here isn't to be competitive or try to win more games than you lose. It's to be the last team standing,” he said during his introductory news conference Tuesday. “And not just once.”
Showalter has never actually managed the last team standing, so that makes him that much more determined to achieve that goal with the Mets.
“It's not something that's going to define my life, but I can tell you this, it does wake me up every day now,” he said.
Showalter will have his hands full with the Mets. Owner Steve Cohen is a fanboy billionaire willing to throw stupid money at his World Championship dream.
But the Mets have been a haphazard operation on his watch, so Showalter will have to restore order at the field level.
New general manager Billy Eppler brings a track record of sustained high-priced failure from his time with the Los Angeles Angels, so presumably Showalter will get a wide berth in guiding the team.
Showalter has always been a preparation freak, so he will be a good fit for the modern analytics-driven game.
“If somebody thinks I'm going to go back to the hotel or the house and think that maybe we got beat because someone else had better information or used analytics better than we did, then you don't know me very well," he said. “I’ve always been very spongeful, to a fault.”
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz uses the Armed Forces Bowl to get a head start on the 2022 season:
- Will Brady Cook seize the opportunity that was long overdue?
- Will the Blues come back from their extended holiday break at full strength?
- When the NBA regret playing through the holidays to satisfy its TV partners?
PRAISING THE BUCK
Here is what folks have been writing about the Showalter hiring:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “There was one managerial candidate available who checked every need for the best possible Mets hire -- an experienced manager who would have instant credibility with players, was considered an excellent tactician and someone who had worked in New York -- and this is how Buck Showalter was hired. A win-now manager for a win-now team operated by a win-now owner. When Cohen purchased the Mets, he had suggested that he would win a World Series within three to five years. After Year 1 -- the 2021 season -- was a complete disaster, Cohen has doubled down, paying a record amount ($130 million over three years) for future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. The Mets' clubhouse culture was perceived to be a problem last year, so Cohen's new general manager paid high prices for Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, two players known to strongly influence teammates. The Mets needed a center fielder, so Cohen OK'd the signing of the best available center fielder, Starling Marte, to a staggering four-year, $78 million contract. ival executives estimate that hiring Showalter will cost the team between $3 million and $5 million annually, or three to five times what the other candidates, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro, might have earned as first-time big league managers. Really, any choice other than Showalter would've been fraught with risk, because of the enormous risk that the 2022 Mets will bear. The best chance for Cohen and Eppler to win now was to spend big this winter, but it could all go sideways. Ace Jacob deGrom hasn't pitched since the middle of last season, and according to team president Sandy Alderson, he suffered a UCL sprain last summer -- something that deGrom subsequently denied. Scherzer turns 38 in July, and his chance for injury increases from year to year. Robinson Cano is 39 years old and missed all of last season because of a PED suspension. Marte, Canha and Escobar are all closer to the ends of their respective careers than the beginning.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “An easy way for a manager to appear smart is to start legitimate Cy Young Award candidates two out of every five games, the way Showalter would be able to if deGrom and Scherzer are hearty and hale. The catch is that neither is guaranteed to be healthy -- and we don't mean that in a nihilistic, ‘all pitchers get hurt’ sense. Both deGrom and Scherzer had physical issues that compromised their years: deGrom was limited to 15 starts because of various woes, including a ‘low-grade sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament’ (the Tommy John ligament); Scherzer started 30 regular-season contests before his postseason was disrupted by arm fatigue. Both deGrom and Scherzer have been workhorses throughout their careers, yet last season proved the past doesn't assure the future. The Mets know this as well as anyone. They've finished in the top third of the majors in days to injury in three of the last four years, according to Spotrac. Keeping deGrom and Scherzer on the mound rather than on the mend is easier said than done, and ultimately Showalter can do only so much to impact the outcome. He can be mindful of workloads and pitch counts; he can shuffle the rotation to get them an extra day of rest here and there; and so on. Even with improved technology and understanding of how bodies work and what makes them break, there's still a large element of luck involved when it comes to injury prevention. Alas, the Mets' chances of making a serious run, either at the division or at the pennant, will hinge on them getting as much as they can from deGrom and Scherzer. Any misstep on Showalter's part, be it perceived or actual, will be second guessed.”
Justin Toscano, USA Today: “Over the last three seasons, the Mets have found themselves in multiple messes. This, of course, isn't advantageous when trying to win baseball games. In New York, the spotlight is brightest. The magnifying glass is on everyone in the organization. That's simply the way it is here, and everyone understands it. It's the manager's job to help guide the team through the criticism, skepticism and anything else that comes with playing in the country's largest market. Showalter has experience in this market, which should help a lot with this.”
Jesse Spector, Deadspin: “Hiring Buck Showalter as their new manager is a perfect fit. While the 65-year-old former Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers, and Orioles skipper is known as an old schooler who runs a tight ship, he also has decades of players who rave about him, from Deion Sanders to Adam Jones. Plus, after consecutive rookie managers — the disgraced Mickey Callaway, the never-got-a-game Carlos Beltran, and the forgettable Luis Rojas — the Mets can use a voice with experience. (They messed up by not hiring Dusty Baker to succeed Callaway, but that’s another story.) Because Showalter is just the latest good addition by the Mets, he’ll be joining a team that, before the lockout, signed Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha to address holes in their lineup, then made up for the disappointment of losing Noah Syndergaard by signing Max Scherzer to pair atop the rotation with Jacob deGrom. There’s still more for the Mets to do once there’s a new CBA, having also lost Javier Baez, Aaron Loup, Marcus Stroman, and likely Michael Conforto (he’s still a free agent, but the Canha and Marte signings mean he’s gone) in free agency. It should help any further recruiting efforts that their manager is the one guy who got the Orioles to the playoffs this century. Heck, he’s the only guy who managed the Orioles to a winning season this century.”
Anthony DiComo, MLB.com: “Showalter brings a veteran presence that the Mets have not had in their dugout over the past four years. Upon parting ways with (Terry) Collins, the Mets hired first-time managers Mickey Callaway, Carlos Beltrán and Luis Rojas in succession. None of them worked out for various reasons, prompting the Mets to choose Showalter from a group of finalists that also included potential first-timers Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Others who interviewed included Brad Ausmus, Bob Geren and Clayton McCullough. Showalter wound up topping the list, even though his resume is not without uncertainties. Showalter’s career winning percentage is only .506, and he was either dismissed from -- or not asked back to -- all four of his previous managerial jobs. His last winning record came in 2016, when Showalter absorbed significant criticism for not using All-Star closer Zack Britton in the AL Wild Card Game that the Orioles lost. Questions also linger about Showalter’s willingness to accept the type of front-office influence that permeates nearly every dugout in baseball -- an issue that almost certainly came up during the interview process. But the Mets are confident about the viability of this marriage. The team Showalter is inheriting produced a 77-85 record under Rojas in 2021, with enough established stars for the Mets to believe they are ready to win immediately. Showalter’s first task will be filling out a coaching staff that currently includes only one holdover, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. It remains to be seen how much influence Showalter will have in the hiring of his hitting and bench coaches, and how much will fall to the front office.”