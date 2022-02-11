Tipsheet: SIU Edwardsville recruit blossoms into Wake Forest star

Sometimes late-blooming basketball players defy the rankings systems.

Sometimes they emerge from the shadows and become major college stars, reminding fans not to get too caught up in what Rivals or 247 Sports thought of them as teenagers.

One such player is Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis.

LaRavia is classic “stretch four” in the modern game, a big man who handle the ball (3.8 assists per game), shoot the 3-ball (38 percent) and hit the boards (6.5 per game). He is averaging 14.7 points for one of the country's most pleasantly surprising teams.

Indiana could use such a player. So could Butler, Louisville, Cincinnati, Xavier, SLU, Illinois, Missouri . . . just about any team – maybe even Kentucky, given LaRavia’s versatility.

So why did he originally commit to SIU Edwardsville?

Then-Cougars coach Jon Harris, a former assistant coach under Cuonzo Martin at Missouri State, California and Tennessee, saw the breakout coming on the summer circuit. Harris got in early and beat out the likes of Evansville, Jacksonville, IUPUI and Incarnate Word to get him.

“If I had waited longer, there would have been other schools,” LaRavia told the Indianapolis Star during his senior season in high school. “But there was never any major interest from a high-major school.”

LaRavia checked all the late-bloomer boxes. He was a back-up player as a junior, still gaining confidence on the court. He was just 17 years old as a senior, still maturing physically and developing athletically.

When he got his chance at Lawrence Central, LaRavia averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals as a senior. He looked like the jewel in Harris’ best high school recruiting class at SIU Edwardsville, but the school did not renew Harris' contract after the Cougars finished 10-21 in 2018-19.

So LaRavia went to Indiana State instead and blossomed, making the Missouri Valley Conference Second All-Star Team as a sophomore.

When the school fired coach Greg Lansing, Wake Forest plucked him out of the transfer portal – with an assist from Lansing, who went way back with Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes.

And now LaRavia is doing real damage in the Atlantic Coast Conference against four- and five-star recruits.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering if the Blues will actually come out ready to play Saturday:

Will Craig Berube have to break up the defensively-challenged line of Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko flanking Robert Thomas to get the Blues back to their tight-checking roots?

When will Jordan Binnington get another start in goal?

And when he gets that start, will he manage to hang onto his stick for the entire game?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Illinois has ascended all the way to a No. 4 or No. 3 seed in projected brackets on the strength of a defense that's quite strong when it's not facing Jaden Ivey. When going up against the supremely talented Boilermaker sophomore, Brad Underwood's men are 0-2 and Ivey has scored 45 points. Then again, Ivey has given many opponents a bad defensive night, and the Fighting Illini can't, and won't, complain about being in a first-place tie atop the Big Ten along with Purdue and Wisconsin. Kofi Cockburn and his teammates will host Northwestern before embarking on a road trip to Rutgers and Michigan State.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Among the first real signs that Kentucky is special enough to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament came when the Wildcats smacked Tennessee by 28 points last month at Rupp Arena. It was a beatdown during which UK shot 67.9% from the field and scored 107 points on a Tennessee defense that ranks among the best nationally. After that, it was reasonable to be concerned about UT. But the Vols have recovered nicely. They're 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch being a 52-51 loss on the road to a Texas team that's also surging. Tennessee added a fourth Quadrant 1 win to its resume Wednesday via a 72-63 victory at Mississippi State. The Vols are now 9-6 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1 and zero losses at home. For what it's worth, KenPom.com currently projects Tennessee to be a favorite in each of its final seven regular-season games. It's a stretch that includes a rematch with Kentucky, a showdown with Auburn, and two games against Arkansas — one at home, one on the road. So winning all seven is obviously unlikely. But the fact that the Vols have gone from 2-3 in the SEC to 8-3 in the SEC since getting rolled by Kentucky is proof that Tennessee bounced back incredibly and is trending in the right direction. As a result, there are now multiple reasons to believe next Tuesday's game with John Calipari's Wildcats could unfold differently, and be much more competitive, than the previous meeting.”

Neil Blackmon, Saturday Down South: “The Gators are a veteran team that seems to love playing together and that fights hard but lacks much of an identity beyond that. They struggle in their halfcourt offense and change what they do (they have tried 5 out, playing through Castleton in the post, and heavy set reliant, Princeton concepts this year) too often to get good at anything. They lack anyone, outside jitterbug point guard Tyree Appleby, who can create his own look. And as of yet, the staff hasn’t put players who can straight line drive — notably the wonderfully named Phlandrous Fleming and Anthony Duruji, in positions to do just that. They can defend well, especially with defensive stopper Niels Lane on the floor. (Since Lane emerged from White’s doghouse in the Oklahoma State game, the Gators give up just .78 points per possession when Lane is on the floor, a great number.) But they also can be prone to giving up far too many straight-line drives and they don’t rebound well enough to prevent second-chance buckets, which buried them in losses to LSU and Ole Miss this season. After beating Georgia on Wednesday night, Florida faces the most pivotal stretch of its season, beginning Saturday at Kentucky. In 4 games, they will play at Rupp, at Texas A&M, and then host Auburn and Arkansas. If Florida manages to win 2 of those games, they will double their total of Quadrant 1 wins and almost assuredly be in the NCAA Tournament field for the 5th consecutive time. If Florida goes 1-3, they’ll likely need a lengthy showing at the SEC Tournament in Tampa to feel safe. Even if the Gators get into the NCAA Tournament, they don’t have the kind of guard play typically needed to escape the first weekend and they don’t defend at a high enough level to rattle the likely 2 or 1 seed they would see in the Second Round. As a result, another year of ‘Get in, win a game, go home’ may be in the offing. Is that good enough in Gainesville, a place with 5 Final Fours and more Sweet 16 appearances than any SEC program save Arkansas and Kentucky? That’s a discussion that has to happen in the Florida athletic department, and it isn’t clear an 8th season would change the facts on the table.”

Kevin Connors, ESPN.com: “The Ramblers avenged a 10-point home loss to Missouri State on Jan. 22nd with a 71-62 statement win on Sunday in Springfield. Senior guard Lucas Williamson went for 19 points and Loyola held Bears star Isiaih Mosley to just 12 points (Mosley went for 40 in the win in Chicago.) Problem is, Wednesday night in Peoria, Bradley dumped Loyola 68-61, giving AJ Green and Northern Iowa a half-game lead atop the Missouri Valley. UNI and Loyola meet twice over the next 16 days beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Four years ago, Williamson was a freshman on a Loyola Chicago squad that made a wild run to the Final Four with Sister Jean, the popular nun who accompanied the team. Now he's the veteran leader and hoping to take the Ramblers farther than last season's Sweet 16 run since that Final Four trip. There's a new coach -- Drew Valentine is one of the youngest coaches in America at 30 years old -- but the pedigree remains. Williamson is averaging 16.0 PPG and connecting on 49% of his 3-point attempts in MVC action.”

MEGAPHONE

“I was proud of being No. 1. Gosh, we haven't lost since sometime in November.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, after his team lost at Arkansas.

