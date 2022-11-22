Tipsheet: Slow start leaves Calipari exasperated at Kentucky

It’s been a few years since Kentucky lorded over college basketball as part of the sport’s ruling class.

The Wildcats were great in 2019-20, but COVID-19 canceled their expected NCAA Tournament run. The 2020-21 pandemic season was a mess – Kentucky finished 9-16 – and then the Wildcats caught a first-round taxi from last season’s Big Dance.

So pressure was building on Kentucky coach John Calipari to get the Wildcats back on top this season. His program’s fan base can get, um, anxious.

Folks wondered if Coach Cal could still get the job done in today’s new world order with NIL dollars spread across the landscape and teams reloading quickly in the transfer portal.

Against that backdrop, Kentucky’s 3-2 start created tension. The losses came in double overtime against a good Michigan State team, then in lopsided fashion against powerful Gonzaga.

There was a good explanation for this: Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, the sport’s most physically dominant player, is still recovering from knee surgery. He’s fine now, but he barely practiced ahead of these games.

So the Wildcats were predictably discombobulated on offense.

“Most of the time we don’t really run what coach is asking us to do,” Tshiebwe admitted after the Gonzaga loss.

That’s totally understandable, but Calipari’s postgame exasperation spoke to the pressure he is feeling:

“Offensively in the first half it was so embarrassing that we couldn’t even run a play. Couldn’t run a play. Not one. And it wasn’t just Oscar. It was our guards too.”

And . . .

“I'll just be honest with you. The first play of the game, prior to the game, I did (the play) in the huddle. I did it before they walked on the court. The guy went the wrong way. Like, what just happened?”

And . . .

“I had to change how we were playing offensively at halftime. What did you see, if you know basketball? What did I do? So most of you really don’t know. I couldn’t get Oscar to run the plays right. You know why? He hasn’t been practicing with us.

“So I said, Go to the baseline. We’re going to play dribble drive around you. And that’s what we did the whole second half. I ran two plays. That were pass, pass, make a play. Couldn’t run a play. Told them, man, you know, we got to practice and get together as a team and get better."

And . . .

“Well, again, Oscar’s practiced like twice. And we’re a different team without him and now we just got to figure it out. And I say all that, and he ends up with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Think about what we just said. He still got 20 points and 15 rebounds.

“So I mean, we’re a ways away. He took too much time to shoot balls in the first half, so he had two turnovers. There were balls just ripped from him. But, again, we missed, you can’t miss every open shot. Missed a layup. I think Oscar may have grabbed that and dunked it. I can’t remember.”

And . . .

“Look, I wouldn’t trade my team for any team in the country. I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t. I’m not happy right now. We lost the game that we start awful, can’t make a shot, get back in the game, and then when you do all that, you finish those off. It shows we’re not ready.”

Geesh, Coach Cal needs a day at the spa to settle down. It’s November.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a Calipari-coached Kentucky team lost at least two of its first five games. It was the 2019-20 squad that was historically horrible, going 9-16 in a pandemic-affected season that rattled Kentucky fans to their core. Aside from '19-20, the only other previous time Calipari's Cats lost at least two games in November, as this team has now done, was in 2012-13. Those Wildcats failed to make the NCAA Tournament after Nerlens Noel suffered a season-ending injury in SEC play. UK infamously went on to lose in the first round of the NIT against Robert Morris This team won't be like those teams. While it might be conceivable in a parallel universe, in the one we know and love, this Kentucky team has no chance of finishing below .500 and failing to win 10 games. Beyond that, it would register as a surprise if this team didn't wind up in the top-15 variety come March. With the reigning national player of the year (Oscar Tshiebwe), veterans galore, future NBA talent and multiple dependable 3-point shooters, Calipari has everything he could ask for in a Final Four-type roster. So why doesn't it look like Kentucky has those luxuries at its disposal? This year was the 11th time UK entered as a preseason top-five team in the AP poll under Calipari. Two weeks in, that's not what we're seeing. Kentucky is 3-2, its three wins coming at home against Howard, Duquesne and South Carolina State — teams that are a combined 6-11. The two losses have come by a combined 25 points to Michigan State (86-77 in overtime) and No. 2 Gonzaga.”

Andy Katz, FoxSports.com: “Illinois fans travel well, and the squad is as entertaining as any this season. Illinois beat UCLA Friday night in Las Vegas behind Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 29 points. The Illini crowd was rocking. This Illinois team, which includes a surprise player in Dain Dainja who is producing in the post, is clearly a contender in the Big Ten and beyond.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “While a talented young Duke squad might need some time to mature under new head coach Jon Scheyer, Gonzaga and Drew Timme -- a preseason All-American on every reputable list and a Wooden Award candidate -- are ready to put last season's Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas behind them and make another run toward the program's first national title. Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith (10.0 PPG) boosts a Bulldogs offense that lost lottery pick Chet Holmgren in the NBA draft.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Michigan State’s record (is 38-26) the past two years, which also included seventh and eighth place finishes in the Big Ten and quick exits in the NCAA Tournament. In modern basketball, the next step seemed obvious: Hit the transfer portal! Not in Tom Izzo’s world. Michigan State lost its top three scorers from last season but Izzo wanted to stick with his own rather than reboot the lineup. Now look what’s happened. In four days, the unranked Spartans have taken down No. 4 Kentucky and nearly did the same thing to No. 2 Gonzaga, losing by a point. His players have said how much they appreciate Izzo sticking with them.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Texas went into last season with tons of hype. The Longhorns hired Chris Beard, who hit the transfer portal and landed perhaps the most highly touted transfer class of all time. But all the new players never quite clicked. This season, with those athletes a year older and mixed in with a few choice newcomers, that hasn't been an issue. The Longhorns had as good a performance as we've seen all season, dominating Gonzaga from start to finish en route to a 19-point win in Austin. They forced 20 turnovers, made 13 3s, shot nearly 64% inside the arc and really bothered Gonzaga's guards. If Texas' offense is going to produce at this clip moving forward, combined with the typical Beard defensive prowess, the Longhorns are going to be a top-five team for a long time.”

MEGAPHONE

“These guys need to get a feel for me. We need to get a feel for each other. I thought that hurt us down the stretch. We haven’t been in a tight game. So, knowing where Mark Mitchell likes to get the ball or how to rotate on a pick and roll, being in those moments are really important for us to be together.”

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer.