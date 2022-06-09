Tipsheet: Slumping Brewers throw NL Central door open for Cardinals

This week Milwaukee Brewers issued a standing invitation to the Cardinals to take the lead in the National League Central.

The Brewers' losing streak reached five games when they fell 10-0 to the suddenly torrid Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday. That was the third shutout they suffered during that streak.

Milwaukee has lost seven of its last eight games while dealing with the simultaneous loss of starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff (ankle sprain) and Freddy Peralta (shoulder strain).

Also, reliever Luis Perdomo has been shelved by persistent elbow pain and closer Josh Hader actually blew a save against the Phillies as his 40-game scoreless streak came to an end.

On the plus side, shortstop Willy Adames (ankle sprain) and outfielder Hunter Renfroe (hamstring strain) have returned to active duty. But second baseman Kolten Wong has been hobbled by calf soreness.

And the Brew Crew continues to struggle offensively.

“We're going through a tough stretch.” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “We've got a lineup full of guys not feeling great at the plate right now, not swinging it well.

"We've scored runs at a pretty good clip for a large chunk of the season and so you've just got to weather the storm, you've got to stay in the fight and you've got to keep at it. It will change. We know that.”

Among their issues is Christian Yelich’s inability to drive the ball. He is batting .224 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .676.

Yelich is 8-for-8 stealing bases, at least, so Counsell took a look at him in the leadoff spot.

“It’s been hard,” Yelich said. “A lot of long nights. But no one is trying to go out there and not play well. Everyone is trying their hardest. Baseball is a game where you can work as hard as you want, stay up as late as you want, watch as much video, work as hard as you want in the cage -- and it doesn’t guarantee you a single thing when the game starts. It’s been a really frustrating, long stretch for me, but you’ve just got to keep working. If you stop working, you’re guaranteed that you’re going to suck. If you keep working, you might have a chance for it to get better.

“You just have to kind of block out the noise. I understand the disappointment in myself and the way we’ve performed offensively this year.”

Chronic back issues knocked Yelich off of his previous MVP-caliber form. While he is feeling better physically this season, he has not been able to relocate his swing.

“I think, mentally, he's fine,” Counsell said. “He's played every day, his health has been good. That's an important part of this. The last three weeks, he hasn't swung the bat very well. He hasn't driven the ball like you'd want. He did have stretches this year when he did, and I think that's a reason to be optimistic, but he's trying to get it going.

"Like a lot of our guys, he’s trying to get it going.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Angels were outscored 78–35 over the 12 games that preceded (Joe) Maddon’s firing. Few things were going right at either end, as they allowed 6.5 runs per game and scored a hair under three per game, though four of those losses were by a single run (as was Tuesday’s post-firing defeat). A few major factors have contributed to the slide, including Mike Trout’s ill-timed slump, a couple of key injuries, and a particularly rough schedule. Trout, who owned a 221 wRC+ at the start of the streak, hit just .114/.204/.205 in 49 PA over Maddon’s last 12 games, including a career-worst 0-for-26 drought from May 29 to Monday night, when he singled in his first plate appearance. While he went 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run homer off Garrett Whitlock on Tuesday night, he exited in the third inning with that the Angels termed left groin tightness . . . additionally, Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward are now on the injured list. Rendon hasn’t played since May 26 due to inflammation in his right wrist. Ward, an early-season sensation who has hit for a 213 wRC+, suffered a stinger in his right shoulder via a crash into an outfield wall on May 20 and started just six of the team’s next 12 games, hitting .167/.259/.333 in 27 PA before going on the IL on Saturday with a right hamstring strain.”

Justin Klugh, Baseball Prospectus: “People like to point out how little a manager can impact a team’s on-field performance and scoff at the notion that whatever happens next after a manager is fired had anything to do with them not being around anymore. And the Angels proved that more or less true, showing multiple times on Tuesday that they are still the Angels, only now Joe Maddon doesn’t have to answer for them in increasingly cranky tones after their nightly L. Because teams like the Angels and Phillies aren’t just bad; they are stuck, and it takes more than one old man cleaning out his office to change the sad little cycles in which they’ve been trapped for years. Players don’t just magically start hitting the ball just because now the bench coach is holding the clipboard.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “To date, the Braves’ World Series title defense has not gone according to plan. The club has hovered around .500 all season -- they didn't win (or lose) more than two games in a row until this past weekend -- and they're still waiting for guys like Ozzie Ablies, Ian Anderson, Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna to really get going. It has been a grind through the first two months. Atlanta is also waiting for erstwhile ace Charlie Morton to get going. The 38-year-old allowed four runs in five innings against the Rockies on Sunday, the sixth time in 11 starts he's allowed at least four runs. He allowed as many as four runs in a start only eight times all last season. Morton owns a 5.63 ERA through 54 1/3 innings, and opponents are hitting .275/.366/.441 against him.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “No team has turned its fortunes around more since May 11 than the Red Sox, who responded to an 11-20 start by going 18-7, through Tuesday's win over the Angels. The Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month, and while it hasn’t helped them that much in the AL East (they’re still in fourth), it has rocketed them into the third Wild Card spot, thanks to the Angels’ struggles. (If the Angels had merely gone 6-6 during those 12 games that cost Maddon his job, the Red Sox would still have been 5 1/2 games behind.) This hasn’t just changed Boston’s fortunes, it has changed the entire trade market. If the Red Sox felt like they weren’t in realistic striking distance, they might have been more likely to start trading away some of their key pieces, perhaps even Rafael Devers or Xander Bogaerts. No longer: The Red Sox are right in the thick of this thing, and they have the Angels to thank.”

MEGAPHONE

“Dave Martinez is our manager, he’s a great manager, he’s a World Series championship manager, and he’s the guy to take this team to the next level when we’re prepared to do so – and I think we’re prepared to do so in the new future.”

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo, supporting his beleaguered manager on 106.7 The Fan.

